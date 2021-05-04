Beat And Boost: REIT Earnings Halftime Report

Photo by Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

Real Estate Earnings Halftime Report

In this Halftime Report, we provide our "quick take" commentary on the earnings results thus far across the real estate sector which we've been tracking in real-time in our Real Estate Daily Recaps.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado Wealth Management)

We're now at the halfway point of another newsworthy REIT earnings season. The major themes this quarter have been "Beat and Boost" and the revival of long-dormant "Animal Spirits" in the REIT sector. Nearly 90% of REITs have topped consensus earnings estimates. Of the 57 REITs and homebuilders that provide full-year guidance, nearly two-thirds have raised their full-year estimates. Positive surprises thus far in Q1 have been primarily in the housing REIT sectors where self-storage, manufactured housing, and sunbelt-focused apartment REITs have reported stellar results.

Recovering valuations and ample access to capital have reignited the "animal spirits" in the REIT world. Realty Income (O) announced last week that it will acquire Vereit (VER) in an all-stock deal to form a massive net lease REIT that will have a combined enterprise value of about $50B. This follows an announced merger earlier in the month between Kimco Realty (KIM) and Weingarten Realty (WRI) to form the largest shopping center REIT with a combined enterprise value near $20B. These likely won't be the last major M&A development that we'll see in 2021 as capital is cheap and plentiful for the larger REITs, and now that share price valuations have improved to satisfactory levels, REIT CEOs have far more flexibility in financing these deals.

SPAC Mania also swept the REIT sector in the first quarter with mall REIT Simon Property (SPG), healthcare REIT Alexandria Realty (ARE), and Lamar Advertising (LAMR) all throwing their names into the ring by sponsoring new special-purpose acquisition vehicles. Earlier this year, office leasing firm WeWork (WE) reached a deal to go public via a merger with BowX Acquisition (BOWX) following a failed IPO attempt in 2019. Elsewhere, SFR REIT Invitation Homes (INVH) and homebuilder Lennar (LEN) are investors in property technology firm SmartRent which will go public through a merger with SPAC Fifth Wall Acquisition (FWAA) as "PropTech" remains a major area of focus as companies seek to improve the efficiency, productivity, and margins of the companies across the real estate ecosystem.

Technology & Logistics REIT Halftime Report

Data Center: We've heard results from all five data center REITs. Digital Realty (DLR.PK) salvaged an otherwise lukewarm quarter for data center REITs, reporting $117m in incremental annual rents in Q1, bringing the sector's total haul to $180m - down about 20% from last year's record quarter. CoreSite (COR) and CyrusOne (CONE) each reported disappointing leasing results and maintained full-year AFFO guidance. QTS Realty (QTS) boosted its AFFO growth guidance to 5.3% while Equinix (EQIX) maintained its outlook which calls for sector-leading growth of 9.1%.

Cell Tower: We've now heard results from the three major cell tower REITs, all of which reported another strong "beat-and-boost" quarter. American Tower (AMT) boosted its full-year AFFO growth outlook to 9.0%, up from 8.4%. SBA Communications (SBAC) reported similarly strong results and boosting its full-year AFFO growth outlook to 9.9%, up from 8.2% in the prior outlook. Crown Castle (CCI) revised its outlook from 9.7% to 11.3%. Combined, cell tower REITs now expect AFFO growth of 10.0% this year, an acceleration from its sector-leading growth rate of 8.6% last year.

Industrial: We've heard results from 7 of the 13 industrial REITs. All five of the REITs that provide full-year NOI guidance raised their outlook as demand for industrial real estate space remains insatiable as businesses scramble to invest in logistics resiliency. Prologis (PLD) boosted its 2021 guidance across all metrics, and now projects same-store NOI growth of 4.75% this year, up 75 basis points from its last outlook. Rexford (REXR) boosted its NOI outlook by 75 basis points to a sector-leading 7.25%. First Industrial (FR) maintained its FFO guidance but boosting its full-year NOI outlook by 50 basis points to 4.0%. Duke Realty (DRE) and EastGroup (EGP) also boosted both NOI and FFO outlooks as well.

Residential Real Estate Halftime Report

Homebuilders: The red-hot housing market has been a tide that has lifted many boats across the REIT sector as robust housing demand and surging home values have reignited rent growth. We've now heard results from 11 of the 15 homebuilders which showed that builders continue to sell homes as fast than they can be built, underscored by the swelling backlog which reached record-highs of over 150,000 units last quarter. Five of the seven builders that provide full-year guidance for deliveries boosted their outlook.

