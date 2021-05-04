Another Rising-Rate Rotation Coming

Photo by Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

While there was selling into strength as the Nasdaq 100 crossed 14,000, it has been painfully obvious to those following the tape more closely that this selling has yet to produce any meaningful downside.

Earnings have been good, but the reaction has not been what I would call benign.

Apple (AAPL) is the perfect example. The quarterly numbers were stellar, yet the stock had seen selling into strength from the open of trading on the day after the earnings announcement.

Navellier & Associates does own Apple Computer (AAPL) in a few managed accounts, per client request. Ivan Martchev does not own Apple Computer (AAPL) personally.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

I think we are headed into another interest rate-driven rotation in the stock market, similar to what we saw in March. The key to whether it works out the same way - a fast shakeout and ultimately a new all-time high for the Nasdaq 100 - is the U.S. bond market, which is getting ready for another assault on 1.77%, the 2021 high on the 10-year Treasury yield. The faster we make it to 1.77% and beyond, the faster the selling in the Nasdaq 100 will be. I think the rest of 2021 will see upside bias for stocks despite rising long-term interest rates as the economy normalizes after COVID. Despite the upside bias for stocks, I expect we'll see more rising rate-driven rotations, similar to what we saw in 2018. The key difference is that in 2018 the Fed was pushing rates higher, while now the bond market is doing it for the Fed.

Various measures of inflation have come in hotter than expected over the past few months and, judging by the commodity markets and the simple "wallet yardstick," the readings on inflation are expected to get even hotter as the economy normalizes. This suggests that the 10-year Treasury yield is headed higher. I expect it to be above 2% by the end of this quarter. The German 10-year bund yield is already higher than where it was when the 10-year Treasury was at 1.77%, and it should see positive territory this quarter.

All content above represents the opinion of Ivan Martchev of Navellier & Associates, Inc.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.