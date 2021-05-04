Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

For the past few months Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shareholders have been enjoying higher than the industry returns, thus outperforming one of the most popular consumer staples ETFs - Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP).

Data by YCharts

After years of underperformance, KHC business might be finally turning around as short interest also declined during the first quarter of 2021, following a large increase in Q4 of 2020 which weighted on returns during the last few months of 2020.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from nasdaq.com

Of course, we should bear in mind that this Q1 2021 short-interest dynamic could also have been heavily influenced by the events around GameStop (GME) short squeeze in January which sent shockwaves through many of the heavily shorted names.

While recent performance might have been good news for new shareholders, people holding since the Kraft Heinz merger are still far from calling KHC a successful investment.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, the key question for long-term oriented shareholders is not whether or not monthly performance will be above the sector average, but rather if KHC management could undo all the damage done by the merger and sustainably improve profitability.

After all, KHC owns some of the most iconic packaged food brands and due to its scale and strong distribution network has significant bargaining power with suppliers.

Source: Kraft Heinz CAGNY 2021 Presentation

That is why a successful turnaround could potentially lead to a sustained outperformance of other peers in the consumer staples space. However, for a number of reasons I am still skeptical that Kraft Heinz could continue to outperform.

Firstly, there are long-lasting effects from the merger that still affect some key aspects of the company, beyond the annual intangible assets and goodwill impairments.

Secondly, there is no solid case for a significant multiple repricing based on a sustainable improvement in profitability going forward which in combination with the first point above makes the risk-reward profile of the company less attractive in my opinion.

Everyone is tired of hearing about impairments

No doubt that the recurring topic about asset impairments, write-offs and how the Kraft - Heinz merger failed to produce the desired results is exhausting for anyone with business interests in KHC.

While many investors shrug off these annual impairments as a one off thing that simply appears on the income statement in one year and has no implications on the next period, the problems brought by the merger have some far-reaching consequences that are often not that obvious.

The obvious and immediate impact

The immediate or more obvious impact is of course reduced profitability over one or in this case three years in a row due to asset impairments.

Source: Kraft Heinz Annual Report 2020

While the size of the impairments came as a shock to the investment community back in 2018, it is not uncommon for companies to overpay for intangible assets in large M&A deals.

A study done by markables shows that 45% of acquired brands are either fully or partly impaired in the 10 years following an acquisition.

Therefore, intangible asset impairments are often not seen as a big deal for shareholders.

In the case of Kraft Heinz, the deal was expected to introduce many Kraft's strong brands to overseas markets where Heinz already had well-established presence.

Source: Kraft Heinz merger presentation

However, 5-years later sales from EMEA and Rest of the World regions are still flat to declining which brings many questions about the attractiveness of many of KHC brands in these markets.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

Therefore, after years of struggling sales overseas KHC management has finally recognized that it will need to significantly dial-up its marketing spend budgets in these markers in order to improve market share.

Source: Kraft Heinz CAGNY 2021 Presentation

However, it still remains uncertain whether higher spend will ultimately produce the desired results in these markets following the disappointing performance during the past 5 years.

The long-lasting consequences

An area that is often neglected following a large M&A deal is the impact on one of the most important stakeholders group - employees. Drastic or constant organizational structure changes, could significantly impact employees' well-being at work and their overall motivation and morale.

In the case of Kraft Heinz, the company is poorly rated by its ex and current employees, with an overall rating of 3.4 out of 5.

Source: glassdoor.com

There are many factors affecting these scores and they should sometimes be taken with a pinch of salt, but they give a good indication of how motivated & challenged at work employees are.

Before we review how KHC ranks against its peers, it is worth noting that Kraft Heinz, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), J.M. Smucker (SJM) and General Mills (GIS) are also the companies with the highest goodwill & intangible asset to total assets ratios.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Why this matters, we could see in the graph below, where on the x-axis I plot the overall employee rating of each company from glassdoor, as shown above, and on the y-axis we have the goodwill & intangible asset to total assets ratios as a proxy of how much each company engaged in M&A activities.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual reports and glassdoor.com

While not being exceptionally strong, partly due to the low sample size, there appears to be some relationship between the two variables. In other words, there is an inverse relationship between employees' opinion of a company and the extent to which this specific company has engaged in M&A deals.

