ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is in a "sweet spot" with the main semi equipment technology transition to extreme-ultraviolet lithography ("EUV") in logic, followed by shift to EUV in DRAM. Lithography demand will see a secular increase as an integral part of front-end semi equipment spending till this transition is completed. For the next two to three years, there will be strong foundry demand from TSMC and Samsung, which are aggressively investing in (smaller) 5-, 3- and 2-nanometer technology for advanced chips for high performance computing and 5G communication (Figure 1). ASML's EUV, considered the most advanced of chipmaking tools, can give chipmakers an edge in the next generation of production.

ASML's High Ground

EUV Machine Monopoly

As for ASML, they are pretty much the only game in town to supply EUV tools. ASML's market share in lithography segment exceeds 80-89% (or 100% in Europe), virtually with an envious pricing power. ASML's EUV is the key to TSMC (TSM) and Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) chip development for new iPhones and products, and the only maker of the $150-$200 million EUV tools could grow sales strongly. Inspection-tools supplier Laser Tec and Shin-Etsu Chemical, a photoresist supplier, may also play a key role in EUV lithography.

Strong EUV Pricing Power and Unit Growth

At for the last decade, ASML has been virtually the sole supplier of EUV tools. ASML's market share in lithography segment exceeds 80-89% (or 100% in Europe), mainly enabled by ASML's rising EUV pricing power. As a result of the chip shortage, ASML's average pricing power has been estimated to increase from $39 million to $70 million by 2023. The total units shipped was up to 76 (Q1 2021) from 57 a year ago. The "EUV shift" also may allow ASML to raise EUV's ASP from $140 million (Q1 2021) to $180 million per unit, yet ship 15 units (from 8) per quarter by 2023 (Figure 2A & Figure 2B).

Chip Shortage Produces DUV's Upside

While EUV lithography tools are used for both logic chips and DRAM, technical and financial entry barriers are high with next-generation machines costing about $250 million or more. The persistent chip shortages also spur demand for deep ultraviolet ("DUV") tools, which have a higher operating margin. Just in Q1, ASML beat analysts' estimates for operating profit of 1.244 billion euros due to strong demand for DUV tools amid the global chip shortage.

TSMC has recently indicated that it will spend $100 billion in capex in the next three years. Mizuho estimated that TSMC's capex may reach $30 billion in 2021 and $35 billion in both 2022 and 2023. Samsung is unlikely to under-spend between $11-$12 billion. Intel (INTC) announced '21 capex of $19.5 billion at the midpoint and committed $20 billion to building two new fabs (Figure 3).

Mizuho also claimed that large increases in capex at foundry customers will likely be seen in ASML orders through '21 translating to '22 and beyond sales. TSMC, Samsung and even Intel are expected to purchase more EUV tools. This is due to their more aggressive 5nm/3nm capacity increase and higher EUV spending with rising EUV layer adoption for 5nm/3m/2nm. In short, the EUV portion of the capex for major logic players will rise to 13% and 15% in 2022 and 2023 (Figure 3A).

In terms of converting customers' capex into ASML's EUV orders, the company is currently capacity constrained by 45-50 EUV tools a year. While EUV business remains solid and strong for ASML in the next five years due to rising EUV mask layer adoption, it is likely to see very strong pent-up EUV orders for 2021-2023. Mizuho estimated that ASML may ship 55 EUV machines (vs. 60 in Figure 2B) by 2023 (Figure 2C).

ASML's Low Ground

China Revenue Risk: With the potential loss up to 17% of 2020's revenue, ASML is significantly affected by the US sanction against China effective 2021. Though, one silver lining is that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCQX:SMICY) has secured supply of DUV lithography systems from ASML in an amended purchase agreement worth $1.2 billion. However, Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT) may have more China exposure if the U.S. alters its stance toward technology exports to Chinese chipmakers. Among major semi tool suppliers, ASML has the lowest China risk (see table below).

ASML is capacity limited in EUV with slightly above 40 tools in 2021. However, it has no capacity limitations in lagging edge tools, the company may see upside to 2021 sales estimates from lagging edge tools. There should be upside to margin as well due to lagging edge tools being more profitable. Given ASML's dominant position in the EUV lithography tool market, Nikon and Canon are ASML's far distant competitors in the DUV and UV lithography market. More severe competition would likely spark market share loss or ASP erosion for ASML's DUV and UV lithography products. This would result in downside risk to the EPS forecast.

Rich Valuation: For the last 6 months, ASML has significantly outperformed its largest customer, TSMC (see graph below). Historically, ASML tends to follow a 3-year bull cycle from a major correction (JP Morgan). While it is not yet at the end of the cycle, a bearish view would be that most of the good news has been already in the estimates.

ASML Valuation under Chip Shortage

Using the forward-looking consensus estimates in Figure 1A and Figure 1B, I will price ASML's shares under the assumption that the street estimates have reflected the current chip shortage. Instead of computing how ASML shares "should be" valued (e.g., fair value), I examine the process how ASML shares are actually priced, relative to the relevant fundamentals. To this goal, I first identified the financial metrics that have regularly driven ASML price movements, i.e., forecast revenue, EPS, gross margin, capex, and free cash flow. Using the data from a 4-year "moving window" over time, I estimated a moving historical relationship between these financial metrics and ASML share prices (multiple regression). Then I assume that the most recent relationship estimated by the end of 2019 is stable enough to be used to forecast ASML share prices in 2020 and on. Using the consensus forecast of the financial metrics in Figure 1A-1C, I estimated the corresponding ASML prices for the same time points. For example, ASML's base case price, per Q1's fundamentals, should be around $566 (green line in Figure 4 and Table 2). At the first approximation, ASML at current $648 may be overvalued, per Q1's guided fundamentals. (All numbers below are in USD $.)

EUV-Plus Valuation

However, the above estimation suffers from the error of a linear thinking which contradicts how high growth stocks, such as ASML, usually move. The high-growth stock valuation often has a nonlinear component which relates to the exponential growth in revenue and earnings. For ASML, having the monopoly on EUV tools may be a more important factor to affect recent valuation in addition to the regular factors.

In order to examine the impact of EUV growth, I included two more EUV factors into the valuation process, i.e., EUV units shipped and EUV's ASP. The corresponding share price estimates, EUV-Plus price, should reflect the impact, if any, from ASML's EUV sales (also shown in Figure 4 and Table 2). Ironically, the estimated EUV-Plus ASML price is estimated at $648 which is right on the current actual price. This would imply that the investors do value ASML's monopoly value of EUV sales for additional $80. More importantly, the seemingly overvalued ASML correctly and uniquely priced in EUV future growth. EUV-Plus estimates also suggest that ASML share price may reach $900 by the end of 2021 and $1000 by early 2023.

Takeaways

ASML may be blessed by the global chip shortage a bit longer than its chipmaker customers because only ASML can supply EUV and DUV tools. And, at least for the next three years, ASML can singularly benefit from the semi equipment technology transition to EUV in logic and in DRAM. ASML's advantages may be so apparent that its shares have been traded at a 15% premium, per its Q1 guidance. If EUV's contribution is accounted for, ASML may be correctly priced currently, and there is a good chance that ASML share price may reach $900 by the end of 2021.