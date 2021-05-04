Photo by shulz/E+ via Getty Images

Since posting fiscal third-quarter results that beat consensus estimates, DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares are on an uptrend. Chances are high that the next quarterly report will reaffirm the turnaround is in play.

Now that the stock is at 52-week highs, should investors buy the stock now or wait for a correction?

Strong Third-Quarter Results

DXC posted earnings of 84 cents a share as revenue fell 14.5% year-on-year to $4.29 billion. Both figures beat consensus estimates. Investors who bought the stock after the report did well so far. The stock is up by around 30% in the quarter. Still, the stock is undervalued, trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 times.

DXC attributed its stronger adjusted EBIT margin to cost optimization efforts. Book-to-bill of 1.13 times could rise from here. The "new DXC" is gaining momentum and brand recognition:

Oftentimes, companies in a turnaround spend too much effort on cost-cutting instead of service quality. DXC focused on its customers in the quarter. This led to a stabilization in revenues, earning DXC more work from its existing customer base.

Outlook

DXC will deliver around ~$550 million in cost savings for the fiscal year. In the current period (Q4), expect margins to expand. EBIT margin of 7% posted last quarter should rise from here. Chief Financial Officer Ken Sharp pointed to the new management team led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mike Salvino, in leading DXC's transformation. The enterprise technology stack performance is at the core of DXC's turnaround:

Quarterly sequential growth will reverse from negative to positive going into Q3/FY2021. DXC's customer relationship building is paying off. Instead of losing customers and watching businesses shrink, the opposite is now happening. For example, DXC's work is from 55% new work and 45% from renewals. And since the renewals are sole-sourced, profit margins improve.

Opportunity

DXC's growth will come primarily from expanding work from existing customers. Around 20% of the customer base needs to move to the cloud over the next two years. Of the 80% remaining, 60% want to see their technology stock modernized.

Below: DXC's performance in the last year

In an enterprise value to revenue multiples model, readers may compare DXC stock value to the benchmark. I chose turnaround technology stocks previously picked as buys. This includes Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Micro Focus International (MFGP). The metrics and selected benchmark results in a fair value of $43.91 for DXC Technology:

The comparable companies are chosen because of the variety on the metrics of price/sales, EV/EBITDA, and EV/FCF. They are all in the Information Technology or Software Infrastructure industry. And the price/book industry decide is very similar, except for Microsoft. Still, DXC's price/sales multiple could expand to that of Microsoft as the turnaround continues.

Another buyout is not in the cards but is worth mentioning again. DeepDive Equity analyst Rod Bourgeois asked about the Atos bid. He asked, "what are the fundamental drivers that are giving you such conviction today about your trajectory and your willingness to turn down the takeover bid?"

CEO Salvino said that DXC expects revenue stability Y/Y in FY 2022. Customer relationships are deepening, leading the turnaround. And the book-to-bill ratio of over 1.0 is a strong signal suggesting that DXC's revenue will expand from here.

Just as Micro Focus will grow its business from partnerships with Snow (SNOW, DXC will do the same by leaning on its partners.

CEO Salvino's confidence in executing the business plan during the conference call should put investors at ease. He said "we're very clear about what we got to go get done. The strategic alternatives initiatives are over and it's all about execution now."

Stock Score

DXC shares score well on value, with an A+ grade:

Growth and profitability scores are still low because DXC only posted one decent quarter. A repeat performance this quarter and in 2021 will lift both scores to at least a "B." Momentum is a respectable A-, due mostly to the stock's performance in the last six months.

Risk

As a company in transition, DXC Technology's future quarterly results may stall temporarily. That would send the stock price lower.

Speculators who bought DXC stock on a bet that another company like Atos would buy it may unwind their holding. If the company gets no new bidder, those investors may sell to look for other merger and acquisition opportunities.

Your Takeaway

DXC is still on sale. Despite many software stocks losing half their value, those stocks are down for different reasons. Stocks like Snowflake (SNOW) and Fastly (FSLY) are still expensive. DXC is on an uptrend and is still inexpensive. The stock has a good chance of meeting my over $40 price target in one year.