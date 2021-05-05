Photo by Jantanee Rungpranomkorn/iStock via Getty Images

This article covers the results of John's Retirement Accounts for the month of March. I have consolidated some of the tables to help expedite future articles while still presenting the same degree of information found in previous articles. As with John and Jane's other accounts (links at the end of the article), we have seen strong performance through the month of March and they have continued during the month of April.

March is an important milestone because it marks one year after the beginning of COVID shutdowns that had a devastating effect on the economy and rattled the stock market. At this point, I believe that the worst part of COVID has passed and now my primary concern has to do with the consequences of excessive government spending and the consequences of rapid inflation. Excessive government spending has already caused some inflation but current policies that allow someone to make more money by sitting at home and collecting unemployment is contributing to problems across the supply chain because there is not enough labor to provide the goods and services needed.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane has officially decided to retire on December 31, 2020. She will begin collecting social security within the next few months.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. These investments primarily consist of minimal risk and minimal yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

John and Jane requested my help after we discovered that their current financial advisors were charging excessive fees and making gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks cut their dividend/distribution that was payable during the month of February.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

One company paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of March in the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF)

T. Rowe Price (TROW)

Canadian Utilities - CDUAF saw Q1-2021 earnings of $.70 Canadian/share compared with Q1-2020 earnings of $.66 Canadian/share. This is positive news considering the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) has decided to postpone electrical and natural gas rate increases for 2021 and these different amounts will not be collected until 2023. I personally believe that the dividend increase would have been higher if COVID had not created so many problems in the domestic and global economy. I expect that CDUAF will continue to be a stable but boring dividend growth stock over the next few years and it is quite possibly one of the only really attractive utility stocks available at a reasonable price (even with its recent price breakout). The figures in the FastGraphs imaged are in USD.

The dividend was increased from $.4354 CAD/share per quarter to $.4398 CAD/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 1.0% and a new full-year payout of $1.76 CAD/share compared with the previous $1.74 CAD/share. This results in a current yield of 4.59% based on a share price of $28.56 USD/share.

T. Rowe Price - TROW has been a strong performing investment over the last year and has been a phenomenal investment over the long-term. TROW's returns have been strong when it comes to capital appreciation but the 10-year dividend growth average of 12.93% is an incredible track record that few companies could produce. What makes TROW even more impressive is that it is able to do all of this without having any outstanding debt. The valuation for TROW has reached record-highs so we are looking to add on any pullbacks.

The dividend was increased from $.90/share per quarter to $1.08/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 20% and a new full-year payout of $4.32/share compared with the previous $3.60/share. This results in a current yield of 2.41% based on a share price of $182.69.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 31 different positions in John's Traditional IRA and 22 different positions in his Roth IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of March.

Source: Charles Schwab

The realized gain/loss for the Traditional IRA is shown below.

Source: Charles Schwab

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Roth IRA during the month of March.

Source: Charles Schwab

The realized gain/loss for the Roth IRA is shown below.

Source: Charles Schwab

We closed positions in Portland General Electric (POR), Park Hotels (PK), and Valley Bancorp (VLY). POR was closed because it was never a core position and we bought it after the stock cratered from unexpected trading losses (which are now under review). The position in PK closed because the stock price had appreciated about as much as it can and now those funds can be redeployed elsewhere. VLY was cut from the portfolio because there are better opportunities in other financial stocks and we are no longer tracking this stock.

March Income Tracker - 2020 Vs. 2021

All projections below are baking in the worst-case scenario - that John keeps all of these stocks in 2021 and that they do not resume paying a dividend for the entire year. Any change in dividend policy (Brixmor (BRX) and Apple Hospitality (APLE) were the most recent REIT to resume its dividend albeit at a lower rate than before) will significantly improve the expected dividends collected.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2021 compared with the actual results from 2020.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA respectively.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative). Each month since November has really seen balances push higher and more recently has reached a plateau in the month of January but has continued to rise considerably again in February, March, and April (as of market close on 4/30/2021).

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

The next images are the new tables that indicate how much cash John had in his Traditional and Roth IRA Account at the end of the month as indicated on his Charles Schwab statements.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

The next two images provide a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month in the Traditional and Roth IRAs going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on April 30th. If you compare the images below with the Unrealized Gain/Loss images you can see that John's unrealized losses have been minimized going into the end of February and is now sitting on capital gains in both the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with John's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

The last two graphs show how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as more years of data become available.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Conclusion

John's portfolio has lagged the returns of Jane's Retirement account and the main reason was the negative impact felt by his investments in oil and in REITs. John's retirement accounts are currently flush with cash as we continue to close certain positions but are finding it challenging to invest those funds in current/new investments because the entry points simply aren't as attractive as we would like them to be.

In the April update I will talk about new investments in Pinnacle West (PNW) and Southwest Gas (SWX). We are making moves to rotate capital into investments that we believe will outperform in the long run and provide exposure to industries that will be more insulated during the next downturn.

New Article Format: Let me know what you think about the new format (what you like or dislike) by commenting, liking, following, etc. I appreciate all forms of criticism and would love to hear what I can do to make the articles more useful for you!

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Aflac (AFL), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BP plc (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), New Residential Investment Corp Preferred Series B (NRZ.PB), Realty Income (O), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex-Financials ETF (PFXF), Pinnacle West (PNW), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), RPT Realty Preferred Series D (RPT.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), Southwest Gas (SWX), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Truist Financial (TFC), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).