Photo by arbaz bagwan/iStock via Getty Images

Momentum strategies dominated in 2020, but had given way to small cap and value-focused sectors since the strong vaccine efficacy results in November spurred a re-opening trade. In April, Momentum again took the market leadership, but the question will be whether those relative gains will continue for tech and growth-focused stocks or whether the re-opening trade has more room to run.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles as depicted through the 20-year returns at the bottom of the table.

Source: Bloomberg, S&P, MSCI, Ploutos

Below, I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from a separate Standard and Poor's index, the S&P Small Cap 600 index. Momentum (BATS:MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

Source: Bloomberg, S&P, MSCI, Ploutos

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. Dividend Growth lagged in 2020 without meaningfully lower realized volatility, a historical anomaly. Low Volatility is a decided laggard over the last year, meaning its lower realized volatility offers cold comfort to investors like me. Value and Size have begun to strongly outpace markets broad markets over the past six to nine months; investors should understand that these strategies tend to come with higher realized volatility.

Source: Bloomberg, S&P, MSCI, Ploutos

Discussion of Recent Performance

Momentum, the 2020 stalwart, was the outperformer in April after lagging appreciably over the past three to six months. The strategy's April outperformance was principally driven by what drove 2020's gains, an overweight to tech and healthcare. The strategy, which picks constituents based on price momentum over trailing six and twelve months, may be moving towards a more value-focused bent at the end of May when the strategy rebalances. Investors who have used the Momentum ETF as a go-go "Tech and Tesla" play may need to re-evaluate in early June.

Only Momentum outperformed in April, but equal-weighting was the next best performer up 4.74%. In a trio of recent articles, I showed that my suggested tilt towards Equal-Weighting, Size, and Value in April 2020 created outperformance over the subsequent year. In those article follow-ups, I also showed that these three strategies also outperformed in the second year following cyclical troughs in 2002 and 2009. This could mean that there is still some juice left in small caps, value stocks, and an equal-weighting approach as 2021 unfolds, but all three lagged for the month of April.

Interest rates rallied modestly in April with the 10-year Treasury yield falling 9bp from 1.74% to 1.65%. Falling interest rates usually benefits stocks with more fixed income-like defensive characteristics like Dividend Growth and Low Volatility strategies. While both strategies returned more than 4% in April, they both lagged the S&P 500 due to higher tilts towards lagging consumer staples stocks.

While it was a broadly positive month for stocks - all of the factor tilts returned more than 2% - it was only Momentum that outperformed on the month, rehashing its 2020 path to strong gains with a Tech and Healthcare overweight. This was a bit of a departure from recent months that had seen small caps and value on a tear. As Momentum rebalances at the end of May, we could see it become more value-focused. April offered conflicting signals for market leadership, but as I depicted in my recent mini-series I believe that relative gains from small caps, value, and equal-weighting could still be generated over the course of 2021.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.