Photo by J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:OZK) will benefit from the upcoming maturity of costly time deposits and reversals of provisions. On the other hand, earnings will likely get dragged by lower reinvestment rates and pressure on the loan portfolio size. The loan portfolio will likely decline this year due to elevated payoffs and Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness. Overall, I'm expecting Bank OZK to report earnings of $2.57 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.72 per share, up 65% year-over-year. The December 2021 target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Bank OZK.

Certificate of Deposit Repricing to Lift Net Interest Income

Bank OZK has a large balance of time deposits that are scheduled to mature in the year ahead. According to details given in the management's comments for the first quarter, the maturing Certificates of Deposits ("CD") made up 32.7% of total deposits at the end of March 2021. Further, as mentioned in the management's comments, Bank OZK issued new CDs and renewed old CDs at a rate of 0.36% in the first quarter of 2021. Assuming Bank OZK can replace the upcoming maturing deposits at a rate of 0.36%, the maturity will likely reduce the deposit cost by 18 basis points in the last three quarters of 2021. The following table gives details of the maturing CDs and my calculations.

The maturity of fixed-rate loans and reinvestment of cash flows from the maturing loans at lower rates will likely partly offset the impact of lower deposit cost. According to details given in the management's comments, fixed-rate loans made up 22% of non-purchased loans and 65% of purchased loans, meaning they made up 24% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Due to the material portion of fixed-rate loans in the total portfolio, I'm expecting their repricing to have a significant impact on the average portfolio yield.

Overall, I'm expecting the average net interest margin in 2021 to be three basis points above the average margin for 2020.

Loan Portfolio Decline to Counter Margin Expansion

Bank OZK's loan portfolio declined for the last two quarters mostly because of heightened paydowns. The management mentioned in the first quarter's conference call that it expects elevated paydowns to continue in the second quarter of 2021. This is not surprising considering the low-interest-rate environment.

Additionally, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans will likely restrict loan growth. As mentioned in the management's comments, round one PPP loans totaled $0.28 billion at the end of the last quarter, representing 1.5% of total loans. As the proportion of PPP loans in total loans is not high, the overall impact of forgiveness on the loan portfolio size will be small.

On the other hand, the vaccine-driven economic recovery throughout the country will likely boost credit demand. Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 1.5% by the end of December from the end of March 2021. For the full year, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to decline by 1% year-over-year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Provision Expense to Remain Subdued Because of Existing Reserves

Bank OZK reversed a large part of its provisioning in the first quarter of 2021. I'm expecting further reversals in the second quarter because Bank OZK has a large amount of loan loss reserves relative to actual loan losses. As mentioned in the first quarter's earnings release, allowances made up 1.43% of total loans at the end of March. In comparison, net charge-offs made up just 0.07% of average loans in the first quarter. Moreover, loans requiring payment deferrals made up just 1.1% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the management's comments.

However, Bank OZK's credit risk is still above normal because of its exposure to the hotel industry. As mentioned in the management's comments, commitment to hotels totaled $1,960 million at the end of March.

Overall, I'm expecting the bank to reverse some provisions in the second quarter and then report subdued provision expense for the second half of 2021. For the full year, I'm expecting the bank to report a net provision reversal of $11 million, as opposed to a provision expense of $204 million in 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $3.72 per Share

The anticipated reversal of provisions for loan losses and the maturity of costly certificates of deposits will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, low reinvestment rates and loan portfolio compression will likely drag earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.57 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.72 per share, up 65% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. Bank OZK's exposure to the hotel industry adds to the risks.

The December 2021 Target Price Suggests a High Upside

The current quarterly dividend level of $0.28 per share suggests a dividend yield of 2.7%. The bank incrementally increases its dividend every quarter. Given the earnings outlook, regular dividend increments are likely to continue as usual. In case OZK increases its dividend by $0.0025 in the last two quarters of 2021, it will give a dividend yield of 2.7% for the year.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value OZK. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.60 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $30.3 gives a target price of $48.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 17.3% upside from the May 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.6x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.72 gives a target price of $46.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 13.1% upside from the May 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $47.6, which implies a 15.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 17.9%. Hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Bank OZK.

The bank's earnings are likely to surge this year on the back of hefty deposit repricing and reversals of provisions. Moreover, the bank is trading at an attractive level that suggests a decent upside to the December 2021 target price.