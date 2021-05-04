Photo by TanyaRow/iStock via Getty Images

Elementis plc (OTCPK:ELMTY) is a B2B designer, producer and marketer of specialty chemicals used in everyday products such as skin care creams, lipsticks, decorative paints, paper cups, antiperspirant deodorants or clothing detergents.

The company is divided into four main divisions:

Personal care produces rheology (viscosity) modifiers for cosmetics as well as antiperspirant additives used in deodorant products. Clients in this division include L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), Estee Lauder (UL), Unilever (UL) or Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFF).

Coatings and energy commercializes rheology modifiers for the decorative and industrial coating industries as well as for the energy drilling industry (drilling fluids) together with high value additives used in a variety of industries.

Talc division offers talc-based performance additives used in a wide range of industries such as automotive (by helping replace metal parts with plastics hence supporting the lightening of cars) or paper (supporting the replacement of plastic as a barrier coating, thus making paper cups environmentally friendly and biodegradable)

Chromium which produces chromium chemicals for many different applications such as metal finishing (think of the metal finishing of a Harley motorbike) or leather tanning which supports the preservation and strength of the leather of your sofa.

Divisional figures are summarized herewith:

Three main materials form the basis for most of the products supplied by Elementis through these four divisions: hectorite, talc and chromium.

Competitive advantages

Let's start with hectorite first. Hectorite is a clay mineral. Elementis owns in Newberry (California, USA) the only commercially viable high-quality rheology grade hectorite mine in the world, which combined with its know-how enables the company to supply high value functional additives used in cosmetics and coating products as well as in energy drilling.

The mine offers a particularly whitish hectorite which differentiates it from other deposits in the world and makes it ideally suited for premium cosmetic creams, where not only texture but also color purity is key.

Picture 1: Elementis hectorite mine in Newberry, California (source: Google Earth)

In a conversation with a high ranking sales manager in the company's personal care division, I was told that competitors are trying to reproduce their product but can't, as they offer mostly bentonite (another mineral clay), not hectorite and that Elementis' hectorite is considered in the industry as the "royal family" hectorite. That is the reason why all premium cosmetic brands such as Estee Lauder, Chanel, LVMH or L'Oreal are loyal clients of Elementis.

Hectorite is also used in their coatings division as a texturizer for paints, sealants, and in energy drilling in drilling fluids. Importantly, the mine has a resource life of at least 50 years, which provides operational stability.

Moving to the second mineral, talc, Elementis acquired in 2018 Finnish company Mondo Minerals, the second largest producer of talc and talc products in the world after France's Imerys (source: Eurotalc).

With this acquisition, Elementis became the owner of four operating mines in Finland with a 90+ years resource life.

Picture 2: Elementis talc mines in Finland (source: Google Earth)

Elementis commercializes its talc products mainly through their coatings and talc divisions and, marginally, in personal care.

Finally, in chromium Elementis is the only producer of chromium chemicals in North America, having a unique distribution system (through its own, adapted truck fleet) that gives it a significant competitive advantage by materially reducing customer product handling risk. All this translates into a very high and resilient market share accompanied by attractive cash flows and returns on invested capital.

Additionally, Elementis transforms raw materials into advantaged ingredients that provide crucial end product benefits yet they only constitute a fraction of the cost of those end products.

Picture 3: Talc's portion of final formulation cost for different products (source: Elementis Capital Markets Day 2019 presentation)

Needless to say, moats are only as good as the profits and margins they generate. At first sight, Elementis' margins and ROCE do not reflect the existence of particularly strong moats (at least in the more general picture).

However, when the price of oil crashed in 2014, there were a series of profitable business units linked to the energy industry that suffered significantly.

An important reorganization started in 2015 with the entrance of new CEO Paul Waterman to reorient the company towards growing niches. That process has meant two large acquisitions (talc and antiperspirant actives), divestments and important restructurings in yet some other units. With all that movement, 2020 was supposed to be a year of stabilization and profitability growth (see the upward trend in 2019). Then covid happen.

A closer look at the return on net assets of the different divisions might help clarify the picture (coatings, energy and personal care go in the same division as they share most assets):

Growth in talc and recovery in personal care, coatings and chromium should bring company's profit ratios to more historical levels.

Growth

Beyond covid recovery, there are other important factors that will play a significant role in Elementis' medium term growth, especially from FY2022 onwards.

1. A global trend towards natural and environmentally friendly products

One of the largest trends in the cosmetics industry is the rise in the % of formulation ingredients coming from natural sources. Elementis' hectorite plays an important role in that trend by offering a highly performant ingredient obtained from such sources.

Talc also supports this trend not only as a natural ingredient but also by promoting more environmentally friendly end products. In fact, talc's biggest opportunity lies in the automotive industry where it is expected to play a crucial role in reducing car weight and hence support the reduction in CO2 emissions.

