Drift Dashboard In Leveraged ETFs And Focus On DRN
Summary
- Leveraged ETFs may be unpredictable.
- A drift dashboard with 22 of them.
- A closer look at a leveraged real estate ETF: DRN.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Quantitative Risk & Value get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:DRN) is one of the most popular instruments to trade in a bullish real estate market. Its daily 3X leverage factor is a source of drift, which may be positive or negative. It must be closely monitored to detect changes in the drift regime. This article explains what "drift" means, quantifies it in 22 leveraged ETFs and shows historical data on DRN.
Why do leveraged ETFs drift?
Leveraged ETFs often underperform their underlying index leveraged by the same factor. The decay has essentially four reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, and management costs. Beta-slippage is the main reason in equity leveraged ETFs. However, when an asset is in a steady trend, leveraged ETFs can bring an excess return instead of a decay. You can follow this link to learn more about beta-slippage.
Monthly and yearly drift watchlist
A few definitions are necessary before going to the point. “Return” is the return of a leveraged ETF in a given time interval, including dividends. “IndexReturn” is the return of a non-leveraged ETF on the same underlying asset in the same time interval, including dividends. “Lv” is the leveraging factor. “Abs” is the absolute value operator. “Drift” is the drift of a leveraged ETF normalized to the underlying index exposure in a time interval. It is calculated as follows:
Drift = (Return - (IndexReturn x Lv))/ Abs(Lv)
“Decay” means negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.
|
Index
|
Lv
|
Ticker
|
1-month Return
|
1-month Drift
|
1-year Return
|
1-year Drift
|
S&P 500
|
1
|
5.29%
|
0.00%
|
45.96%
|
0.00%
|
3
|
16.17%
|
0.10%
|
177.10%
|
13.07%
|
-3
|
-14.99%
|
0.29%
|
-73.82%
|
21.35%
|
ICE US20+ Tbond
|
1
|
2.50%
|
0.00%
|
-15.69%
|
0.00%
|
3
|
6.35%
|
-0.38%
|
-44.67%
|
0.80%
|
-3
|
-7.55%
|
-0.02%
|
48.71%
|
0.55%
|
NASDAQ 100
|
1
|
5.91%
|
0.00%
|
55.37%
|
0.00%
|
3
|
17.97%
|
0.08%
|
208.61%
|
14.17%
|
-3
|
-17.00%
|
0.24%
|
-81.19%
|
28.31%
|
DJ 30
|
1
|
2.69%
|
0.00%
|
42.09%
|
0.00%
|
3
|
7.92%
|
-0.05%
|
153.28%
|
9.00%
|
-3
|
-8.14%
|
-0.02%
|
-72.06%
|
18.07%
|
Russell 2000
|
1
|
1.79%
|
0.00%
|
74.70%
|
0.00%
|
3
|
4.77%
|
-0.20%
|
317.59%
|
31.16%
|
-3
|
-6.76%
|
-0.46%
|
-88.19%
|
45.30%
|
MSCI US REIT
|
1
|
7.86%
|
0.00%
|
35.41%
|
0.00%
|
3
|
24.81%
|
0.41%
|
109.26%
|
1.01%
|
-3
|
-20.63%
|
0.98%
|
-71.06%
|
11.72%
|
MSCI Emerging
|
1
|
1.20%
|
0.00%
|
49.71%
|
0.00%
|
3
|
2.67%
|
-0.31%
|
186.56%
|
12.48%
|
-3
|
-4.79%
|
-0.40%
|
-77.57%
|
23.85%
|
Gold spot
|
1
|
3.56%
|
0.00%
|
4.32%
|
0.00%
|
2
|
6.81%
|
-0.16%
|
-1.89%
|
-5.27%
|
-2
|
-6.89%
|
0.12%
|
-11.71%
|
-1.54%
|
Silver spot
|
1
|
5.77%
|
0.00%
|
71.75%
|
0.00%
|
2
|
11.41%
|
-0.07%
|
126.80%
|
-8.35%
|
-2
|
-11.55%
|
-0.01%
|
-79.97%
|
31.77%
|
S&P Biotech Select
|
1
|
0.72%
|
0.00%
|
46.64%
|
0.00%
|
3
|
-0.22%
|
-0.79%
|
113.41%
|
-8.84%
|
-3
|
-6.67%
|
-1.50%
|
-85.32%
|
18.20%
|
PHLX Semicond.
|
1
|
-0.46%
|
0.00%
|
81.31%
|
0.00%
|
3
|
-3.43%
|
-0.68%
|
322.94%
|
26.34%
|
-3
|
-2.56%
|
-1.31%
|
-91.52%
|
50.80%
The inverse leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABD) has the worst monthly decay of this list with a drift of -1.50%, followed by the inverse leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXS) at -1.32%.
The worst 1-year decay is in the leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABU), almost on par with the leveraged silver ETF (AGQ): -8.84% and -8.35%, respectively.
The highest positive drift in one month is in the inverse leveraged real estate ETF (DRV): +0.98% in a 20% loss. The inverse leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXS) has the highest positive drift in one year: +50.80% in a loss over 90%.
Positive drift follows a steady trend in the underlying asset, whatever the trend direction and the ETF direction. It means positive drift may come with a gain or a loss for the ETF. Negative drift comes with daily return volatility (“whipsaw”). Whipsaw happens more often in downtrends: downtrends make investors nervous, so steady downtrends are very rare.
DRN drift history
DRN aims at a daily return of 3 times the daily performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index, which is also the underlying index of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).
The next chart plots the 12-month drift of DRN starting 12 months after the inception date (7/16/2009). The one-year delay is due to the drift calculation.
12-month drift of DRN since 7/16/2010
The average 12-month drift is negative: -4.1%. This is the average annual decay normalized to the underlying index exposure. As the leverage factor is 3, the average annual decay of the leveraged product itself is -12.3%. Despite the drift, DRN has returned about 25% annualized since inception, with a maximum drawdown about -80%. Maximum drawdown, average performance and drift would be much worse with data including the recession of 2008.
The drift went far in negative territory in 2020 due to daily volatility in equity REITs. It jumped back in positive territory in April, when the worst period went out of the look-back interval. In the last few months, we had a strong rally and therefore a positive slippage. While VNQ returned about 28% in 6 months, DRN went up 99%: 3.5 times the index return. It shows the bright side of beta-slippage in a bullish trend. However, the chart also shows that the drift has been negative most of the time since inception. DRN is a trading instrument, not a buy-and-hold investment.
In conclusion, leveraged ETFs are only for investors and traders with a good understanding of the products behind the advertised leveraging factor. Like for any ETF, read the prospectus, and if you have a doubt, stay away.
In these uncertain times, Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now.
This article was written by
Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.