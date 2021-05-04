Photo by Tero Vesalainen/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) has filed to raise $160 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides a SaaS platform for website monitoring, marketing and analytics.

SMWB is growing quickly, operating in a growing industry and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel-based Similarweb was founded to assist companies of all sizes in analyzing their website traffic to improve their online marketing results.

Management is headed by co-founder, and CEO Or Offer, who was previously a founding partner at AfterDownload which was later acquired by IronSource.

Below is a brief overview video of SimilarWeb:

Source: SimilarWeb

The company’s primary offerings include:

Digital Research - understand trends

Digital Marketing - increase user acquisition

Shopper Intelligence - improve conversion rates

Sales Intelligence - increase sales pipeline

Investor Intelligence - monitor investment opportunities

Similarweb has received at least $165 million in equity investment from investors including Anglo-Peacock, Viola Group, NNV Holdings, ICP S1, S-WEN SPV and Yossi Vardi.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm offers a free version and paid levels based on feature set, geographic coverage and number of users to a variety of business sizes.

The company tracks digital activity for 210 industries in 190 countries and obtains 49% of its annual recurring revenue [ARR] from customers who spend $100,000 per year or more.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 66.6% 2020 57.4% 2019 55.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was stable in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.4 2020 0.4

Source: Company registration statement

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory.

SMWB’s most recent calculation was only 4% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm needs to improve in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 43% EBITDA % -39% Total 4%

Source: Company registration statement

The firm reported a net dollar retention rate of 115% for customers of $100,000 ARR or greater. A figure higher than 100% indicates the company is generating additional revenue from the same customer cohort, period over period.

This shows that the firm’s service has good product/market fit and its sales & marketing efforts are efficient, resulting in negative net churn, an important metric for subscription-based software services.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for web analytics was an estimated $3 billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed $7 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in the automation of online marketing and growth in online shopping by consumers and businesses.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic will likely provide a significant boost to web analytics providers as businesses demand more information about their online properties to cater to more customers performing buying activities online.

North America is forecast to continue to provide the highest demand of any region worldwide, although the Asia Pacific is expected to grow demand at the fastest rate through 2025 as the chart shows below:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

SEMrush

AppAnnie

Google

Facebook

Microsoft

Adobe Systems

SAS

Financial Performance

Similarweb’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating losses

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 29,413,000 42.8% 2020 $ 93,486,000 32.4% 2019 $ 70,590,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 23,140,000 49.8% 2020 $ 72,069,000 43.9% 2019 $ 50,078,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 78.67% 2020 77.09% 2019 70.94% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (11,551,000) -39.3% 2020 $ (19,674,000) -21.0% 2019 $ (16,112,000) -22.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (12,114,000) 2020 $ (21,996,000) 2019 $ (17,707,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 2,329,000 2020 $ (3,760,000) 2019 $ (9,692,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2021, Similarweb had $38.3 million in cash and $128.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($3.3 million).

IPO Details

Similarweb intends to raise $160 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 8 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $20.00 per share.

Shareholders ION Crossover Partners and affiliated funds have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to $30.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.3 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.77%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing, technology development, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies; however, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Jefferies, JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. and William Blair.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,485,763,120 Enterprise Value $1,321,828,120 Price / Sales 14.52 EV / Revenue 12.92 EV / EBITDA -51.94 Earnings Per Share -$0.37 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.77% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $20.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$3,306,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.22% Revenue Growth Rate 42.77% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable to SMWB would be SEMrush (SEMR); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric SEMrush (SEMR) Similarweb (SMWB) Variance Price / Sales 14.58 14.52 -0.4% EV / Revenue 17.77 12.92 -27.3% EV / EBITDA -476.17 -51.94 -89.1% Revenue Growth Rate 35.6% 42.77% 20.25% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus and Seeking Alpha

Commentary

Similarweb is seeking public investment capital for its general corporate growth initiatives and hasn’t provided any further details.

The company’s financials show strong topline revenue growth and gross profit growth as well as increasing gross margin.

However, operating losses have increased as have net losses. Operating cash flow swung into positive territory in Q1 2021.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have grown; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was flat at 0.4x in recent periods.

The market opportunity for providing online tracking and marketing ‘intelligence’ is significant and expected to grow at a strong 15.2% through 2026, so the firm has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 52.8% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the continual pace of innovation in the industry, requiring it to invest in R&D efforts and make the firm subject to strong competitive pressures, which may pressure pricing and therefore margins.

As for valuation, compared to partial comparable SEMrush, the IPO appears reasonably priced on a revenue basis and topline revenue growth basis.

Despite the increasing operating and net losses, given the firm’s growth trajectory, industry prospects and existing investor interest in the IPO, it is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 11, 2021