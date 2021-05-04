Photo by NguyenDucQuang/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Garmin is an American multi-national technology company that specializes in providing wireless devices and applications for people who live an active lifestyle. Many of their products leverage GPS (Global Positioning System) technology and they have utilized their knowledge here to provide a diversified spectrum of products across many different market segments.

Prior to 2009 the company was highly concentrated in the car market for GPS navigation systems. However, the release of the Apple (AAPL) iPhone in that same year with its inbuilt GPS technology caused sales of Garmin products to steeply decline, as reflected in their share price below.

However, management did a great job rescuing the company from that point in 2010 by diversifying their product range, focusing on higher margin products, reducing concentration risk and maintaining quality product output which has generated a high level of brand recognition and loyalty for the company today.

Over the last 5 years the stock is up 243% and highlights the success in their strategy execution.

Product Offering

Garmin's products are split across 5 different market segments. GPS is the core technology linking their product offering together.

Fitness: This is the biggest product segment. The health and fitness market includes sport watches, cycling products, Connect IQ (software for developers to create apps for Garmin products)

Outdoor: Products designed for outdoor activities such as adventure watches, golf devices, dog tracking devices.

Marine: Products for recreational marine activities such as Chart plotters, Fishfinders and AutoPilot systems

Aviation: Garmin provides hardware and software for a wide range of avionic uses such as navigation and communication products, electronic flight displays, engine indication systems and automatic flight control systems etc.

Auto: This segment includes the legacy personal navigation system products as well as a range of in-built computer systems for cars.

Financials

Quarter 1 2021 financials highlight double digit revenue growth across all product segments apart from aviation which may be explained by manufacturing bottlenecks associated with the Covid pandemic. Geographically speaking the company is well diversified.

Garmin has stable gross margins and has been consistently profitable on the bottom-line basis.

On the balance sheet side, the company has managed to grow organically without taking on any long-term debt and has $3.2bn in cash and marketable securities to fund future product innovation/research.

Valuation

The financials are impressive and it's no surprise that the company is not valued cheaply. Garmin competes on a range of different markets, but its biggest competitor in its largest market segment of fitness 'wearables' is probably Apple and the Apple Smart Watch. Apple and Garmin both trade around a P/S of 6. A P/E of 25 is also reasonable given the Apple trades at a similar level of 29. However, a PEG of 3.96 indicates much of the next 5-year earnings growth has been factored into the share price.

Garmin is fairly valued when you compare the company in its sector (Technology) and industry (Scientific and Technical instruments) with its competitors of a similar market value:

Risks

Fierce Competition: Garmin's latest 10-K highlight 46 principal competitors across its 5 product markets. This is a huge number of companies to contend with, some of who may specialize in a particular market and be able to deepen their expertise beyond the capabilities of Garmin.

Starlink vs GPS: GPS was originally created by the US Government Department of Defense for military purposes. In the 1980s it became commercialized for civilian use. Most of Garmin's products leverage this free technology. However, Starlink is a project of SpaceX (the space company started by Elon Musk), which is in the process of launching LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites that will provide high speed internet to remote locations. Starlink satellites will also include a GPS receiver with much more accuracy than the current GPS network. Garmin is at risk of building products for an outdated satellite network and will not have free access to the system. However, Starlink satellite installation is still in the early stages of implementation, but it does pose a long-term risk to the viability of Garmin's product range.

Cyberattacks: The company experienced a serious ransomware attack in July 2020. This poses significant reputational risk for the company given they are collecting more and more customer data (including payment information through Garmin Pay). GPS signals can also be jammed quite easily by foreign adversaries which can temporarily render many Garmin Products inoperable.

Innovation: Garmin operates in many different markets. This creates pressure on management to have a wide degree of expertise on multiple new technology fronts and be cognizant of competitors always vying to seize Garmin's market share. For example, if Apple were to launch a specific fitness targeted Apple watch this could very easily damage the growth prospects of Garmin's largest growing market. Apple could leverage its ecosystem benefits and persuade the customer to the Apple fitness watch and likewise situations could occur across Garmin's other product segments.

Conclusion - HOLD

When investing for the long term, one of the factors I like to see is a company that is beneficial for society as a whole, in this case health and fitness has a positive impact on society. For example, companies such as Lockheed Martin (LMT) /Philip Morris (PM) could have fantastic valuation and financials metrics but the long-term societal benefit trend (in this case weaponry/cigarettes), is against them and it's impossible to know when this will start to impact performance.

If I already held shares, I would continue to hold as management have executed despite the competitive landscape and the company continues to grow its product range and financial cashflows/profits.

However, while Garmin is financially strong, I will not be buying here or in the next few months. Their wide and shallow product range leaves them overly exposed to concentrated segment competitors attacks.

The company has brand power and customer loyalty but the only competitive advantage I see of manufacturing expertise is not a unique enough an economic moat to warrant a place in my portfolio.

Their expertise is based around a technology (GPS) that can easily be attacked or replaced leaving their product range in a precarious position of becoming outdated overnight.

On a wider market basis the outperformance of the equity markets recently, especially on the technology side and the current low interest rate environment indicate that better buying opportunities in the future may present themselves then at the current market price.