Apartment: We heard results from nine of fourteen apartment REITs which have been strong across the board with 7 of 9 boosting full-year FFO growth guidance. Led by Independence Realty (IRT) and NexPoint Residential (NXRT), sunbelt-focused REITs saw blended rental rates rise 3.2% in Q1, accelerating to 4.6% in April. Coastal-focused REITs including Equity Residential (EQR) and Essex Property (ESS) are still seeing negative rent growth with blended rates declining -5.6% in Q1 but improving to -4.5% in April. Outside of the troubled urban metros, national apartment markets have been remarkably resilient throughout the pandemic as multifamily rent growth has started to "catch up" with the rapid rise in home prices.

Manufactured Housing: Both of the major MH REITs reported strong results in Q1 and significantly boosted full-year guidance across the board. Sun Communities (SUI) now sees growth of 17.9% this year - up from its prior outlook of 15.3% - which would almost surely be among the best in the REIT sector. SUI also boosted its full-year same-store NOI growth outlook to 8.0% at the midpoint, up from its prior guidance of 6.1%, driven by an uptick in occupancy rates to record-high levels of 98.8% vs. 96.9% last year. Last week, Equity LifeStyle (ELS) reported similarly stellar results and boosted its full-year guidance for FFO growth to 9.7% - up from 6.5%.

Single Family Rental: Surging home values and robust demand for suburban homes has given SFR REITs plenty of room to push rental rates. Invitation Homes (INVH) reported that same-store NOI rose 4.4% year-over-year while occupancy rates climbed to fresh record highs at 98.4%, up 170 basis points from last year. More importantly, rental rate growth remains very strong - and accelerating - as new lease rates rose by 7.9% and renewals rose by 4.4%, driving blended rent growth of 5.4%, up 200 basis points year over year. American Homes (AMH) reports results this Thursday.

Storage: The trio of reports so far from Extra Space (EXR), Public Storage (PSA), and CubeSmart (CUBE) confirmed that the momentum continued into early 2021. EXR boosted its full-year Core FFO growth outlook to 14.1%, up from its prior outlook of 12.7%, and increased its same-store NOI growth outlook to 7.0%. CUBE also boosted guidance significantly across the board, and now sees same-store NOI growth of 4.8% and FFO growth of 6.4%, up from 4.7%. PSA initiated guidance for the first time and projects Core FFO growth of 8.9% this year powered by same-store NOI growth of 6.1%.

Timber: Reignited by the red-hot U.S. housing market, timber REITs "caught fire" in late 2020 - both literally and figuratively - as lumber prices (LB1:COM) have soared to record-highs as insatiable demand from homebuilders has clashed with reduced supply levels. PotlatchDeltic (PCH) and Weyerhaeuser (WY) both reported record-high adjusted EBITDA - the most closely watched earnings metric - was over 300% higher in Q1 for PCH and 167% higher for WY compared to last year. These two vertically integrated REITs have benefited more from the surging lumber prices than their more pure-play timberland peers Rayonier (RYN) and CatchMark (CTT).

Retail REIT Halftime Report

Shopping Center: Five of the seven REITs that provide guidance raised their full-year outlook while rent collection has improved to 95%, on average. The eight REITs to report results have noted a sequential improvement in same-store NOI from -10% in Q4 to about -4% in Q1. Brixmor Property (BRX) now sees FFO growth of 12.2% this year after a 23% plunge last year. Kimco (KIM) and SITE Centers (SITC) also boosted their outlook and now project FFO growth of 6.0% and 7.7%, respectively. Kite Realty (KRG) and Acadia Realty (AKR) each raised their full-year FFO guidance as well.

Net Lease: Most of the net lease sector is slated to report results later this week, but among the eight net lease REITs that have reported thus far, results have been largely in line with expectations as rent collection fully normalizes and as the pace of acquisitions picks up. W. P. Carey (WPC) has been the lone net lease REIT to boost its full-year outlook and now sees AFFO growth of 3.8% this year and now expects to acquire between $1.5B billion in assets this year. Realty Income (O) maintained its full-year FFO guidance and remains "on pace" to reach its 2021 investment guidance of more than $3.2B in acquisitions. Essential Properties (EPRT) and Getty Realty (GTY) each maintained their full-year guidance.

Malls: All of the major mall REITs are set to report results over the next two weeks. Outside of Simon Property Group, the mall sector remains in a fight for survival with an uncertain future. We're watching rent collection metrics, occupancy rates, and commentary on holiday foot traffic trends. The dismal earnings reports from mall REITs over the last several quarters, interestingly, come despite the strongest year for retail sales in history.

