The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:DRN) is one of the most popular instruments to trade in a bullish real estate market. Its daily 3X leverage factor is a source of drift, which may be positive or negative. It must be closely monitored to detect changes in the drift regime. This article explains what "drift" means, quantifies it in 22 leveraged ETFs and shows historical data on DRN.

Why do leveraged ETFs drift?

Leveraged ETFs often underperform their underlying index leveraged by the same factor. The decay has essentially four reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, and management costs. Beta-slippage is the main reason in equity leveraged ETFs. However, when an asset is in a steady trend, leveraged ETFs can bring an excess return instead of a decay. You can follow this link to learn more about beta-slippage.

Monthly and yearly drift watchlist

A few definitions are necessary before going to the point. “Return” is the return of a leveraged ETF in a given time interval, including dividends. “IndexReturn” is the return of a non-leveraged ETF on the same underlying asset in the same time interval, including dividends. “Lv” is the leveraging factor. “Abs” is the absolute value operator. “Drift” is the drift of a leveraged ETF normalized to the underlying index exposure in a time interval. It is calculated as follows:

Drift = (Return - (IndexReturn x Lv))/ Abs(Lv)

“Decay” means negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

Index Lv Ticker 1-month Return 1-month Drift 1-year Return 1-year Drift S&P 500 1 SPY 5.29% 0.00% 45.96% 0.00% 3 UPRO 16.17% 0.10% 177.10% 13.07% -3 SPXU -14.99% 0.29% -73.82% 21.35% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT 2.50% 0.00% -15.69% 0.00% 3 TMF 6.35% -0.38% -44.67% 0.80% -3 TMV -7.55% -0.02% 48.71% 0.55% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 5.91% 0.00% 55.37% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 17.97% 0.08% 208.61% 14.17% -3 SQQQ -17.00% 0.24% -81.19% 28.31% DJ 30 1 DIA 2.69% 0.00% 42.09% 0.00% 3 UDOW 7.92% -0.05% 153.28% 9.00% -3 SDOW -8.14% -0.02% -72.06% 18.07% Russell 2000 1 IWM 1.79% 0.00% 74.70% 0.00% 3 TNA 4.77% -0.20% 317.59% 31.16% -3 TZA -6.76% -0.46% -88.19% 45.30% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 7.86% 0.00% 35.41% 0.00% 3 DRN 24.81% 0.41% 109.26% 1.01% -3 DRV -20.63% 0.98% -71.06% 11.72% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 1.20% 0.00% 49.71% 0.00% 3 EDC 2.67% -0.31% 186.56% 12.48% -3 EDZ -4.79% -0.40% -77.57% 23.85% Gold spot 1 GLD 3.56% 0.00% 4.32% 0.00% 2 UGL 6.81% -0.16% -1.89% -5.27% -2 GLL -6.89% 0.12% -11.71% -1.54% Silver spot 1 SLV 5.77% 0.00% 71.75% 0.00% 2 AGQ 11.41% -0.07% 126.80% -8.35% -2 ZSL -11.55% -0.01% -79.97% 31.77% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI 0.72% 0.00% 46.64% 0.00% 3 LABU -0.22% -0.79% 113.41% -8.84% -3 LABD -6.67% -1.50% -85.32% 18.20% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX -0.46% 0.00% 81.31% 0.00% 3 SOXL -3.43% -0.68% 322.94% 26.34% -3 SOXS -2.56% -1.31% -91.52% 50.80%

The inverse leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABD) has the worst monthly decay of this list with a drift of -1.50%, followed by the inverse leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXS) at -1.32%.

The worst 1-year decay is in the leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABU), almost on par with the leveraged silver ETF (AGQ): -8.84% and -8.35%, respectively.

The highest positive drift in one month is in the inverse leveraged real estate ETF (DRV): +0.98% in a 20% loss. The inverse leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXS) has the highest positive drift in one year: +50.80% in a loss over 90%.

Positive drift follows a steady trend in the underlying asset, whatever the trend direction and the ETF direction. It means positive drift may come with a gain or a loss for the ETF. Negative drift comes with daily return volatility (“whipsaw”). Whipsaw happens more often in downtrends: downtrends make investors nervous, so steady downtrends are very rare.

DRN drift history

DRN aims at a daily return of 3 times the daily performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index, which is also the underlying index of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

The next chart plots the 12-month drift of DRN starting 12 months after the inception date (7/16/2009). The one-year delay is due to the drift calculation.

12-month drift of DRN since 7/16/2010

The average 12-month drift is negative: -4.1%. This is the average annual decay normalized to the underlying index exposure. As the leverage factor is 3, the average annual decay of the leveraged product itself is -12.3%. Despite the drift, DRN has returned about 25% annualized since inception, with a maximum drawdown about -80%. Maximum drawdown, average performance and drift would be much worse with data including the recession of 2008.

The drift went far in negative territory in 2020 due to daily volatility in equity REITs. It jumped back in positive territory in April, when the worst period went out of the look-back interval. In the last few months, we had a strong rally and therefore a positive slippage. While VNQ returned about 28% in 6 months, DRN went up 99%: 3.5 times the index return. It shows the bright side of beta-slippage in a bullish trend. However, the chart also shows that the drift has been negative most of the time since inception. DRN is a trading instrument, not a buy-and-hold investment.

In conclusion, leveraged ETFs are only for investors and traders with a good understanding of the products behind the advertised leveraging factor. Like for any ETF, read the prospectus, and if you have a doubt, stay away.