Introduction/Recap:

On 4/26/2021, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reported results for the first quarter of 2021. AGNC reported net income of $975 million, an other comprehensive loss (“OCL”) of ($237) million, comprehensive (total) income of $738 million, a non-tangible book value (“BV”) as of 3/31/2021 of $18.72 per common share, and a tangible BV as of 3/31/2021 of $17.72 per common share. As of 12/31/2020, AGNC had a non-tangible and tangible BV of $17.69 and $16.71 per common share, respectively.

In PART 1 of my prior AGNC I/S article and PART 2 of my prior AGNC I/S article, I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the first quarter of 2021: 1) net income of $695 million; 2) an other comprehensive loss (“OCL”) of ($200) million; and 3) comprehensive income of $495 million. I also projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 3/31/2021 of $18.20 and $17.25 per common share, respectively.

As such, as a whole, AGNC’s reported non-tangible and tangible BV was a modest (at or greater than 2.5% but less than 5.0%) outperformance when compared to my expectations. When looking at all of AGNC’s income statement accounts, this modest outperformance basically came down to one account that entails a great deal of managerial judgement. Simply put, I believe management was too aggressive with this particular judgement. This will be fully discussed below.

I also continue to believe AGNC will have the largest quarterly BV percentage increase in the agency mREIT sub-sector. This article will take a look at each of AGNC’s income statement accounts and compare them to my previous projections. Regarding my personal performance, I project/provide all my quarter-end BV fluctuations for the entire mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector prior to any company reporting quarterly results. Also, once my quarter-end BV projections are “established”, I do not subsequently go back to revise estimates after sub-sector peers start to report (nor should any analyst to remain creditable; some analysts do this which is unfortunate). Simply put, it is not easy to provide this type of accuracy which is why myself, along with Colorado and his team making up the REIT Forum, are the only analysts on Seeking Alpha (or any other web-based platform) who provide this type of continuous, labor-intensive service for readers/subscribers.

Within the next section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the first quarter of 2021, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s last five quarters so readers can better compare and contrast each quarter’s results.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Q1 2021 Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $330 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $557 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a notable outperformance when compared to my expectations and, proportionately speaking, the largest variance out of any account. As discussed within PART 1 of my AGNC I/S projection article (link provided above), there are two secondary sub-accounts that makeup this particular account.

The first component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s cash interest income sub-account. Mainly due to AGNC’s strategy of basically maintaining the company’s on-balance sheet agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) portfolio while decreasing its off-balance sheet net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position during the quarter, its cash interest income basically matched my expectations. I projected AGNC would generate cash interest income of $475 million. In comparison, AGNC generated cash interest income of $481 million.

The second component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s premium amortization, net sub-account. There are two sets of percentages that directly impact the amount of expense for this sub-account. During the first quarter of 2021, AGNC experienced a weighted average conditional/constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of 24.6% versus 27.6% during the fourth quarter of 2020. This was very close to my projection of 25.0% during the first quarter of 2021.

However, in my professional opinion, AGNC was very aggressive with their lifetime CPR adjustment. As of 12/31/2020, AGNC had a lifetime CPR of 17.6%. With the approximate 50 basis points (“bps”) increase in rates in 30-year fixed-rate mortgages during the first quarter of 2021, most would agree an adjustment lower would not be that much of a surprise (though the lifetime adjustment was already (10%) below the actual weighted average percentages as of 12/31/2020). Keeping this in mind, I projected AGNC would estimate a lifetime CPR of 16.0% as of 3/31/2021. In comparison, AGNC lowered their lifetime CPR to just 11.3% as of 3/31/2021. When calculated, this was a decrease of (6.3%). That’s a very large decrease and was now (13.3%) below AGNC’s actual weighted average CPR of 24.6% during the first quarter of 2021. Considering that rates have reversed course and decreased approximately (15)-(20) bps in April 2021 (through 4/26/2021), I will just state I believe my projection is the more “cautious/prudent” percentage out of the two estimates.

When calculated, this ultimately led AGNC to report a combined premium amortization benefit of $76 million for the first quarter of 2021 (including a $213 million “true down” expense adjustment on the lifetime forecasted CPR). In comparison, I projected AGNC would report a combined premium amortization expense of ($145) million for the first quarter of 2021. This was already a projected proportionately large quarterly decrease in premium amortization expense from ($266) million during the fourth quarter of 2020. I would point out this particular expense is “non-cash” in nature. When calculated, this calculated $221 million net variance within AGNC’s premium amortization, net sub-account was basically the entire comprehensive income variance detailed within this analysis (see Red Reference “C” in Table 1 above).

