Photo by Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

It has been a while since I last wrote an article, but I haven't stopped searching for small-cap biotech stocks that are severely undervalued. My last selection was Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) which I recommended in August 2020 around $3 a share. Just 5 months later it increased over 10 times in value and hit $35 a share. These types of selections take patience to materialize but can occur if you enter the stock at the right time. That time is now for osteoarthritis knee pain drug maker Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN). The nearly 30% drop of the S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) off its high for the year has punished small biotech stocks particularly hard and resulted in a good buying opportunity for Flexion as it was collateral damage and has yet to recover. Today, it remains down almost 40% from where it was a few months ago despite guiding just 3 weeks ago for 50% annual revenue growth to $120-$130 million in Zilretta sales. I'll get to that in a minute.

Now there have been several different articles written on here about Flexion over the years mainly focusing on the fundamentals of the stock. One that I found particularly interesting was by Seeking Alpha author Carolina Doc who apparently is an orthopedic surgeon at a small practice. The main critique of Zilretta in the article really revolved around benefit as it relates to pricing compared to a standard cortisone injection. As one would expect, Zilretta being a new and improved version of osteoarthritis knee pain relief on the market is priced considerably higher than a generic cortisone shot. It has completed a litany of studies and clinical trials that illustrate its safety and effectiveness. Now I'm not going to review all the extensive clinical data of Zilretta on here since that has been done repeatedly but investors should not forget the advantages of Zilretta over your standard cortisone shot. It's these advantages that is fueling the impressive growth.

Zilretta Advantages and Pricing

Zilretta is the first and only FDA-approved non-opioid extended release therapy for the huge market of osteoarthritis knee pain. So basically instead of bathing the knee in a massive amount of cortisone like a standard shot does, Zilretta's extended release formula ensures much lower doses over the course of 12 weeks. The data has illustrated that not only does the patient receive significant improvement in pain, stiffness, and function compared to standard cortisone as measured by the WOMAC scale but the patient also does not have the same side-effects from Zilretta that a cortisone shot has. Due to the extended release technology, Zilretta plasma levels are 10 times lower than what a standard cortisone shot results in so patients do not experience a sudden spike in blood glucose levels that occurs with cortisone. This makes Zilretta much safer to use on patients with diabetes. Even the Carolina Doc agrees with this point and prescribes Zilretta to his diabetes patients. The other major known side effect of immediate release cortisone shots is the acceleration of cartilage degeneration in the knee and joint damage. Although it will take time for Zilretta to show this benefit it is logical to assume that a lower dose of cortisone through extended release will cause less damage over time than a bombardment of high dose cortisone.

It is no secret that Zilretta costs upwards of $600 compared to a $20-30 shot of cortisone. Based on Medicare coverage, patient out of pocket is around $100 every 3-4 months. Assuming the patient receives 3-4 shots a year, paying $300-400 dollars annually does not seem like a major barrier to adoption. Let's not forget there's also an incentive for doctors to prescribe Zilretta through Flexion's rebate program. This is where the practice pays for a batch of doses up front and then receives a rebate from Flexion per dose which the clinical practice pockets. Carolina Doc mentions this is beneficial for big practices that can afford to buy large batches of doses up front but does little for the small practices like his. Flexion needs to find the right balance where the rebate program can drive significant volume while not impacting margins too much. However, Carolina Doc is not unique in that small clinical practices in every field of medicine have a hard time competing with large practices that can afford the latest and greatest technology. This is no different.

Obstacles Overcome to Enable Sales Growth

Importantly, Flexion is still in the beginning stages of Zilretta awareness and its sales growth needs to be viewed in the context of milestones over the last few years. First, Zilretta has only been FDA approved and on the market for 3.5 years, with one of those being during a pandemic. Second, as we all know, unless there's insurance reimbursement it is very challenging to drive adoption. Along those lines, Zilretta received its Medicare J code for reimbursement just 2.5 years ago. The last major hurdle for adoption was to get the drug label changed to allow for repeat administration. The FDA approved the label change last year. Again, in addition to the negative impact of the pandemic, when we look at the commercial success of Zilretta over the last few years we need to be mindful that it has only been about a year on the market with these major obstacles removed.

Top Line Growth Accelerating Rapidly

Despite these headwinds, Flexion has delivered impressive growth with 2019 revenue growing 225% to $73 million and 2020 revenue growing 17% to $85.6 million. Growing 17% during a pandemic which obliterated their Q2 numbers and limited commercial activities and patient doctor visits is impressive. However, management has signaled to the market they are back in hyper growth mode and last month guided for 2021 revenue to be in the range of $120-130 million reflecting nearly 50% growth.

*Graph from April 13, 2021 commercial update call

The potential here is massive as the total addressable market is huge. It is estimated that Zilretta has only penetrated about 5% of the osteoarthritis knee pain market to date. In addition to this market, management also has their eyes on the shoulder pain market and Zilretta is currently in clinical trials for this indication. Less than 10% the size of the knee pain injection market but still over 600,000 patients a year.

As you would expect with revenue growing so rapidly, so are the number of clinicians ordering Zilretta, with the majority of units coming from accounts that have ordered at least 50 doses. Being on the market for such a short time, awareness and clinician reordering patterns are still settling in.

*Graph from April 13, 2021 commercial update call

Acquisition Potential still there as Pharma Continues to Struggle

Small-cap biotech investors are not only looking for growth but also acquisition potential. There has been quite a bit of interest in osteoarthritis knee pain by big pharma and they have not had much luck to date with recent Phase 3 failures piling up. In March of this year, the FDA overwhelmingly rejected Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly's (LLY) drug Tanezumab for osteoarthritis knee pain by a 19-1 vote citing major safety concerns. Likewise, Vertex (VRTX) has been very interested in getting into the osteoarthritis knee pain space but has struggled to find a candidate having stopped development of different compounds. The update provided in March of this year by the CEO on its lead pain drug candidate was considered to be underwhelming. With these data points, it's not surprising that rumors swirled a few years ago that Sanofi was on the verge of acquiring Flexion for over $1 billion to couple it with its pain drug portfolio. With patent protection out to 2031 there is plenty of time for Flexion to continue to build value and pursue opportunistic partnerships or acquisition by a big pharma.

Risks

Investors in small-cap biotech stocks know risks are high, as prices regularly swing wildly in either direction based on catalysts. Company currently has sufficient cash on hand with $154 million which management said should fund them into the middle of 2022. However, total operating expenses are still a concern which management anticipates will be $195-205 million this year. Although line item detail has not been provided, historical R&D expenses suggest ~$80 million of this would likely fall into that bucket as the company continues to focus on their next generation pain relief gene therapy pipeline with two promising candidates FX-301 and FX-201. FX-201 has recently shown very promising early results and would be a game changer if can provide pain relief for much longer than current therapies.

Summary

Flexion Therapeutics is significantly undervalued following the release of 2021 revenue guidance. Despite being in the early innings of brand awareness, the company is anticipating 50% top line growth this year, which is on the back of 17% last year where they experienced significant pandemic headwinds. The stock is trading at a ridiculously low market cap of only $400 million which is a 52 week low. The average analyst target is $19 per share (almost 250% upside). Whenever, I see such a discrepancy between price and analyst targets I always think perhaps the price targets are stale. However, just last week Credit Suisse slapped an Outperform rating and $17 price target on the shares. Likewise, last month Raymond James put a Strong Buy and price target of $16 on the shares. If management can pull off the revenue growth they are guiding for this year, don't expect the stock to stay under the radar for long.