In addition to the organizational changes and lay-offs following an M&A deal, rumors about divestments of certain divisions do not help keeping employees motivated either. That is why the constant change of mind of KHC's management of whether or not to divest certain divisions is also affecting the overall morale of the workforce.

After tepid buyer interest and a new CEO, Kraft Heinz has put the sale of Breakstone’s and its Plasmon baby food business on hold, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC. Kraft Heinz is still trying to sell its Maxwell House unit, but has so far faced pushback, people said. Amid the uncertainty, which includes a new CEO who is reviewing the business, it has put the potential sale of its Ore-Ida frozen potato brand on the back burner, people said. Source: cnbc.com

Can KHC valuation improve sustainably?

On a cross-sectional basis, differences in gross margins largely explain the variation in companies' forward non-GAAP Price-to-Earnings ratios.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Operating (EBIT) and EBITDA margins are not that relevant for P/E ratios of companies in the Packaged Food & Beverages space.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The reason why this is the case is that gross margins are indicative of the price and volume premiums achieved by the brand portfolio of each company, while EBIT and EBITDA margins are more influenced by scale and discretionary management decisions which are rarely indicative of the long-term success of a company.

Significantly reducing certain fixed costs could also have only a short to medium term positive impact on overall profitability, but could on the other hand have profound implications for the long-term success of the company. The level of advertising expense, for example, is key for the company's brand building activities. Thus reducing it below a certain threshold level is a signal of underinvestment in the company's most important assets - its brands.

* Nestle advertising spend based on 2019 data from statista.com

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Pivoting towards the right product segments is also a very important strategical decision. While expected growth and margins of a product segment are very important, the company's ability to successfully compete in these areas is also of paramount importance.

In that regard, KHC is predominantly focused on condiments, sauces, cheese & dairy products, ambient and frozen foods. Most of these segments are not characterized with margins as high as those in the coffee, snacking and infant & nutrition segments where competitors, such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Mondelez (MDLZ), Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) are being laser focused on.

Source: Kraft Heinz Annual Report 2020

During 2020, KHC also saw a negative impact from the discontinuation of its McCafe licensing agreements, while price increases were predominantly driven by price increase in cheese.

Unfavorable volume/mix was primarily due to lower foodservice-related sales and the negative impact from exiting the McCafé licensing agreement, which more than offset the continued growth of at-home consumption due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pricing was higher primarily driven by price increases in cheese. Source: Kraft Heinz Annual Report 2020

It appears that McDonald's (MCD) has found a better partner in the face of the newly formed Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) which is gearing up to be a leader in the high margin beverage and coffee space.

Source: restaurantbusinessonline.com

Divesting cheese

Source: Kraft Heinz Annual Report 2020

The area of focus for KHC management is the so called 'Taste Elevation' which consists of product segments where Heinz and other brands within the portfolio are exceptionally strong. These segments, however, are characterized with lower gross margins than some of the beverage and snacking categories mentioned above.

Source: Kraft Heinz CAGNY 2021 Presentation

That is one of the reasons why some of the sell-side analysts are commenting that Kraft Heinz might have a hard time passing on some of the higher costs to consumers and has less pricing power than some of its high quality peers.

Crucially, Piper thinks Kraft Heinz lacks the pricing power of some large cap peers that can pass off the higher costs to consumers. Source: Seeking Alpha

Having said all that, it appears unlikely that KHC will be able to significantly improve margins going forward and with that an upward multiple repricing also remains elusive.

Conclusion

Kraft Heinz is one of the strongest Packaged Foods & Beverages companies in the world. This, however, does not necessarily mean that it will be a superior investment when compared to other high quality names in the space. To begin with, current and ex-employees rate Kraft Heinz much lower when compared to employees of other big names in the space. At the same time, KHC still reinvests relatively lower amounts in its iconic brands when compared to peers. Finally, the company's positioning going forward does not suggest that KHC will be able to materially improve profitability and with that achieve higher multiple. That is why, for the time being, I will simply keep KHC on my radar but will not consider opening a long position.