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $30 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $29 million. I consider this basically an exact match. When calculated, this was a decrease of ($23) million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Over the trailing twelve-months, AGNC’s interest expense account has decreased from $426 million to just $29 million with a notably less decrease in portfolio size. When calculated, this was a (93%) reduction in interest expense over the course of only one year (and was correctly previously projected). Simply put, a notable decrease in interest expense has outpaced the decrease in cash interest income being generated within AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio. AGNC continues to benefit from the continued decrease in repurchase agreement rates. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see links provided above).

For readers mainly focused on net spread metrics, AGNC reported net spread + net dollar roll (“NDR”) income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization) of $408 million or $0.764 per common share for the first quarter of 2021. When compared to the prior quarter, this was an increase of $0.013 per common share. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report net spread + NDR income of $353 million or $0.655 per common share. As such, I would classify this as a notable outperformance. I would also point out the institutional consensus average for this specific metric was only $0.632 per common share for the first quarter of 2021. Simply put, a notable outperformance when compared to the consensus average as well. A detailed “breakout” of this calculation/metric was provided within PART 1 of my I/S projection article (link provided above).

This mainly gets back to AGNC heavily utilizing the company’s off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the quarter (a bit more than I anticipated). As a direct result of this strategy, AGNC had another strong quarter of NDR income. Last quarter, AGNC reported an extremely elevated NDR income of $176 million. Price drops (forward discounts) on TBA MBS remained attractive across most lower coupons during the quarter. That said, valuations on generic TBA MBS notably decreased within these coupons during the first quarter of 2021. As such, I assumed AGNC wanted to lower the severity of these losses by reducing the company’s net long TBA MBS position. While AGNC pursued this strategy by quarter’s end, management kept a larger net long position during more of the quarter than I anticipated. Hence, I projected net dollar roll income of $135 million during the first quarter of 2021 while AGNC was able to generate net dollar roll income of $154 million. The remainder of the net spread and dollar roll income variance was due to a combination of slightly higher weighted average coupons (due to on-balance sheet asset composition) and slightly lower current period hedging costs.

Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account will be discussed when reviewing AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio, as a whole, later in the article.

Fourth, my projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a net gain of $1.02 billion. In comparison, AGNC reported a net gain of $1.44 billion. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, there is typically a larger variance when discussing AGNC’s derivatives portfolio versus most other accounts. As such, I would consider this as a modest outperformance. I would also point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a combined net notional balance of ($79.3) billion as of 3/31/2021 (excluding TBA MBS). While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

I projected AGNC would report a quarterly net valuation gain (loss) of ($1,155), $1,280, $300, and $595 million regarding the company’s TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. These projections were provided in the linked article above. In comparison, AGNC reported a net valuation gain (loss) of ($926), $1,134, $387, and $858 million regarding the company’s TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. As such, AGNC’s interest rate swaps were a minor underperformance (new swaps were towards the shorter-end of the yield curve while I projected they would be towards the longer-end of the yield curve) while the company’s TBA MBS, swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities were a minor-modest outperformance.

As discussed above, due to the fact AGNC basically maintained the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2021 while decreasing the company’s off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position (along with “moving up” in coupons a bit which experienced less severe price decreases), management was able to slightly lower the severity of losses within this specific derivative sub-account when compared to my expectations.

In addition, AGNC increased the company’s net (short) swaptions position from ($10.4) billion as of 12/31/2020 to ($13.2) billion as of 3/31/2021 (based on notional value). In comparison, I projected a minor decrease to ($10.0) billion as of 3/31/2021 as I assumed a small portion of this position would be exercised while no new swaptions would be added. This led to a more enhanced net valuation gain within this sub-account during the first quarter of 2021 when compared to my expectations.

Furthermore, AGNC increased the company’s U.S. Treasury securities position from ($13.1) billion as of 12/31/2020 to ($16.4) billion as of 3/31/2021 (based on FMV). In comparison, I projected a minor decrease to ($12.0) billion as of 3/31/2021. This also led to some more enhanced net valuation gains within this sub-account during the first quarter of 2021 when compared to my expectations. Additional discussion regarding AGNC’s derivatives portfolio will be provided later in the article.

