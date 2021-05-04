Photo by pichitstocker/iStock via Getty Images

Supply Chain Issues Can Curb MSA's Growth

In 2021, MSA Safety Incorporated's (NYSE:MSA) management is upbeat about the outlook following higher order intake, higher consumer spending, the rapid vaccine deployment in the US, and the economic stimulus package. Its LUNAR firefighter ecosystem and ALTAIR portable gas detectors have received significant order intake in recent months, which would improve its topline in Q2 and the following quarters. Mergers & acquisitions can also provide additional growth opportunities in the coming quarters.

However, challenges in supply chain management due to the resurgence of the virus in Latin America and Asia can affect its margin adversely. The company has a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio. Although cash flows improved considerably in 2021, with the impending debt maturity in 2023, I think the company needs to spruce up the balance sheet. Long-term investors would like to hold onto the stock given the steady dividend payment, even though it has some downside given the relative overvaluation at the current level.

Product Categories: Growth Opportunities

One of MSA's primary features has been the continuous offering of innovative products. It has introduced LUNAR - a connected firefighter ecosystem is a handheld device that uses cloud technology to deliver fire scene management capabilities. It has recently begun delivering connected gas detection equipment to a utility service provider and bagged a significant order to provide ALTAIR 5XR portable gas detectors with safety input-output subscriptions. The total value of the order is over $5 million over the next few years. Read more about MSA in my previous article.

Industry indicators And Outlook

Some of the critical factors that will drive MSA's growth in the coming quarters are the supply chain challenges (which I will discuss next), the pace of economic and industrial recovery, employment rates, the speed of vaccine rollout, and the risk of additional COVID lockdowns. By the start of Q2, the company's management sees an improved outlook based on the rise in the March and April order growth. In March, the ISM Manufacturing PMI went up to 64.7 compared to 60.8 in February, which indicates an expansion in production, new orders, and employment. The March PMI was one of the highest in the past few decades. So, I expect consumer spending to be a big plus in FY2021.

The demand-level recovery can mitigate the supply chain obstacles. In addition to the organic growth drivers, it may also resort to the merger & acquisition route. Recently, the company closed the acquisition of Bristol Uniforms, which will give it access to the international fire service market. Notably, the management is looking forward to the UK fire service market as a potential growth opportunity.

Geographic Balance

Geographically, the Americas witnessed a sharper year-over-year decline (10% fall) in sales in Q1 2021 than international territories (9% down). The most critical challenges came from three categories: Fixed gas and flame detection instruments (or FGFD), industrial PPE (Personal protective equipment) products, and respiratory protection. Most of the decline occurred in the FGFD segment. The pandemic also impacted the industrial PPE lines. The economic conditions and COVID impacts created additional pressure in January and February. Since the economic stimulus and vaccine deployment started in March, the outlook has improved, although Europe, Latin America, and parts of Asia reel under the virus. After a slow start in January and February, its order book grew in March (9% up) and April (up by double-digits).

However, the challenges will remain in supply chain management as well as in electronic components. In Q1, the sale of air-purifying respirators also remained challenging due to the effect of the pandemic. Resin supply, on the other hand, may improve in Q3 2021.

A Margin-Level Analysis

MSA's overall gross profit margin was down to 43.7% compared to 46.1% a year ago, due mainly to the reduced sales volumes in its factories, resulting in higher inventory charges. Much of the drop in the margin occurred in America (420 basis points), led primarily by an increased share of lower-margin products and higher input costs reduced margin. More specifically, the company's Bristol turnout gear business dented the gross profit margin by 50 basis points in Q1.

To remedy the situation, MSA is looking at two options - cost reductions and pricing programs. In Q1, the SG&A expense was down by 6% year-over-year. Until Q1, it made adjustments to certain pricing actions, while more such actions may follow suit. These actions are expected to achieve margin expansion in the international segment when the volume comes back, and COVID lockdowns ease. However, the situation is uncertain as to when the turnaround will happen.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

MSA Safety pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share, which amounts to a 1.07% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Brady Corporation (BRC) pays a yearly dividend of $0.88, which amounts to a forward dividend yield of 1.61%.

Cash Flows And Debt Level

In Q1 2021, MSA's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $45.6 million, or nearly 3x compared to a year ago. Despite a 9% revenue decline and higher net product liability payments, improved working capital led to the rise in CFO in the past year. As a result of the higher CFO, free cash flow (or FCF) increased by 441% in the past year.

MSA has a higher debt-to-equity ratio (0.7x) than some competitors (GRC, BRC), although its leverage is lower than TNC. Its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $240 million as of March 31, 2020. A significant part of its long-term debt ($264 million) will mature in 2023. So, the short-term financial risks are present, although the liquidity will cover most of its indebtedness. Given the demand volatility, the benefits of debt repayment, funded by more robust cash flows, cannot be underestimated.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the US unemployment rate, Industrial Production Index, and MSA's revenues for the past six years and the previous eight-quarter trend. I expect revenues to drop marginally in the next twelve months (or NTM). I expect the topline growth to resume in the next two years.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to remain nearly unchanged in the NTM and see accelerated growth in NTM 2023.

I have calculated the EV using MSA's forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (22.5x) is lower (8% downside) compared to returns potential using the sell-side analysts' estimates (5% upside). I think the stock has a slightly negative bias in the short term.

MSA's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than its peers because its EBITDA is expected to increase less sharply than its peers next four quarters. This would typically reflect a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, its EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (GRC, BRC, and TNC) average of 15.5x. So, the stock is relatively overvalued.

What's The Take On MSA?

Until the starting couple of months of 2021, MSA faced relatively challenging economic conditions and COVID impacts. However, the management has become optimistic about the outlook since March, based on the success of the vaccine deployment in the US and the economic stimulus. The industrial production indicators, too, have improved in 2021. So, the stock price outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) during the past year.

However, COVID-led slowdown can continue in some parts of Latin America and Asia, affecting its margin adversely. Plus, challenges will remain in supply chain management, impacting its electronic component and air-purifying respirator sales. I think MSA's margin will remain tight, although the SG&A costs can decline from various cost reduction initiatives. The stock is relatively overvalued compared to peers. Nonetheless, long-term investors should look to stay invested in the stock.