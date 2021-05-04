Income Ideas: Should You Avoid Closed-End Fund IPOs?

Photo by Canan turan/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

With the recent launch of BlackRock Innovation and Growth (BIGZ), I ended up taking a position on day 1. I typically do not do this because we don't know exactly how the fund is going to invest. We have the prospectus for a fund before it launches, it typically gives us a basic idea of where the fund will invest. However, we don't see greater details for two or three months after the fund has already launched. That is why I believe waiting to buy a closed-end fund ("CEF") IPO is a bad idea.

We also know that in the past, CEFs used to launch at a premium right away. This hasn't been the case for years. The reason this had happened previously is that the expenses and fees to launch the fund would come right out of the net asset value ("NAV") of the fund. Thus, a $20 offering for example would come with a NAV of $19 right at the start -- just for an idea.

CEFs also frequently trade at discounts, for long periods of time or perpetually. To combat this, fund sponsors have begun launching all funds with term structures - meaning a proposed liquidation date in the future. This is typically between 10 and 15 years. They also frequently include the terms for switching to a perpetual fund. It usually includes a stipulation that a tender offer will be done before such an event. The terms for the tender offer are overwhelmingly 100% of outstanding shares for 100% of NAV before such an event can occur and conversion to perpetual can be done.

This being said, it was brought to my attention that another phenomenon typically happens. It was suggested that a few months after the launch, there is selling pressure by those investors that got in at IPO. (i.e. the ones who bought the fund's shares before it started to trade publicly.) This is what we are looking at today.

The Data

We've explored previously that CEFs are on the decline overall, with a minimal number of new launches and not enough to replace those that are being liquidated and merged. So with that being said, we have somewhat of a small sample size that we can look at. It means we should leave a lot of room for error. We also know that the market is not static - therefore, when a fund launch can be just as important. It can heavily skew our data. With the 30 funds highlighted below, we do get a good mix - though more would always be better. Of course, any fund in the last 1-year is going to have the big benefit of a significant rebounding market from March 2020's lows.

With BIGZ being so new of a launch, we can't really use that as one of the funds either. We have to use funds that have at least 1 month worth of data as that will be the first chart we're going to look at. Though for curiosity's sake, BIGZ launched at $20 and is now trading at a share price of $22.93 and a NAV of $20.41. This has resulted in a leap to a premium of 12.35%. Therefore, I do suspect that the fund will come back down at some point, that is a different subject altogether. Though the real question here today is; should you avoid investing in a CEF IPO? After pulling the data, it would seem like one should - though really the results are very close and quite mixed.

Besides BIGZ being off this list, we will also be leaving off RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income II (RFMZ). That fund launched on 02/24/2021. Also going to leave off Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO). This was an open-ended fund that converted to a CEF on 11/30/2017.

Here are the funds we will be looking at followed by their inception date: (Note: this is the last 30 CEFs that launched.)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) 01/29/2021

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) 11/25/2020

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund (PTA) 10/28/2020

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) 09/25/2020

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NDMO) 08/26/2020 (something bizarre happened with this fund, and I had to manually calculate the returns for the first month)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) 07/28/2020

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (DYFN) 06/26/2020

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) 06/25/2020

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) 10/31/2019

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) 05/29/2019

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) 06/25/2019

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 11/25/2019

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) 07/24/2019

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) 09/16/2019

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) 01/30/2019

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) 07/26/2019

RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation (RSF) 09/22/2019

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) 03/27/2019

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (RFM) 03/27/2020

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) 02/26/2020

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) 01/29/2020

Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) 12/19/2018

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) 10/26/2018

Ofs Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) 10/05/2018

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA) 11/30/2017

Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) 10/27/2017

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) 09/27/2017

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) 09/27/2017

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) 07/27/2017

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) 06/28/2017

Below we will be using the chart to break down the 1, 2, 3, 6 and 12 month total returns since each fund's respective IPO date. The data will be taken from YCharts, but don't worry, I won't bombard this article with tons of charts. I'll break it all down on this table to visualize much easier.

It typically takes a fund 2 or 3 months to get its distribution up and running. Therefore, a lot of the 1,2 and 3 month periods' total returns would also be the fund's price return as well.

