Laughter and tears are both responses to frustration and exhaustion. I myself prefer to laugh, since there is less cleaning up to do afterward."― Kurt Vonnegut

Today, we are revisiting a small developmental firm from across the pond for the first time since we posted our first investment analysis on it back in December of 2019. This is in response to an inquiry on this name last week from a Seeking Alpha follower that prompted us to circle back on this 'off the radar' CAR-T concern. A reevaluation of this deeply Busted IPO follows below.

Company Overview:

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is an early-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the treatment of cancer through its proprietary redirected T cell therapies. The company is based out of London and the stock currently trades right near $5.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $400 million.

The company's primary candidate right now is AUTO1. This is described as the following on the company's website.

A CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in safety - while maintaining similar levels of efficacy - compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, AUTO1 may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the ability of the programmed T cells to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells"

This candidate is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies - one evaluating its potential in treating pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, and one in adult ALL. Autolus has also now progressed the program to a potential pivotal study called AUTO1-AL1. The company has been granted Orphan Drug designation for this indication.

The AUTO1-AL1 study is enrolling patients with relapsed / refractory ALL. That plan is to have a short Phase1b component prior to proceeding to a single-arm Phase 2 study. Data from this study should be out in 2022. The company has not been specific as to when next year's results will be out, as the study could encounter some continued Covid-19 impacts.

In January, Autolus decided to put development of AUTO3 on hold until it can find a partner to help develop. AUTO3 is listed as a 'programmed T cell therapy containing two independent chimeric antigen receptors targeting CD19 and CD22 that have each been independently optimized for single target activity'. It was targeting diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in an early stage study 'ALEXANDER'. This move resulted in staff layoffs and reductions in operating costs going forward.

Autolus also has multiple candidates that should move to the clinical stage over the next year or so. They are too early stage to be part of any investment analysis at this point, in our opinion. Some upcoming milestones from these candidates will be listed in the 'Verdict' section.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analysts have become less sanguine on the prospects of Autolus over the past six months. In that time, Jefferies, JP Morgan, and Redburn Partners have all downgraded AUTL from a Buy/Outperform to a Hold/Neutral rating. Five analyst firms including William Blair and Needham have maintained Buy ratings over that time frame. Here is the view from the analyst at Truist Financial who reissued his Buy rating on January 7th but halved his price target to $15 from $30 previously.

The company's business update announced yesterday is effectively "deprioritizing" AUTO3 and the analyst no longer believes that AUTO3 has a "favorably differentiated angle" vs. the competing CD19 CARTs in lymphoma. The analyst maintains however that Autolus's lead candidate AUTO1 is meaningfully differentiated vs. the competition, and expects "positive" near-term news flow to define them as best-in-class for the respective blood cancers treated."

Autolus ended FY2020 with just over $150 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance. Since then, the company has done capital raises in both January and February which raised over $120 million in additional funding. Its net loss in FY2020 was just over $140 million. The company announced a restructuring in January which will result in an approximate 20% reduction in force and should save roughly $15 million annually in operating costs. Leadership has stated it has funding in place now for all planned activities into the first half of 2013.

Verdict:

Autolus has multiple 'shots on goal' and has recently addressed its near-term funding needs. Analyst commentary is not nearly as sanguine on the stock as it was when we last looked in on the company late in 2019, primarily because of the decision to curtail development around AUTO3 in January of this year until it is partnered. The company has some upcoming trial milestones (above) that might be potential small catalysts for the stock. Obviously, finding a collaboration partner for AUTO3 could provide a big boost for the shares. That said, the company is some ways out for any potential commercialization. Autolus will also most likely have to raise capital again, most likely sometime in 2022. Given that, we are passing on any investment recommendation at this time.

Our frustration is greater when we have much and want more than when we have nothing and want some. We are less dissatisfied when we lack many things than when we seem to lack but one thing." ― Eric Hoffer

