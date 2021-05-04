Photo by xtrekx/iStock via Getty Images

This article is the second in a series designed to identify the top stocks to buy in the event of a bear market. A minimum of ten stocks were chosen by Buyandhold 2012, BM Cashflow Detective and the author.

The only criteria I required of my collaborators was that each paid a dividend, that three choices were to be low yield, slow growth stocks, that three were to be stocks with high yields, and that the remainder would be companies with double-digit 5 year dividend growth rates.

The first article in the series focused on stocks with high dividend growth rates. This piece centers on businesses with high yields

Is A Bear Market On The Horizon?

The first article in this series provided a definition of a bear market as well as data regarding the severity and length of the average bear post World War II, with the exception of the recent coronavirus inspired event.

I do not claim to know when a bear market will occur. I will state that I am experiencing difficulty discovering stocks trading at desirable valuations. Although I am still adding to my investments, I am taking smaller positions, and my new investments are few and far between. I also receive significant income from my portfolio, much of which is being placed in my dry powder vault.

Having stated that I do not believe I can predict a major market downturn, I will claim there are causes for concern.

As of April 30th, the Shiller Index, also referred to as the cyclically adjusted P/E ratio (CAPE) stands at 36.61. To put that in some sort of context, the average CAPE over the 20th century was 15.21.

Back in 2014, Shiller noted the CAPE was over 25, and he expressed concern that the index had only reached that number in years clustered around 1929, 1999, and 2007. Of course, market crashes followed each of those periods.

So is a bear market on the horizon? Once again, I don't pretend to know the answer to that question. However, I do have a desire to arm myself and my readers with some outstanding names to consider in the event the market takes a downturn.

Buyandhold 2012's Pick

For those unfamiliar with Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), this may be a stunning revelation: management has a goal to eventually become a smoke-free company.

Our sales mix is changing rapidly, putting us on track to achieve our aim of becoming a majority smoke-free company by 2025. Emmanuel Babeau, CFO

Yes, PM has a goal of one day exiting the business of selling cigarettes. To do so, it is focusing on the IQOS heated-tobacco electronic cigarette While the notion of a tobacco company exiting the cig business may seem far-fetched, in the most recent quarter, the company reported IQOS now provides 28% of the firm's revenue.

IIOS is PM's primary heated tobacco unit (HTU), and in the last quarter, HTU shipment volumes grew over 30% YoY.

IQOS heats the tobacco rather than burning it, thereby providing a less harmful alternative to cigarette smoking. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized PM to market IQOS as a modified risk tobacco product, green lighting the company to market it in the US through its partner, Altria Group (MO).

There are little known positives regarding HTUs. According to Morningstar, net revenue per pack of HTUs is 2.4 times that of cigarettes. Furthermore, gross margins are 10% higher than cigarettes. Consequently, the rapidly increasing growth of IQOS and related products should result in significant growth for PM.

Government Is Destroying The Competition

The FDA's recently released "deeming regulations" are crushing all but the largest players in the industry. PM's application for a reduced risk label for IQOS required two million pages of legalese.

Referred to as premarket tobacco product applications (PMTA), a separate document is required for each SKU. The FDA estimates costs for PMTA's run $117,000 to $466,000 per application.

However, the Rocky Mountain Smoke-Free Association estimates PTMA's cost $8.6 million to $11.1 million per application. It also projects over 14,000 small businesses in the US will close, as they cannot pay costs associated with keeping their products on the market.

Other Considerations

Cigarette consumption in the U.S. has been in a secular decline for decades, and 60% of countries recorded declines in tobacco use since 2010. A study by WHO determined cigarette use had fallen from 1.397 billion smokers in 2000 to 1.337 billion in 2018. WHO projects that number will drop by 27 million by 2025.

Additionally, the industry is subject to a variety of regulatory issues. However, Philip Morris operates in 180 countries, providing a degree of diversification as well as a bit of insulation from single country issues. Furthermore, the very nature of the products provided results in a strong, recurring revenue stream.

PM's Dividend, Debt And Valuation

The current yield is a bit above 5%. The 5 year dividend growth rate is 3.28%, and the payout ratio is a hair above 79%.

PM's debt is rated A2/stable by Moody's, A/stable by S&P, and A/stable by Fitch.

With a current P/E of 17.12x and a forward P/E of 15.85x. The PEG is 1.75.

Management guides for organic revenue growth of plus 5% to plus 7% in FY21 with adjusted diluted EPS growth of 11% to 13%.

PM currently trades for $95 per share. The average 12 month price target of the 7 analysts rating the stock in 2021 is $103.14.

While the payout ratio is rather high, management apparently views the dividend as one of the primary goals of the company. PM maintains a progressive dividend policy and targets a payout ratio of 75%.

BM Cashflow Detective's Stock

BM Cashflow Detective chose Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) as one of his high yield picks.

It appears as if VZ is returning to its roots. A few days ago, Bloomberg reported the company is seeking to sell Verizon Media Group which includes its assets from AOL and Yahoo! This follows the divestiture of Tumblr in 2019 and the HuffPost last year.

In its recent earnings call, Verizon reported media revenues grew by 10%. However, that business provides less than 7% of revenues.

On the other hand, the other two segments, Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group, generates 69% and 24% of consolidated revenue respectively. Consequently, should a deal materialize, Verizon's traditional wireless business would largely define the company.

Those two businesses are slow growers but provide a steady source of revenues, an attribute desired by many seeking a high yielding investment.

Developments

The latest earnings report indicated Verizon experienced a surge in 5G growth, with its nationwide service now established in 2,700 markets. The transition to 5G appears to be the focus of the firm. However, Verizon's CEO does not anticipate meaningful 5G related revenue until 2022.

