With the announcement of the quarterly figures, the TeamViewer (OTCPK:TMVWY) (OTCPK:TMVWF) share fell sharply. At the time as I write this article, the share is down more than 10 percent. In my view, we see a classic market overreaction. I cannot say how long it will take the market to realize that it is overreacting. But for long-term investors, this opens up another opportunity to gradually buy shares in an excellent company at a fair price.

The share lost some momentum

TeamViewer stock has been a bit shaky lately. Firstly, the share already consolidated due to the fear of inflation and rising interest rates. Furthermore, two rather expensive marketing deals have caused doubts among investors. TeamViewer has announced that it will sponsor the Manchester United soccer club and the Mercedes Formula 1 team. The EBITDA margin is expected to decline from 56 percent to 49-51 percent in 2021 due to these deals. I already explained the background of the deals and gave my opinion (see here). From my perspective, both deals and their consequences were already sufficiently priced into the share price. Nevertheless, the associated uncertainty weighed on the share price, and it seems that the 1Q results were not enough to dispel this uncertainty.

Good 1Q results

The 1Q results are not bad at all and within the expected range. Billings grew 22 percent compared to 1Q 2020. Adjusted for foreign currency effects, billings increased by even 26 percent. Growth in adjusted EBITDA of 22 percent was also strong, while the gross margin remained with 93 (!) percent well above 90 percent. TeamViewer is thus in a position to grow strongly even one year after the extreme demand for remote products due to the COVID-19 crisis.

My investment thesis, which I described in more detail in another article, is intact. In 1Q 2021, TeamViewer has benefited from new use cases, new products, and larger customers. The number of paying subscribers increased to 603,000, corresponding to a growth of 17 percent. More than 2,000 customers have a contract volume of over €10,000, which corresponds to a growth of 74 percent. Overall, 15 percent of billings are already from customers with an order volume of over €200,000. A year ago, this was only 13 percent. This development is excellent as it helps TeamViewer to build a moat. It is difficult for large customers to switch software solution providers due to high switching costs. Apart from that, the net retention rate of 100 percent was again very satisfactory. So far, it appears that after some easing of COVID-19 restrictions, companies have, on balance, kept the solutions purchased in the lockdown and are not quitting them.

The consistent growth in the individual world regions is also vital. For example, TeamViewer (billings) grew by 27 percent in EMEA, 28 percent in AMERICAS, and 17 percent in APAC. In this respect, the somewhat weaker growth in APAC underscores the importance of marketing efforts. Accordingly, the soccer club Manchester United, which is popular in the Asian region, can increase TeamViewer's brand awareness in Asia.

What makes the market so angry?

But why did the market react this way? Well, I think some investors acted emotionally. Nevertheless, revenues, for example, increased by only 15 percent compared to billings. However, this is due to a particularity, as TeamViewer has changed its business model from licenses to subscription. As I wrote before,

this is important since the revenue figures still include revenue from the unlimited license models. That is also why TeamViewer's revenue figures in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 differ from the so-called billings. Billings, on the other hand, only include the (NET) value of services or products TeamViewer billed to a customer.

This is how TeamViewer describes it in its quarterly announcement:

A significant amount of Q1 billings have been booked towards the end of the quarter and will therefore be recognized as revenue later in the year contributing to TeamViewer's full year 2021 revenue in the following quarters.

This effect will disappear only at the end of 2021. From next year, revenues and billings are expected to converge. So I think the revenue development here is not a cause for concern. On the contrary, TeamViewer is sticking to its long-term prospects. It still aims to reach revenues of more than €1 billion in 2023. After 2023, the company even expects that it can continue to increase billings by 25 percent per year. Management expects the adjusted EBITDA to remain stable at 50 percent until 2023 and increase after 2024 due to economies of scale.

TeamViewer is cheap right now

TeamViewer is currently trading at an adjusted P/E ratio of 53.1 and a P/FCF ratio of 37. That's high for now. Conversely, we have to take intact growth into account here. According to analysts, EPS should almost triple by 2024. The company is also on a solid financial footing. The debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is currently only 1.7 and is expected to drop to 1.6 in 2021. If we, therefore, view TeamViewer as a whole and take into account the excellent growth prospects, then the company is currently cheaply valued in my view. The company will grow into a fair valuation. Assuming we see the company fairly valued at an adjusted P/E of 35 and a P/FCF ratio of 35. That may be high, but it is not too lofty from my perspective. So, based on these multiples and taking the expected profits and cash flows into account, we see an annual upside potential of almost 20 percent.

Conclusion

I took advantage of the dip and added more stocks to my broadly diversified retirement portfolio. I will continue to do so as long as I am convinced of my investment thesis. Nevertheless, I strictly adhere to my risk compliance. I will not invest more than 5 percent of my capital in TeamViewer. Currently, my holding in TeamViewer accounts for 4 percent of my total portfolio. I'm not arguing that TeamViewer is a guarantee to wealth or anything like that. And yes, the valuation is still relatively high at the moment. But if you believe in the long-term growth prospects of the markets IoT, remote working, etc., you will find TeamViewer an excellent player with high profitability and good growth prospects.