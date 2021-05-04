Photo by Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYT) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I often use for high yield exposure, and I recommended it at the beginning of the year. As the risk-on mode gained steam in 2021, HYT has indeed been a rewarding play. While there is a chance this momentum could continue, I think it is time to exercise a little restraint. Yes, macro-conditions are improving, but HYT sits with an above-average valuation in its own right, and investors need to contemplate whether they are over-paying for holding riskier debt. Further, the UNII metrics suggest a continued struggle with earning enough income to cover the stated distribution, which is a concern. Therefore, I see some pros and cons that balance each other out going forward, and suggest investors buy in only selectively in the months ahead.

Background

First, a little about HYT. The fund's primary objective is "to provide shareholders with current income," with a secondary objective to "provide shareholders with capital appreciation." The fund invests the majority of its assets in high-yield bonds, corporate loans, convertible debt securities, and preferred securities which are below investment-grade quality. Currently, HYT is trading at $12.04/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0779/share, yielding 7.76% annually. I placed a bullish rating on HYT at the start of the year and, looking back, this was certainly the right call. The broader market has been rising, and HYT has seen a healthy gain:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we move deeper into 2021, I thought it was time to take another look at HYT, to see if I should change my outlook. After review, I do see merit in holding onto positions here, but I no longer see the compelling buy case I saw back in January. As a result, I now believe a neutral rating is the most appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Good News: Economy Is Improving, Bankruptcies Are Falling

To begin, I want to start discussing some of the good news. As readers are surely aware, the story of 2021 so far has been one of recovery. Global economies are starting to open back up, and the U.S. in particular is seeing substantial improvement in vaccine distribution, employment figures, and corporate earnings, to name a few. This has been great news, and has improved consumer and business confidence, resulting in a stronger corporate backdrop.

Of course, I am mindful that we still have a way to go, but there is no denying the vast improvements that have been made in a short time period. Employment is one area of particular importance, and one that speaks to the progress made. For example, when we look at the unemployment rate, as well as non-farm payrolls, we see a very encouraging picture:

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

As I noted, these macro-figures suggest the U.S. is still short of a full recovery. That makes sense, as some states remain in partial lockdown, and supply chains remain challenged. But the graphics also illustrate the resiliency of the U.S. economy, helped by stimulus and vaccine roll-outs. With Americans getting back to work in greater numbers, the outlook for U.S. businesses keeps getting stronger, and that helps support the backdrop for high-yield securities.

Fortunately, we are already seeing marked improvement in the high-yield sector, and in corporate America as a whole. Earnings season is underway, and U.S. corporations are largely reporting numbers above expectations. Within the debt corner of the market, there are similar reasons to be optimistic. As fiscal conditions improve, the number of bankruptcy filings continues to drop. In fact, weekly filings are at their lowest level, when we look at the current year and last year, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

The conclusion I would draw here is that there is still an argument to be made for a risk-on investment theme, and that includes positions in HYT. The macro-picture is on the upswing, and that should limit bankruptcies and defaults on debt, even in the high-yield space. While I will get to some points on why I would also exercise some caution at these levels, the fact remains the U.S. economy is in a state of growth. This reality prevents me from having a bearish outlook on most asset classes right now, including HYT.

Point To Remember - HYT Holds Riskier Debt

While I just laid out some positives, I want to temper the tone of this review a bit. As I mentioned, I find it prudent to get a bit more cautious on HYT at the moment, and there are a few key reasons why. In fairness, that is my attitude for most risk-on assets, given the challenges the global economy still faces, coupled with rising valuations across the board. But, with a specific focus on HYT, readers should keep in mind that this is a fund made up of low-rated debt. While it clearly has below-investment grade holdings, I must emphasize that the slim majority of the assets are rated B or CCC, which suggests they are relatively far down the credit quality ladder, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

