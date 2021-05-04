Photo by GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) has maintained its share repurchasing program. This company is every bit as integrated as some of the large companies in the United States and it has a profitability performance to match. The company will maintain its investment grade ratings easily. The reason is that in the current environment, its primary products have very low decline rates that result in low capital expenditures to maintain production.

So when the coronavirus demand destruction hit in force in fiscal year 2020, this company could easily implement major capital expenditure reductions without worrying about a lot of production decline. The integration helped to insulate the company from the pricing declines that many competitors faced. Instead, the integration allowed the production to be upgraded to more profitable products.

Cash flow still suffered. But for a company that produces a product that normally sells at a discount to WTI, cash flow performed rather well. Now the recovery in commodity prices is aiding the cash flow. Management reported cash flow in excess of $2 billion for the first quarter (along with a decent earnings recovery as well).

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Suncor Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release

The takeaway from this slide should be that the company will generate about C$6 billion in funds from operations (rock bottom) once things return to normal. That should explain the current share repurchase program. The more than C$ 2 billion reported in the first quarter combined with the absence of the second quarter issues that resulted in the big drop shown for fiscal year 2020 should make for some very big positive quarterly comparisons in fiscal year 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website May 4, 2021

The market cap shown above is very low compared to the potential cash flow that this company can generate from operating activities. Suncor has a number of initiatives underway to increase efficiency and drive down costs. This keeps the company abreast of the competition (which is doing the same thing).

More importantly, the integration could allow cash flow to achieve C$7 billion or more in the coming cycle. In the meantime, the share repurchase program should help to put a floor under the stock price. Therefore the downside risk in this stock is probably lower than the upside potential.

Source: Suncor Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release

Much of the industry has to "catch up" for a year of relative inactivity. Unconventional wells often decline more than 60% in the first year. So much of the unconventional industry saw production decline at least 20% in fiscal year 2020. Rigs were idle while the price of oil went through the floor in the second quarter.

Here, as shown above, the low decline rate meant that just a little bit of capital expenditures allowed production to bounce back quickly. There is not a lot of catching up left. This type of production often has relatively large upfront costs. Once those costs have been spent, then the maintenance and growth costs are relatively small. The result is that this business cash flows under some extreme conditions (as in even while losing money).

Suncor was easily able to turn free cash flow positive while maintaining production. The unconventional industry cannot match this performance. Improvements continued in the first quarter of 2021 as total production rose to 786,000 BOED from 740,000 BOED in the previous year.

The problem for a lot of thermal and oil sands producers is that the product discount often widens during periods of pricing weakness. Suncor protects itself through onside product upgrading to more valuable products and ownership of refineries to avoid that potentially widening discount.

Now the second quarter of 2020 saw prices collapse up and down the chain. So, for a while, that vertical integration strategy provided little to no protection. But the recovery to more normal conditions was faster here, thanks to that vertical integration, than it was elsewhere. Cash flow from operating activities has been moving upward nicely.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Suncor Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release

Make no mistake, the losses posted earlier this fiscal year were gruesome. However, Canadian accounting allows those losses to be recaptured as the industry cyclically recovers from one of the worst downturns probably since the 1980s. Thank goodness Saudi Arabia did not push the price of oil to $10 for a few years while getting back into the market as it did back then.

In the first quarter of 2021, the stronger commodity prices and the absence of an impairment charge allowed the company to report a profit. Some of what happened in 2020, as shown above, will allow the company to report lower depreciation going forward.

Since oil prices went to unsustainable (even ridiculous) levels in the second quarter, it is a very good bet that the losses shown above will be recaptured as the low prices of 2020 disappear from the calculations that mandated those losses. Therefore, the earnings of Canadian companies are likely to appear superior to their American competitors during the coming recovery.

This is why the earnings reports of many oil companies need a lot of work to figure out the true profitability. If the adjustment of hedge values on the income statement does not distort things enough, then there are the impairment costs and, in this case, impairment recapture.

That makes the cash flow statement very important. If cash flow over time is not impaired, then, even in American companies where impairments are not recaptured, that cash flow clues the investor that the impairments did not in fact represent damaging future prospects.

However, should a company record an impairment and then sell the properties covered by the impairment, then that company has realized an actual loss that will not be recaptured in the coming recovery. That sometimes happens.

The Future

Suncor management noted that they will be taking over the operations of one of the joint venture projects. That expected increase in efficiency should result in more cash flow. In addition, this company has a lot of "add-on" projects that pay back very quickly that can be done until a return to normal industry conditions is assured.

Source: Suncor Energy First Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slide

Clearly the rather challenging fiscal year 2020 caused some debt ratios to balloon (if for no other reason than the fact that commodity prices were weak). This company, like many, is probably going to head towards a more conservative mode of operation. It already is investment grade. But like many in the industry, debt repayments are likely to be a priority. The difference here is production can be maintained or even grow on a fairly low capital budget that many unconventional producers cannot match.

The current stock repurchase program underway should put a floor in the price of the stock. This company, like many others, is also considering debt reduction. The events of the last 5 years (and 2008) seem to make operating more conservatively a priority for at least the near future.

This company generally grows by acquisitions in addition to some organic growth. Therefore, an acquisition followed by a growth spurt is likely from time to time.

The dividend yield is on the low side for an income investor. However, for many other investors, the potential to appreciate to at least previous highs is likely. Since growth plans are in the future there is a very good chance that this stock will surpass its previous highs.

Ironically, this business is not as affected by the green revolution. This type of oil makes things like jet fuel and asphalt. Asphalt in particular is going to be a growing market for years to come no matter what kind of cars we drive. Gasoline and some green targets are possible products, but there are so many products made by the raw materials this company produces that are not targets of the green movement. That makes this company a little more interesting.