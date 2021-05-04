Photo by jimmcdowall/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On Monday, leading offshore driller Valaris emerged from bankruptcy with a significantly improved capital structure and ample liquidity.

In the restructuring process, the company eliminated $7.1 billion in legacy debt and raised additional liquidity by issuing $550 million in new 8.25% 2028 secured notes.

As of April 30, 2021, Valaris had $615 million of available cash, $40 million of restricted cash, and $550 million of debt.

Even after retiring a large number of rigs in recent quarters, the restructured company still commands the world's largest fleet of modern offshore rigs including 11 drillships, 5 semi-submersibles, and 44 jackups.

In addition, Valaris continues to own a 50% stake in ARO Drilling, a joint venture with Saudi Aramco which recently secured 25 rig years of additional work for its jackup fleet thus increasing total backlog to approximately $870 million.

The new equity has been distributed to former creditors. Common shareholders received approximately 5.65 million 7-year warrants (VAL.WS) with an initial exercise price of $138.88.

Currently, there are 75 million new common shares outstanding. Another 8.96 million shares have been reserved for issuance pursuant to equity incentive awards to be granted under the new management incentive plan.

At Monday's closing price of $23.68, enterprise value calculates to approximately $1.7 billion, below the low end of the range of $1.75 to $3.03 billion estimated by the company's advisors and a tiny fraction of heavily indebted Transocean (RIG), the industry leader in deepwater- and harsh environment drilling which the market currently values at approximately $8.2 billion.

That said, despite ongoing declines Transocean is still sitting on $7.4 billion in mostly high-margin backlog which should provide billions of dollars of operating cash flow until the end of the decade.

In contrast to Transocean, Valaris' new fleet status report shows decent contracting activity with significant awards for both the floater- and jackup-fleet:

The company even managed to secure work for a previously cold-stacked, twenty-year-old jackup rig which is currently being reactivated in the U.K.

But unlike Transocean, Valaris' backlog doesn't enjoy the benefit of multi-year, high-margin legacy contracts as evidenced by its total backlog number of below $1.2 billion:

At this point, Valaris has almost no backlog for 2023 and beyond. The company will need to secure plenty of additional work to come even close to the projections provided to the bankruptcy court:

For example, Valaris needs another $500 million in new contract awards to live up to the 2022 revenue projection of $924.7 million and an additional $1 billion to match 2023 expectations.

While this looks like quite a stretch, Transocean's notoriously optimistic management recently projected a major industry recovery over the next 12-18 months with dayrates for the company's drillship fleet potentially increasing to a range of $250,000 to $300,000.

If Transocean's management will be proven right, Valaris should get its fair share of new contracts as already evidenced by the surprisingly strong fleet status report.

On the flip side, the dayrate for the company's recent drillship contract award with Total (TOT) offshore Brazil appears to be only in the $170,000 range as evidenced by the average dayrate disclosure in the fleet status report and virtually no further drillship work currently contracted for next year:

In contrast, the recent semi-submersible contract award with Santos offshore Australia carries a dayrate of approximately $215,000 but Australia is also known as one of the more expensive offshore drilling regions in the world.

In the jackup segment, average dayrates are expected to decline materially from current levels for the company's harsh environment fleet which is disappointing. Things look better for Valaris' modern benign environment jackup rigs with contracted dayrates increasing substantially next year.

Looking at the company's cash flow projections, liquidity should not be an issue for Valaris going forward at least when assuming the company's rather optimistic revenue projections to come true:

For Q1/2021, the company disclosed negative free cash flow of $37.7 million, materially below the $169.9 million projected in the disclosure statement but this number likely includes anticipated payments to creditors upon emergence from bankruptcy. Anyway, the cash balance of $652.4 million forecasted for the end of Q2 matches the company's current cash and restricted cash of $655 million almost exactly. Starting in Q2, cash flow from operations is expected to turn positive on a regular basis with just one small exception in Q1/2022.

Valaris also managed to restructure the company's remaining newbuild obligations with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. ("DSME"). Delivery dates for the drillships VALARIS DS-13 and VALARIS DS-14 were extended to December 31, 2023 while giving the company the option to take delivery early or terminate the contracts on a non-recourse basis.

Final payments for the VALARIS DS-13 and VALARIS DS-14 are estimated to be approximately $119 million and $218 million, respectively.

Bottom Line

Valaris is back on the big board, finally providing speculative investors looking for exposure to leading offshore drillers an alternative to Transocean.

Assuming the company's forecasts to be accurate, Valaris will have more than sufficient liquidity until the anticipated industry recovery starts to materialize.

With zero net debt, Valaris is expected to generate consistently positive cash flows from operations going forward (with one small exception in Q1/2022) thanks to vastly reduced operating expenses and debt service obligations.

Remember also the company's 50% stake in ARO Drilling, a growing company with substantial, profitable backlog. As a result of past capital contributions, Valaris currently holds $442.7 million of ten-year shareholder notes which carry interest of LIBOR+2%. Over the next ten years, ARO is expected to take delivery of 20 newbuild rigs with partner Saudi Aramco having committed to provide long-term drilling contracts targeting a six-year payback period for construction costs on an EBITDA basis. The initial eight-year contracts will be followed by a minimum of another eight years of term, re-priced in three-year intervals based on a market pricing mechanism. With ARO Drilling still in its early stages of expansion, the value of the company's stake in the joint venture should appreciate substantially over time.

While the new fleet status report has been promising, the company needs to add substantially to its current backlog of just $1.2 billion to come even close to the rosy projections made to the bankruptcy court.

Speculative investors with confidence in a near-term offshore drilling revival should consider taking an initial position in Valaris given the restructured company's clean balance sheet with zero net debt, sufficient liquidity, moderate valuation, and the company's 50% stake in ARO Drilling.