Ticker 1-Month Total Return 2-Month Total Return 3-Month Total Return 6-Month Total Return 1-Year Total Return PDO 2.46% -1.09% N/A N/A N/A SDHY 0.15% -0.21% -3.05% N/A N/A PTA 1.16% 4.85% 1.48% N/A N/A BCAT 2.70% 3.17% 17.18% 1.63% N/A NDMO 0.13% 0.00% 0.00% 9.82% N/A ASGI 1.27% -7.49% -12.56% 8.86% N/A DYFN 0.71% -3.43% -8.22% -5.08% N/A FTHY 8.60% 4.00% -1.44% 3.37% N/A AIO 1.05% 0.50% 0.91% -11.68% 11.42% FINS 0.50% 1.14% 3.30% 6.31% -12.80% BSTZ 11.54% 2.88% 3.62% 4.63% 20.44% CPZ -1.20% -2.69% -9.36% -23.68% -7.27% EIC 3.28% 1.19% -0.31% 1.72% -29.20% NMCO 6.13% 3.77% 3.19% 5.75% -10.44% NRGX 2.28% 1.34% 3.73% 0.78% -12.46% RMM 0.50% 1.41% -0.04% 5.48% -8.14% RSF 0.37% -2.36% -1.66% -15.30% -11.72% TEAF 1.25% -6.47% -10.63% -14.94% -46.92% RFM 0.70% -1.43% -1.21% 2.71% 17.30% DLY -3.80% -10.21% -11.63% -5.02% 2.52% BMEZ -0.20% -12.92% -0.60% 0.70% 44.16% JHAA 2.74% 3.54% 13.35% 1.62% 22.48% RMI 0.00% 1.45% 1.27% 6.31% 15.83% OCCI 1.00% -7.91% -16.40% 3.85% 4.37% IHTA 3.10% -0.62% -7.11% -7.22% -1.63% DCF 0.41% -3.19% -2.03% -3.14% -10.84% XFLT 7.16% -0.72% -5.95% -2.99% 4.64% JEMD 0.00% -1.87% -5.26% -8.54% -13.84% EFL -0.01% -1.01% -0.41% -3.23% -1.86% CBH 1.50% -0.63% 0.13% -6.99% -2.37% Average Total Return Change 1.85% -1.17% -1.71% -1.64% -1.20%

I think the main takeaway here is that one should invest in the right sector, at the right time. And avoid investing before a black swan event, and in the wrong sectors...

More seriously - I believe the results are quite interesting. We definitely see a mix of outliers; both to the upside and downside. Take TEAF, for example, It shows the worst 1-year total return on a price basis. It is one of the worst for the 6-month returns and 3-month return figures - though not the worst. The 1-year return is apparent due to the inception of 03/27/2019 - which puts the 1-year in existence landing right at almost the low of 2020. That occurred on 03/25/2020 for the overall market.

It also has exposure to energy, which further explains its decline. Further, energy has been the worst-performing sector over the last 3 years of 2018, 2019 and 2020. Meaning that no time for a fund with exposure to energy was a great time for the last few years.

Another interesting data point is that the average fund came out positive after the 1-month period. Though showed declines on each other time period. I certainly didn't expect that for the 1-year period. TEAF and EIC contributed to the majority of that as well. EIC launched on 07/24/2019 - which means the 1-year period was at a time when CLOs were mostly still recovering. They took a significant hit during the downturn. Taking out those two outliers to the downside, we see the average return would have come to 2.31%.

The outliers to the positive side are BMEZ and JHAA. BMEZ launched shortly before the March market collapse of 2020. Coincidentally, that is what resulted in BMEZ being the leader to the downside on a 2-month total return basis. The fund declined 12.92% as that would have put it around 03/29/2020 - once again, really near the lows. DLY was similar, launching not quite a month later. Taking out those outliers, we do see that the returns still average a decline of 0.53%.

JHAA launched on 12/19/2018 - this too was a time when the market was showing significant volatility more broadly. Thus, when it swiftly recovered through Q1 of 2019, it appears JHAA took a big benefit of that.

The best performing fund on a 1-month basis was BSTZ. The fund launched midway through 2019. 2019 overall was quite a positive year for the overall market - that could have helped contribute to this fund's upside.

On a 2-year basis, the best that could be offered was a 4.85% total return. That was PTA; the primary benefit would appear to be when everything really ripped higher with a strong November 2020.

With that in mind, we see the fund also headed quite a bit lower after reaching those highs too. Only more recently heading back higher again.

We can also look at the data this way; 26 of 30 funds were positive in the first 1-month after their inception, an 87% majority. This declined significantly to only 13 of 30 funds being positive (NDMO was completely flat) or 43% of funds. Meaning, less than half would have been a good idea to invest in on day 1.

Then once again declines to 11 of 29 funds being positive 3 months after launch or 38% of the funds being positive. This then goes the other way again to 15 of 27 or 56% of funds being positive after 6 months. Finally, 9 of 23 funds were positive or 39% after 1-year. I suspect though a lot of that is reflecting the current pandemic, and the sell-off that it drove last year.

This still leaves us with a pretty mixed picture, without being able to really conclusively say to avoid a CEF IPO or not. What does seem to be prevalent, is if you can get a CEF on day 1 near launch price. Then selling about a month later could result in the best outcome. Selling out before the 2nd and 3rd month after launch would have resulted in the best outcome if you invested in all 30 of these funds right at the IPO.

Conclusion

I think the final verdict isn't as clear as I was hoping. It really does depend more on what the overall market seems to be doing when a fund launches. That will determine more if we should be buying a fund at IPO or not. Of course, no one will know exactly what the next black swan event might be; or the next announcement that gets the market rallying. With that being said, it really comes down to more if you believe in the investment and if you think the environment is right to invest or not, in my opinion.