Late in 2019, Verizon and Amazon (AMZN) partnered to extend its cloud to 5G networks. This agreement, known as AWS Wavelength, is designed to give developers the ability to deploy applications that require ultra-low latency to mobile devices using 5G.

Another focus for the company is the growth in its network-as-a-service business. Combined with the pending TracFone acquisition, it gives hope that Verizon may experience increased growth.

The largest reseller of wireless services in the US, Tracfone has 21 million subscribers and over 90,000 retail locations. Verizon, with 4 million prepaid subscribers, lags T-Mobile (TMUS) and AT&T (T) with 20 million and 18 million subscribers respectively. Consequently, the Tracfone deal would move VZ into the first place position in the prepaid market.

Dividend/FCF/Debt/Valuation

Verizon sports a yield of 4.34%. The payout ratio is a bit above 49%, and the five year dividend growth rate is 2.15%

VZ generated over $16 billion in levered FCF in 2020, well above the $10.2 billion needed to fund the dividend.

Verizon's spectrum purchases increased the firm's debt markedly. The company spent over $45 billion to purchase C-band spectrum this year. Consequently, long term debt today is nearing $150 billion, roughly 50% above the debt level at the end of 2019.

VZ currently trades for $58.07, and the average 12 month price target of 12 analysts is $62.50. The current P/E is 12.65x, the forward P/E is 11.49x, and the PEG is 3.37.

Verizon may be destined for slow growth. However, the stock provides an above average yield and a degree of safety not provided by most investments.

Verizon is a member of an oligopoly, and the capex needed to compete against the business provides a wide moat. I contend there is a place in most portfolios for stocks providing safe, robust dividends, and Verizon is a great candidate to fill that role.

I should add that Warren Buffett recently added nearly $9 billion in Verizon stock to his list of investments.

Chuck's Choice

There are a number of characteristics that cause Realty Income (O) to stand out from the herd. The company is one of only two REITs that is a Dividend Aristocrat with a credit rating of A3/A- or better.

Realty Income also pays a monthly dividend, and it was one of only two S&P 500 REITs that provided a positive earnings growth, dividend growth, and total shareholder return during the Great Recession.

As a matter of fact, among REITs listed in the S&P 500 during the Great Recession, only eleven had positive earnings growth, all but nine cut the dividend, and just five provided a total shareholder return.

There are reasons to believe Realty Income will outperform in the event of another downturn. Although the company primarily leases to retailers, its client list skews heavily to businesses that are e-commerce resistant and those that perform well during economic downturns. The REIT's portfolio is heavy with grocers, drug stores, convenience stores and dollar stores.

The company's triple-net lease structure requires tenants to maintain the properties, thereby shifting much of the operational risk and cost to the lessee. Many of the leases are fifteen years in length with additional extension options. This provides a reliable, long term income stream.

Aside from retail businesses, nearly 11% of the Realty's tenants are industrial companies. Furthermore, nearly half of Realty's rents stem from investment grade businesses.

The pandemic revealed a weakness in the business model in that three hard hit industries, casual dining, theaters, and health and fitness clubs, constituted nearly 16% of contractual rent.

However, the upcoming merger of Realty Income with VEREIT (VER) will result in AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, dropping out of the top ten list of the company's clients. Prior to the merger, the two provided 5.6% of total rents. It is unclear as to the percentage of rent the two will provide after the merger; however, it is certain the total is less than 4%.

Management also intends to spin off its office portfolio post merger, with shareholders of both companies receiving a stock distribution in a separate, publicly traded REIT.

The merger is expected to be over 10% accretive to shareholders, and to generate annualized synergies on a cash basis of $35 - $40 million.

For the risk averse investor seeking income from a larger than average yield, Realty may be as good as they come. There should not be an expectation of rapid growth in the stock or the dividend. Nonetheless, Realty has a history of outperforming the markets.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The three stocks provided are meant to appeal to investors seeking companies with above average risk/reward profiles as well as above average yields. In a market that is arguably overvalued, I think each of these stocks is trading at a reasonable valuation.

I should note BM Cashflow Detective also chose Realty Income as one of his top high yield choices for a bear market.

BM Cashflow Detective's Mini Bio

(At my request, BM Cashflow Detective provided me with a bio. I made minor changes, largely to present the narrative from a first person perspective.)

I began investing in stocks in the late 1990s with little knowledge, little capital and a lot of enthusiasm during the tech bubble. I learned in the subsequent bear market that I had to make a U-turn. The difference between speculation and investments became unmistakably clear.

Investing properly meant I had to acquire knowledge, a sense of reality, and emotional sobriety. The solution was to learn all about value investing from the successful super investors, ASAP. Books were and are my mentors.

It became evident that continuous learning, orientation to fundamentals and valuation, deep understanding of contrary strategies, humility, intelligent stoicism and constant accumulation through all market phases, would be the decisive determinants to achieve success.

An existing basic commercial understanding of balance sheets was also helpful.

I eventually turned to the "Super Magic Formula" (combined ROC / PEG ratio) as a valuation metric.

After each bear market, the family portfolios I managed had a higher value than before. I regard becoming a stock millionaire as an intermediate stage on the way to multiplying my wealth as well as the portfolios I manage. But understanding how investing really works and thinking independently means basically almost everything to me.

More To Come

This article is the second in a series. The next piece will focus on high growth, low yield stocks chosen by Buyandhold 2012, BM Cashflow Detective, and the author. Each of the articles in this series is designed to identify the best stocks to buy in the event of a bear market.

I will provide my bio in the next piece.