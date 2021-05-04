Photo by AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images Author's note, May 5: This version of the article is a revision of the one that was published on May 4th on Seeking Alpha. After SA's readers and industry experts pointed out my mistakes, I decided to correct the article, focusing on specific suggestions from J Mintzmyer. I did not change the conclusions made earlier, as the use of the updated peer group and a different index led my analysis to similar results.

Investment thesis

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) soared 13.5% yesterday due to the continuation of the HARPEX Index's rally and, therefore, investors' expectations of DAC beating its revenue and EPS forecasts.

Source: HARPEX Index

I am convinced that the recent leap of Danaos' stock is just the beginning because:

compared to its peers, the company still looks undervalued to some key market multiples

when matched with HARPEX's behavior, the stock should have soared even higher

#1: The Undervaluation

Danaos was not the only dry bulk shipping company whose shares soared yesterday. All of its direct competitors also began to trade significantly higher than before:

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): +3.92%; Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL): +5.83%; Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): +4.05%; Costamare Inc. (CMRE): +6.94%.

DAC reacted the most to the change in HARPEX among all the listed companies. In addition, over the past 6 months, the stock has grown ~354.28% above the peer group's average:

Source: From Seeking Alpha (charting)

It seems to me that such strong growth, outstripping other companies, speaks of the superiority of DAC and its leadership in the industry.

Having the highest marginality among the analyzed sample (except for gross profit margin), as well as the highest ROE, Danaos, due to its low revenue and EBITDA growths, trades at only 8.92 EV/EBITDA multiple, which is 12.22% lower than the sample average. This fact, in my opinion, makes the company attractive enough for long-term value investors:

Source: Author's calculations based on SA's data

I'm not sure if it is customary to do this in the financial analysis of such companies, but since I am a big fan of numbers and basic statistical calculations, I propose to derive what multiples Danaos should have with its current growth and marginality indicators. To do this, I will calculate the ratio of the market multiples to the corresponding indicators and derive the average for the analyzed sample; after that, I will multiply the resulting average by the corresponding growth/margin value of Danaos Corporation. Of course, this is only a rough approximation. However, I think that it takes place due to the similarity of the business processes of the companies in the peer group.

Source: Author's calculations

Note: The red values on the picture above have been excluded from the calculation because of their "outlying nature".

This simple analysis showed that DAC should currently be traded for ~8.57 of EV/EBITDA multiple, which is only 3.93% less than the current value. But at the same time, if we take into account the companies' ROEs, we'll notice that DAC is quite undervalued. This is confirmed when using the EBITDA margin as well:

Source: Author's calculations

Long-term investors should not be intimidated by such a rapid upward movement of DAC over the past year because, from my point of view, the most important thing is to look at the full picture over the past 5-10 years:

Source: From Seeking Alpha (charting)

Costamare and Atlas are the only companies that have managed to show a positive total return over the past 10 years. And when analyzing the price changes of the sample companies over the past 5 years, it becomes obvious that Danaos is still relatively far from overheating.

If the company reports its revenue and EPS growth marginally higher than expected (which is highly likely), it is going to be enough for DAC to become a seriously undervalued idea in the market at (its current multiples).

Thus, I believe that there's a sufficient number of arguments in favor of the conclusion about the possible undervaluation of Danaos Corporation.

#2: HARPEX's impact on DAC

To begin with, let's define what HARPEX is and how it relates to DAC:

The folks at Harper Petersen & Co. publish a weekly index of shipping costs, called the Harpex index, that I've highlighted before (and which was brought to my attention by an alert reader). Contrary to the Baltic indices of shipping, which focus primarily on bulk shipments of commodities, the Harpex index looks at a variety of charter rates (relative to the cost of running the ship) in the Atlantic. Source: From Calafia Beach Pundit's article

Thus, the growth in this index should be reflected in the stock prices of such shipping companies as Danaos Corporation. I've downloaded historical price data for this index and DAC to check this relationship, adjusting the values to coincident dates.

Source: Author's calculations

It is obvious that the price of DAC really depends on the behavior of the index. I also checked it statistically: Spearman's correlation coefficient for the last 100 observations is ~95.96% (Pearson's one is ~95.26%).

Using a pairwise linear regression, I got the following results:

Source: Author's calculations using the R programming language

Moreover, we don't need to transform HARPEX's values (for instance, by the logarithm) because 90.57% of explained stock's variance is a huge number. If we leave everything as it is and substitute the current value of the index into the resulting equation, then the current price of DAC should equal $49 to $62.35 (if residual standard errors are included), which is close to what we can observe in real life.

At the moment HARPEX is trading at its multiyear highs and I see no signs of why it should stop. Therefore, DAC will also grow behind it. Before that, we could already observe how DAC was overtaking HARPEX (at the end of 2018), and then the discrepancy between the two instruments was significant. Today, given the current financial position of the company, I believe that a similar discrepancy may reappear.

But it's important to keep in mind the risks of my arguments

In total, I had 2 arguments, and each of them has its own risks.

Firstly, my conclusions about the company's undervaluation can be quite tricky

I took into account only those market multiples that are most understandable and can correlate with the companies' operating activities in the analyzed sample. Price-to-Sales and EV/EBITDA seemed enough. But if one takes, for example, Price-to-Book or Price-to-Cash-Flow, the comparison results will turn out to be absolutely opposite:

Source: Author's calculations

On the other hand, as I noted earlier, the company's margins remain at a fairly high level, surpassing all other competitors:

Source: Author's calculations

Although DAC has a fairly low levered free cash flow margin, this indicator is at least positive:

Source: Author's calculations

In absolute terms, this margin is 55.39% behind the arithmetic mean of the peer group. However, the Price-to-CF multiple lags by as much as 10.14%.

Again, we have to wait for the company's 1Q FY2021 report. If it even slightly exceeds analysts' expectations, the stock is likely to skyrocket.

Secondly, statistics often lie, so my findings might be absolutely irrelevant

When building the regression model, I took only the last 100 trading days (observations). I did this because, during the initial exploratory analysis, it seemed to me that the correlation between the index and the stock price has been increasing since mid-August 2020. But if I leave the data set untouched (148 observations), the relationship between HARPEX and DAC turns out to be rather uneven:

Source: Author's calculations using the R programming language

The OLS pairwise regression will be useless in predicting the price of DAC: the constructed equation can explain only 61.00% of the stock's variance. Spearman's and Pearson's correlations between the two financial instruments will fall to 0.2778 and 0.7827, respectively. The predicted price will be twice as low as the current one.

However, I believe that I made the right decision by reducing the sample to 100 observations since I see no reason to build a model when there is no explicit relationship between the variables.

Thus, I believe that the recent 13.5% jump in the stock price will most likely not be the last one. So I recommend buying DAC ahead of its 1Q report on May 10, 2021.