The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) started last week, and the Australian producers are busy reporting their CYQ1 (fiscal Q3 2021 results). Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY) was one of the last Australian miners to report its results. The company had a decent quarter, benefiting from higher attributable gold production at Fruta del Norte [FDN] and higher gold production at Telfer. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins increased by 14% vs. Q1 2020, with the company benefiting from higher metals prices and lower costs. Given Newcrest's massive reserve base and solid cost profile relative to peers, I would view dips below US$18.50 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Newcrest Mining released its calendar year Q1 2021 (fiscal Q3 2021) results last week and reported quarterly gold production of ~512,400 ounces and production of ~35,000 tonnes of copper. This translated to a 1% decrease in gold (GLD) production year-over-year and flat copper production from the year-ago period. However, if we adjust for the sale of Gosowong, which produced ~27,200 ounces in fiscal Q3 2020, production was actually up 4% in the period. This increase in production from continuing operations was driven by increased attributable production from Lundin Gold's (OTCPK:FTMNF) Mine and higher throughput at Telfer. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

While FY2020 was a tough year for Newcrest with a significant miss on guidance, FY2021 is in much better shape, with the company on track to meet its production guidance of ~2.05 million ounces of gold. This would translate to a 29% increase in gold production year-over-year vs. the ~1.58 million ounces of gold produced in FY2020. As Newcrest heads into Q4, gold production is sitting at ~1.55 million ounces, with only a ~500,000-ounce quarter needed to meet the mid-point of guidance (1.95 - 2.15 million ounces).

In terms of copper production, it's currently tracking slightly behind estimates at ~104,000 tonnes vs. a ~145,000-tonne guidance mid-point but could meet guidance if we see another strong fiscal Q4. Its' worth noting that last year's fiscal Q4 copper production was ~40,200 tonnes. Therefore, if Newcrest comes in at the same level as the previous fiscal Q4, copper production would be just shy of the guidance mid-point and well above the low end of guidance (135,000 tonnes).

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)If we look at production at each mine, we can see that the company's flagship Cadia Mine had a softer quarter, with production coming in at just ~179,500 ounces, down from ~195,200 ounces in the year-ago period. This was driven by lower throughput and lower gold grades, with gold head grades coming in at 0.94 grams per tonne gold (fiscal Q3 2020: 1.11 grams per tonne gold). However, the mine reported the lowest AISC in its history with costs of (-) $160/oz in the period due to by-product credits, benefiting from much higher copper prices. This led to an improvement in Cadia's AISC margin from $1,432/oz to $1,911/oz, making it the lowest-cost mine in the world currently. Revenue should increase further starting in FY2022, with commercial production expected from a new Molybdenum Plant.

It was a weaker quarter year-over-year at the company's Lihir Mine, with gold production down 2% to ~183,200 ounces. This was due to lower throughput, which unfortunately offset higher grades (2.58 vs. 2.30) and improved recovery rates. The good news is that the company is currently working towards releasing its Phase 14A Pre-Feasibility Study that's set to be announced later this quarter. The plan is to mine an additional indicated resource base of 13 million tonnes at 3.0~ grams per tonne gold, which would augment the mill's feed grade in FY2023 and FY2025 and boost production levels. Based on year-to-date production, Lihir is tracking slightly behind its guidance mid-point of ~770,000 ounces.

Moving over to Telfer, the company saw higher production in the period, with gold production coming in at ~105,200 ounces, though copper production was down in the period. The higher gold production resulted from higher throughput, offsetting the lower head grade in the period (0.88 vs. 0.97). Given the much lower copper sales with just ~3,000 tonnes sold vs. ~4,500 tonnes in fiscal Q3 2020, all-in sustaining costs rose to $1,489/oz, translating to very slim margins for the operation at $262/oz.

Finally, at the two smaller operations, FDN has ramped up successfully for Lundin Gold, translating to ~33,300 ounces of attributable gold production to Newcrest. This was a significant increase from ~16,400 ounces in fiscal Q3 2020, which helped boost the company's consolidated gold production. At Red Chris, gold and copper production fell in the period, offsetting the significant increase in copper production at Cadia (~26,300 tonnes vs. ~23,000 tonnes). Fortunately, Red Chris' gold production barely moves the needle for Newcrest, so the 8% decrease in production to ~11,100 ounces didn't really affect consolidated gold production.

While production wasn't up significantly in fiscal Q3, metals prices were, with Newcrest's realized copper price soaring to $8,510/tonne. This was up more than 50% from the $5,600/tonne reported in the year-ago period. This helped offset the stronger Australian Dollar, with quarterly AISC coming in at $891/oz, which is well below the industry average of ~$1,010/oz. Based on a higher average realized gold price of $1,751/oz (fiscal Q3 2021: $1,569/oz) and only slightly higher costs, AISC margins rose to $860/oz in fiscal Q3 2021. So, how's the valuation look?

As shown in the chart above, Newcrest is valued very reasonably at roughly ~$353.00/oz based on a ~$17.3 billion enterprise value. This compares favorably to other million-ounce gold producers like Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) at ~$610.00/oz and Agnico Eagle (AEM) at more than $700.00/oz. However, it's worth noting that a significant chunk of Newcrest's reserves resides at the Lihir operation in Papua New Guinea [PNG], a much less attractive jurisdiction relative to Australia and Canada. This explains some of the discounted valuation per reserve ounce. However, with the ability to rejuvenate Telfer with high-grade Havieron material and industry-leading costs, I think the PNG risk is priced into the stock at current levels.

Newcrest reported a satisfactory quarter in fiscal Q3, with the major tailwind being higher metals prices, especially copper. This drove solid margin expansion despite a period of increasing costs, and the company is set up to meet its FY2021 guidance, a welcome improvement from the miss in FY2020. I continue to see more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector at current levels, with some names more undervalued than Newcrest. However, if we were to see a pullback below US$19.00, this would present a low-risk buying opportunity. As it stands, Newcrest looks like one of the best ways to play the sector and benefit from the electrification trend, given its high exposure to copper.