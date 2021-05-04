Photo by JohnnyGreig/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (NYSEMKT: NYSE:GORO) released the first quarter of 2021 results on April 28, 2021.

Production was slightly lower sequentially, but high metal prices were offsetting the production decrease. Additionally, adding to the higher net sales was a $3 million or 50% decrease in concentrate treatment charges which are net against concentrate sales. The company said in the 10-Q filing:

This 28% decrease in the per base metal tonne sold was expected as a result of the recent negotiations of new treatment charge agreements. The decrease is dependent on the spot treatment charge market for zinc, which can be volatile

The stock has dropped quite significantly and is now down 44% since early August 2020. It is probably due in part to the Fortitude Gold spin-off.

Data by YCharts

Below is the production detail history.

Important: Production is not including the Isabella Pearl Production.

Gold Production For The First Quarter Of 2021

The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The gold and silver ratio used for the first quarter of 2021 is 66.8:1 for Gold Resource.

Below are the two historic charts describing the quarterly production Au/Ag and Au equivalent.

The company indicated a GEO production sold of 8,810 Au Eq. Oz. However, I have estimated the production equivalent based on 6,097 Au Oz and 307,610 Ag Oz with the gold price at $1,787 and silver price at $26.77.

Production numbers for 1Q'21 with gold and silver as co-products are estimated at 10,702 Au Eq. Oz. The company also produced copper (441 tonnes), lead (1,737 tonnes), and zinc (4,377 tonnes) at its Mexican mines.

Below are indicated the historical details of the metals produced. The first quarter is getting closer to the average production after two very weak quarters due to the COVID-19 disruptions in Q2'20 and Q3'20.

Detailed Production 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Gold Au Oz 6,450 2,441 4,728 6,854 6,097 Silver K AG Oz 408 191 327 277 308 Copper Cu Ton 488 246 447 331 441 Lead Pb Ton 2,514 1,140 1,849 1,914 1,737 Zinc Zn Ton 5,840 3,004 4,586 5,310 4,377

Source: Fun trading

All-in sustaining costs or AISC

The AISC in the first quarter of 2021 was significantly lower sequentially due to better by-product prices.

Note: The company is producing Copper, Lead, and Zinc.

Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q 2021. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Million 28.01/22.15 21.10 42.29 53.26 27.27 Net Income in $ Million -3.12 -1.81 5.00 4.29 2.53 EBITDA $ Million 3.79 0.73 13.79 1.15 8.52 estimated EPS diluted in $/share -0.05 -0.03 0.07 0.06 0.03 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 4.98 -1.86 14.58 17.70 6.83 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 6.93 3.67 2.32 -0.10 4.32 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1.95 -5.53 12.27 17.81 2.51 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 22.48 18.05 36.55 26.08 27.82 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1.44 1.26 1.01 0 0 Dividend per share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 66.02 69.99 71.05 74.88 74.76

Source: Company 10Q, and from personal files.

Balance sheet discussion

1 -Revenues were $27.27 million in 1Q'21

Note: the first quarter of 2020 revenues were $28.01 million, including Fortitude Gold.

The gold and silver producer reported an income per share of $0.03 on revenue of $27.27 million compared with a loss per share of $0.05 on revenue of $22.15 million in the last year's first quarter (please look at the table above for more financial details).

In the 10Q, the company said:

Don David Gold Mine net sales of $27.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased by $5.1 million, or 23%, when compared to 2020. The increase in our 2021 sales was primarily due to increased average realized prices for gold, silver, copper, and zinc

Note: The Mexican assets are also called the Don David Gold Mine complex.

The company posted a net income of $2.53 million during the first quarter.

After by-product credits, Don David Gold Mine's total cash cost was $408 per gold equivalent ounce sold. In total, all-in sustaining costs were $937 per gold equivalent ounce sold.

2 - Gold Resource's free cash flow is $2.51 million in 1Q'21

The company estimated free cash flow for Q1 was $2.51 million, and trailing yearly free cash flow was $27.23 million.

Free cash flow is an essential component to determine if the company can afford the dividend paid. Gold Resource pays a yearly dividend of $0.04 or a dividend yield of 1.50% and is totally covered by free cash flow.

3 - Cash is now $27.82 million, and the company has no debt

Gold Resource had an excellent cash position of $27.82 million in 1Q'21 and no long-term debt. Excellent profile in the debt front. The company has $12 million in current liabilities.

According to the 10Q filing:

As of March 31, 2021, the working capital of $32.5 million, consists of current assets of $44.5 million and current liabilities of $12.0 million. This represents a 5% increase or $1.7 million from the working capital balance of $30.8 million at December 31, 2020. The primary factors influencing the increase in our working capital was cash provided by operating activities of $6.3 million, offset by $4.3 million of cash used in investing activities.

4 - Guidance 2021

CEO Allen Palmiere said in the 4Q'20 conference call:

Our focus is unlocking the value of the mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position. Accordingly, we plan to invest approximately $29 million in infrastructure and exploration in the Don David Gold Mine in 2021.

The company intends to use about $21 million to focus on capital initiatives to sustain the operation and improve recoveries within, and $7 million on exploration. All-in sustaining cost after by-product credit per gold equivalent ounce to be in the range of $800 to $900 per ounce. 19,500 to 21,500 Gold Ounces and 1,700,000 to 1,800,000 Silver Ounces for 2021.

Commentary and technical analysis (short term)

Gold Resource is recovering from a significant drop starting in December last year. The Fortitude Gold spin-off harmed the stock visibly.

One uncertainty that prevents me from investing in the stock fully is that the company appears to be ready to acquire a new property, in my opinion. The recent doubling of the shares outstanding that has been approved seems to indicate such a move. Generally, I am not in favor of any acquisition because it hurts the stock price. Thus, I will wait for a little before accumulating,

Technical analysis (short term)

GORO forms an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $3.09 and line support at $2.72. The trading strategy is now to accumulate at $2.72 or lower and take profits above $3 with a target midterm at $3.20-$3.25.

Warning: Those numbers cannot be precise, and the TA chart must be updated often to be helpful in your search for the best path strategy.

I am offering here a quick interpretation only. I regularly update the TA chart for my subscribers through my over 80-stock tracker.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