Fifth, let us discuss AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio. Continuing to use Table 1 as a reference, regarding AGNC’s “gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net” (see boxed blue reference “3”), “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”) and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference“5b”) accounts, I projected the company would report a combined net realized/unrealized loss of ($800) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a combined net realized/unrealized loss of ($1,205) million. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio as of 12/31/2020 and 3/31/2021 of $66.4 and $65.5 billion, respectively, I believe a combined ($405) million variance is a modest underperformance (considering the “rotation” of assets through specific specified pools and coupons). However, when considering the $229 million TBA MBS outperformance in AGNC’s derivatives portfolio, in actuality AGNC’s total MBS portfolio underperformed my expectations by ($176) million. I consider this a minor underperformance (proportionately speaking). A detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s compensation expense (formerly management fees) and operating expense accounts was $15 and $10 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported compensation expense and operating expenses of $16 and $8 million, respectively. As such, when combined, nearly an exact match (not too concerned of the “placement” of expenses between the two accounts). Now, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

AGNC basically maintained the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while modestly decreasing (proportionately speaking) its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the first quarter of 2021. AGNC’s non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage decreased from 8.1x as of 12/31/2020 to 7.3x as of 3/31/2021 (both figures slightly higher regarding tangible leverage ratios). This fractionally lower leverage was mainly due to the increase in the value of AGNC’s combined investment and derivatives portfolio (higher equity valuation directly equates to lower leverage). To show the underlying compositional changes to AGNC’s combined on- and off-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2021, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (3/31/2021 Versus 12/31/2020)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 3/31/2021 versus 12/31/2020, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 1.5%, 2.0%, 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon of ($1.5), ($1.1), less than ($0.1), ($0.1), ($0.1), and ($0.2) billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($3.0) billion. AGNC had a combined net par value increase in the company’s 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings of $0.2 billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.0%, 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon of ($10.2), $10.1, $0.6, ($1.3), ($1.6), and ($0.9) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($3.4) billion (rounded).

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. This strategy also partially offsets any notable rise in borrowing costs. This trend occurred throughout 2018 and most of 2019. However, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with lower coupons “enhance” the amount of valuation gains in a decreasing interest rate environment (generally less prepayment risk when all other characteristics are held constant). As shown in Table 2, AGNC decreased the company’s 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency holdings with a 1.5% and 2.0% coupon (basically all were TBA MBS) while increasing its exposure to the 2.5%-3.0% coupons. In a rising interest rate environment, this strategy would generally lead to less severe MBS valuation losses. In a falling interest rate environment, this strategy would generally lead to less enhanced MBS valuation gains. Now let us analyze AGNC’s derivatives portfolio as of 3/31/2021.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the first quarter of 2021, AGNC modestly increased the company’s hedging coverage ratio. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the first quarter of 2021, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (3/31/2021 Versus 12/31/2020)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 80% as of 12/31/2020. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio modestly increased to 98% as of 3/31/2021. When I projected AGNC’s quarterly valuation fluctuations within the company’s derivatives portfolio, I assumed management would basically maintain its hedging coverage ratio at 80%-85% as of 3/31/2021. As pointed out earlier, AGNC slightly-modestly increased the company’s net (short) interest rate swaps, swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities position. When all three derivatives instruments are combined, this directly led to some additional net valuation gains when compared to my expectations (as discussed earlier).

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses (or enhances BV gains) in a rising interest rate environment. However, this particular strategy is detrimental to BV in a declining interest rate environment. Of course, other factors are at play but I am keeping it brief/simple for purposes of this discussion.

For example, such a high hedging coverage ratio “paid off” for AGNC during the fourth quarter of 2019 as mortgage interest rates/longer-term U.S. Treasury yields net increased (along with a notable decrease in spread/basis risk which has been discussed in prior mREIT articles “as it was occurring”). This directly led to AGNC’s impressive quarterly BV gain (which even exceeded my already high expectations). However, having such an elevated hedging coverage ratio came back to “bite” AGNC during the first quarter of 2020; even as management quickly lowered most of the company’s derivative instruments in March 2020.

During parts of 2020, a bit of a different pattern/trend developed. With the steepening yield curve, along with very accommodative Federal (“Fed”) policy regarding agency MBS purchases, BOTH interest rate payer swaps and most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons experienced minor-modest valuation gains during the second half of 2020. I talked about this positive relationship in my AGNC income statement projection article series for each applicable time period.

