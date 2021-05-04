S&P 500 Intrinsic Value Update

Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.37K Followers

Summary

  • The Dallas Fed released the 12mo Trimmed Mean PCE of 1.67% which was higher than last month's revised lower 1.60%.
  • The current market reflects a high level of foreign investors involved in Momentum activity and a high level of economic stimulus by the current administration.
  • The recommendation is to stay invested in well-managed companies which represent the core US economy, the back-to-work economy.

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept
Photo by MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

No, we are not in a "bubble" in the stock market... we also are not "cheap" by any means either.

The Dallas Fed released the 12mo Trimmed Mean PCE of 1.67% which was higher than last month's revised lower 1.60%. To the historical comparison of the SP500 and the Value Investor Index has been added the 100% trend line. Markets are driven by market psychology in response to earnings, social themes and other events at the time. Historically, recent peaks, 2000 & 2007, had Momentum peaks at 100% and 65% respectively.

The current market reflects a high level of foreign investors involved in Momentum activity and a high level of economic stimulus by the current administration. There is no tool to estimate how high investors can drive prices with any degree of reliability.

With this in mind, the Value Investor Index serves as a fundamental value indicator for the SP500 based on long-term Real GDP (the Real Private GDP is used), the long-term SP500 earnings trend and an inflation measure (12mo Trimmed Mean PCE). Extending the Value Investor Index and the 65% and 100% Premium trend lines to 2026 provide guesses based on past behavior of $6,650 and $8,000 for the SP500 respectively.

Are these reasonable estimates? Nothing is reasonable at Momentum-driven market peaks! However, one cannot remain out of the markets for 5-6yrs expecting a correction to permit getting back in at a reasonable price level when the liquidity is as high as we have currently and Momentum investors who have already demonstrated a willingness to pay any amount for news that was better than expected.

The recommendation is to stay invested in well-managed companies which represent the core US economy, the back-to-work economy. Momentum being what it is, is very likely to exit the very narrow field of favored growth issues which benefited from the COVID-19 lockdown and shift to emerging earnings trends in many out of favor issues favored by a normalized economy.

Pricing can get well out of hand but should persist till the next inverted yield curve. That level in 2026 could exceed $8,000 for the SP500. Keep in mind, this is pure guesswork. Even though there exists historical precedent, it does not mean that it will repeat.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.37K Followers
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners. He looks for investments he believes are selling for a discount to their intrinsic value given their current situation and future prospects. He holds them until that value is realized or the fundamentals change in a way that no longer supports his original thesis. His blog features his various ideas and general commentary and he updates readers on their progress in a timely fashion. His commentary has been seen in the online versions of the Wall St. Journal, New York Times, CNN Money, Business Week, Crain's NY and others. He has also appeared on Fox Business News and is a RealMoney.com contributor. He has twice presented at Bill Ackman's Harbor investment Conference and is a regular presenter at the Manual of Ideas "Best Ideas" conferences. Visit his sites: ValuePlays (http://valueplays.net/) , Rand Strategic Partners (http://randstrategicpartners.com)
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.