Office, Hotel & Healthcare REIT Earnings Preview

Office: We've now heard results from thirteen of the twenty-five office REITs. Cousins (CUZ) and Paramount Group (PGRE) are responsible for the only two downward revisions to full-year FFO guidance across the REIT sector as office utilization rates in major U.S. cities remain a fraction of pre-pandemic levels with coastal cities facing a particularly slow recovery. While the sector as a whole remains challenged with another year of sharp FFO declines likely, REITs focused on Sunbelt and suburban markets have a brighter near-term outlook than higher-tax East Coast markets. Highwoods (HIW) and Corporate Office (OFC) boosted FFO guidance on Sunbelt strength.

Hotels: Hotel REIT earnings season is just beginning with only 2 of the 19 hotel REITs reporting results thus far. TSA Checkpoint data showed that travel recovered to 65% of pre-pandemic levels in late March after bottoming at less than 5%, but activity at the business-focused and luxury resort segments of the hotel market remains severely depressed, underscored by the 21.6% occupancy rate reported by Sunstone (SHO) in Q1 and 18.3% rate reported by Ryman Hospitality (RHP). While the recovery in leisure travel may be swift, business demand may take a half-decade or longer to return to pre-pandemic levels amid the "new normal" for virtualized work environments.

Casino: We've now heard results from all 3 Casino REITs. There were no major surprises as all three REITs continue to collect 100% of rents despite the continued depressed levels of activity at their properties. MGM Growth (MGP), for instance, reported that RevPAR at its Las Vegas hotels was down 62.7% year-over-year. VICI Properties (VICI) continues to be the strongest-performer with year-over-year AFFO/share growth of 23.7%, and it reiterated its guidance full-year which calls for AFFO/share growth of 12.5%.

Healthcare & Specialty REIT Halftime Report

Healthcare: We've heard results from six of the eighteen healthcare REITs. Lab space operator Alexandria (ARE) boosted its full-year outlook and now sees FFO growth of 5.9%, up from 5.5% last quarter. Hospital operator Medical Properties (MPW) maintained its guidance which calls for FFO growth of 10.8% this year. Welltower (WELL) noted signs of improvement in senior housing trends with occupancy rates appearing to have bottomed in late Q1 as COVID cases among residents have declined by 98% from mid-January through April 23rd and 99% of communities are accepting new residents.

Student Housing: American Campus Communities (ACC) reported better-than-expected results and provided an upbeat outlook. ACC noted that it collected 97.3% of rent during Q1 and that it has begun to see an acceleration in weekly preleasing velocity. The company is "cautiously optimistic" that occupancy levels this fall will increase, but doesn't expect to return to historical occupancy levels for this coming school year. However, it did comment that it expects that its campus housing partnership with Disney (DIS) should meet its targeted stabilized yield of 6.8% by May 2023 as originally anticipated prior to the pandemic.

Mortgage REITs: We've now heard results from 8 of 22 residential mREITs and 6 of 18 commercial mREITs. Thus far, residential mREITs have reported an average increase in Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") of about 2.5% this quarter while the reported BVPS for commercial mREITs has been flat. Redwood Trust (RWT) has led the way, reporting that its BVPS jumped 8.5% in Q1 followed by Apollo Commercial (ARI) with 7.9% gains and AGNC Investment (AGNC) with 6.0% gains. Boosted by 17 dividend increases this year, the average residential mREIT is currently paying a dividend yield of 8.0% while the average commercial mREIT is yielding 6.4%.

Previewing The Second-Half of Earnings

REIT earnings season is off to a hot start with nearly 90% of REITs topping consensus earnings estimates. Of the 57 REITs and homebuilders that provide full-year guidance, nearly two-thirds have raised their full-year estimates. Positive surprises thus far in Q1 have been primarily in the residential REIT sectors where self-storage, manufactured housing, and sunbelt-focused apartment REITs have reported stellar results. The red-hot housing market has been a tide that has lifted many boats across the REIT sector as robust housing demand and surging home values have reignited rent growth.

Recovering valuations and ample access to capital have reignited the M&A "animal spirits" in the REIT world. Q1 saw mergers to form the largest net lease and shopping center REITs. The back-half of earnings season is generally not as strong as the first-half as many of the smaller and more highly-levered names report over the next two weeks, including the full-slate hotel REITs and many of the more troubled retail REITs. We'll have real-time coverage throughout earnings season in our Real Estate Daily Recaps.