This past quarter, clearly AGNC’s very high hedging coverage ratio (which modestly increased during the quarter) led to the impressive BV gain (even if one were to “back out” the very aggressive lifetime CPR adjustment discussed earlier). I anticipate AGNC will continue to maintain a more “elevated” hedging coverage ratio over the foreseeable future (between 75%-100%) as the risk of rapidly rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields remains modest.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results (continue to be the only contributor/team to provide this type of projection analysis/insight via either subscriber-based or “free to the public” articles). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request.

When all applicable accounts are combined, AGNC reported the following investment/derivative instrument net valuation fluctuation, net funding expense, net income, and comprehensive income figures versus my projections:

My Projected Quarterly Net Valuation Fluctuation within AGNC’s Combined Investment and Derivative Instrument Portfolios: $220 Million (Shown in Bottom Part of Table 1)

AGNC’s Actual Quarterly Net Valuation Fluctuation within the Company’s Combined Investment and Derivative Instrument Portfolios: $234 Million (Shown in Bottom Part of Table 1)

My Projected Net Funding Expense (Repurchase Agreement and Other Debt + Net Pay Rate on Interest Rate Swaps): $50 Million (Shown in Bottom Part of Table 1)

AGNC’s Actual Net Funding Expense (Repurchase Agreement and Other Debt + Net Pay Rate on Interest Rate Swaps): $41 Million (Shown in Bottom Part of Table 1)

My Projected Quarterly Net Income: $695 Million (Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $1.24 Per Share)

AGNC’s Actual Quarterly Net Income: $950 Million (Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $1.78 Per Share)

My Projected Comprehensive Income: $495 Million (Comprehensive Income Available to Common Shareholders of $0.87 Per Share)

AGNC’s Actual Comprehensive Income: $738 Million (Comprehensive Income Available to Common Shareholders of $1.34 Per Share)

When including projections within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet (some minor accretive equity repurchases in excess of my projections), this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $18.72 and $17.72 per common share versus my projection of $18.20 and $17.25 per common share, respectively. As such, AGNC’s quarterly BV increase was a modest outperformance when compared to my expectations and was basically at the top end of my projected range.

As discussed above, the lone “notable variance” within AGNC’s income statement was the company’s estimate of its lifetime CPR percentage. This directly led to a notable true-down adjustment within AGNC’s premium amortization expense. If fact, AGNC recorded a small premium amortization benefit for the quarter. I believe management’s estimate was overly aggressive and should have been more modest. This would have caused AGNC’s quarterly BV fluctuation to be much closer to my projected 3% increase.

Moving to the second quarter of 2021 (through 4/23/2021), I am projecting AGNC’s BV has fluctuated (1.0%) – 2.0% as a more “muted” relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has occurred in April 2021. This includes the recent accrual of AGNC’s April 2021 dividend of $0.12 per common share.

Moving to dividend metrics, I currently believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends through July 2021:

Dividend for May 2021 – July 2021 (Paid in Each Subsequent Month): $0.12-$0.14 Per Common Share (90% Probability)

When compared to last quarter’s AGNC assessment article, this range tightened by $0.01 per common share and the probability remains unchanged. Worst-case, AGNC would declare a stable dividend per share rate of $0.12 per common share during 2021. If that occurs, I continue to believe there would be a high (80%) probability AGNC would begin to accumulate, once again, the company’s cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) balance (thus utilizing the spillback provision). This topic/strategy has been covered, at length, in various mREIT (and BDC) dividend sustainability articles from 2013-2021. It merely allows REIT entities to retain some estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”) so long as it distributes this UTI by the filing of the company’s tax returns for that year.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 4/30/2021), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 1 of this analysis).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD.

As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $19.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $17.10 per share. Put another way, the following are my CURRENT BUY, SELL, or HOLD per share recommendation ranges (the REIT Forum subscribers get this type of data on all 20 mREIT stocks I currently cover on a weekly basis):

$19.01 per share or above = SELL

$17.11 - $19.00 per share = HOLD

$15.21 - $17.10 per share = BUY

$15.20 per share or below = STRONG BUY

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. These recommendations also consider the eight Fed Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during December 2016-2018 (a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to 2014-2016), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the more dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the very quick “plunge” in the Fed Funds Rate to near 0% in March 2020. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed Reserve’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the prior “easing” of this wind-down that started in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which partially reduced spread/basis risk when volatility remained subdued). This also considers the early Spring 2020 announcement of the start of another round of “quantitative easing” that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS (and “rolling over” all principal and interest payments into new agency MBS) which should bolster prices while keeping long-term/mortgage interest rates near historical lows (which has lowered spread/basis risk for some time now when volatility remains subdued).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