I bring this up because, while I just laid out how macro-conditions are improving and bankruptcies are down, HYT holds the type of debt most prone to defaults. While investment-grade corporate debt, and even BB-rated corporate debt (one notch down from investment grade) have very low historical default rates, that metric ticks up considerably when we move further down the ladder. In fact, across the developed world, BB-rated corporates have a historical default rate near 2.5%, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Of course, these metrics get less attractive when we move into the CCC-rated realm. My point here is that HYT is not a "safe" fund, as it holds riskier assets more prone to default than an investment-grade or fallen angel bond fund (fallen angels are mostly BB-rated). Therefore, investors need to manage their own expectations and risk tolerance on whether this option is the best for them, especially when we consider the elevated price to own this fund.

Discount To NAV Has Evaporated

In the prior paragraph, I wrapped up by stating how many assets are at elevated levels. With respect to HYT, a surface look at the fund suggests it is actually trading at an attractive level. In fairness, the fund does still sport a slight discount to NAV, and this compares favorably to many CEF options that have begun to sit at steep premiums (PIMCO CEFs come immediately to mind). Therefore, one may question why they wouldn't want to buy HYT here, because in relative terms it looks quite attractive.

In truth, HYT's valuation is another reason why I am not "bearish" on this fund, as a discount to NAV does not suggest a grossly overpriced security. However, the reason I do not see this as a screaming buy either, is because the fund historically trades at a discount, often in the 4-8% range.

In fact, during my last review, I noted how HYT's discount of 7% made me very willing to declare this fund a buy. Unfortunately, for new prospective investors, this opportunity is gone with the wind. While a discount is still present, it is slight, at under 1%. To compare, the charts below show HYT's discount back in January and the current discount level, respectively:

Source: BlackRock

My takeaway here is that while HYT has delivered a positive return to its NAV, and pumped out an attractive distribution, the bulk of its short-term gain has been a narrowing of the discount gap. With a trading history of predominately being at a discount, I view this narrowing as a signal to be very selective with new positions. Could HYT move into premium territory? Of course, and, as I noted, a small discount is still preferable to a steep premium that many funds currently offer. But I also use this illustration as a word of caution, because it suggests the "easy" money has been made for the time being. Simply, I believe the valuation story supports my neutral view for now.

UNII Figures Indicate Income Still Under Pressure

My final point takes a look at HYT's income metrics. This is an area that also balances out some of my bullish points. On the bright side, HYT has managed to keep its distribution stable for some time, and its yield near 8% remains attractive in a low-rate world. In fact, that yield is high enough that even if yields and rates tick up in the year ahead, there will be demand for this income stream. The downside is that income stream has been under pressure for a while, and that reality continues today.

To understand why, let us consider the most recent UNII figures. HYT has been consistent in my last few reviews of under-earning its stated distribution, and this time around is no exception. With a negative UNII balance and a distribution coverage ratio in the mid-80s, readers should be able to quickly grasp my concern:

Source: BlackRock

As you can see, these figures are not terrible, but they aren't great either. HYT has been able to maintain its distribution so far, but something is going to have to change in order for that to be a longer-term reality. Fortunately, even if a distribution cut did occur, I believe there would be a buy case for the fund if the discount widens again. But, for now, with the valuation near a 1-year high and UNII metrics that give me some pause, I see this as another reason to be a bit more cautious at these levels.

Bottom line

HYT remains on my radar, as it has been a historically strong performer for me and often produces excessive gains when bought during market sell-offs. However, that is not the state we are in today. In fact, economic metrics keep coming in strong, which is good news for the country, but has also made asset prices more expensive. With respect to HYT, the fund is not grossly over-priced as much of the market seems to be, but it is a bit rich in isolation. When I couple this with the riskier credit profile and weak UNII metrics, it suggests to me investors should be getting more selective with their buying going forward. As a result, I think a downgrade to a neutral outlook is warranted here, and I suggest investors approach HYT cautiously at this time.