Picture 4. Source: Elementis Capital Markets Day 2019 presentation

Also within the automotive industry, talc is expected to receive additional demand from the tightening regulations around the globe towards the use of catalytic converters in cars. These converters use talc to prevent cracking and control pore size. This is currently a $10M business for Elementis but growing rapidly with 2019 growth sitting at +30% thanks to market share gains in Asia.

Additionally, increasing regulations and consumer behavior towards reduction of plastics use in food packaging will support increasing use of talc as a barrier coating in those items.

And finally, in coatings, Elementis is actively participating in the global trend towards waterborne coatings which are surface coatings that use water instead of the more toxic synthetic solvents.

2. Talc outside Europe

Elementis talc business originated in the paper industry where it has been supplying water-talc formulations to northern European producers of pulp and paper for many years. Talc mixed with water doesn't travel well because of the high proportion that transport costs can mean in the total cost of the formula which is why this division has historically focused its sales mostly in Europe. In fact, today Elementis' talc sales in Europe account for more than 85% of total talc sales.

It is no surprise that management has made a priority of grabbing a bigger piece of the non-European pie. Automotive and coatings are two of the industries that have been singled for their potential outside the old continent thanks to its highly technical requirements. First results are looking good with 2019 talc business growth of 30% in China and 40% in the US and latest FY2020 results pointing to an 18% growth in China (all from a low base, evidently).

3. Personal care in Asia

According to company estimates, Asian cosmetics market is growing at about 6% p.a. representing c. 40% of the global market or around $140 billion in retail sales.

Notably, Elementis has been growing sales in that region at about 20%+ p.a. since 2016 (clearly above market rates), but they still represent only about 3% of total group sales (or around $30 million). The company has established as its medium-term goal to double this number. That implies keeping growth at above 20% p.a. To achieve that, they are making significant investments with additional sales, marketing and technical resources to be able to bring an adapted offer to the region.

It should be noted as well that Elementis is building a new antiperspirant additives plant in India which should be up and running by mid of this year. Not only will this plant allow Elementis to scape the import U.S. tariffs that its German factory is suffering but also the new plant will allow a more direct entry into the Asian market. In fact, from my conversation with the company representative, I learnt that Elementis had signed up two new big global accounts thanks to this investment.

4. Premium decorative coatings

This is a niche of the coatings market where Elementis intends to double its market share over the medium term, implying a growth rate of around 20% and potential additional sales of $40M. For that the company relies on its stain resistance and single coating additives which have been gaining traction among users over the last 10 years.

Adding all four opportunities up, over the medium term Elementis could reap over $100 million in new sales from them alone which would imply a CAGR between 2.5% and 4.1% depending if achieved in 5 or 3 years.

Picture 5. Source: Elementis FY 2020 results presentation

Pricing

My standard, base case scenario assumes:

1. Medium term (2021-2023) CAGR of 6.1% to reach total sales by 2023 of $898 million. Of that $146 million increase, I assume that $60 million is new opportunities while the remaining $86 million I attach to post-covid recovery. I believe this is a pretty conservative estimate as it represents a mere 3% CAGR from its 2019 levels.

Interestingly, many of the companies that use Elementis additives and ingredients are reporting good recovery numbers. For instances, in the three months to December 31, 2020, Estee Lauder reported a 2% organic growth compared with the same period of 2019. Asia Pacific region, travel retail and global online sales growth more than offset the lower sales from open stores. Similarly, Beiersdorf's La Prairie premium skin care brand also reported a "massive rebound in China" in Q1 2021 vs. the same period of last year and very strong sales growth from their online channel.

Picture 6. Source: Beiersdorf's Q1 2021 earnings presentation

Deodorant, however, is the market that, according to Unilever, is still declining in Q1.

Picture 7. Source: Unilever Q1 results presentation.

However, in the case of Elementis, antiperspirant actives have shown good resilience.

Picture 8. Source: Elementis FY2020 results presentation

In coatings, Akzo Nobel reported Q1 2021 sales growth of 10% with very strong sales in Asia and decorative paints.

2. Margins a bit above those of 2019 partially thanks to the different efficiency measures the company is undertaking:

2020: $5 million of headcount-related cost actions

2021: about $10 million in annual savings from the closure of the Charleston plant and the consolidation of operations in St. Louis together with some efficiency measures taken in the Chromium division

2022-23: another $10 million from the new antiperspirants plant in India plus some procurement improvement measures

3. Net debt of $250 million, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4x, well below today's 3.5x and in line with management's goal.

Under these assumptions I expect FY2023 EBITDA of $175 (for reference, consensus EBITDA for 2022 stands at $165 million). Valued at what I consider a fair EV/EBITDA multiple of 11x for a growing specialty-chemicals business gives us an equity value of about £1220 million ($1660 million) or £2.1 per share ($2.9). Note that the company is quoted in £ even though they present all figures in $. That represents about 40% upside. Not a super bargain or a multibagger-in-waiting for sure but there are two points I would like to highlight that in my opinion add to the investment appeal of Elementis:

The first one is the possible reinstatement of dividends once sales go back to pre-covid levels (likely in 2022). From my calculations, Elementis could distribute a total of about $45 million for 2022 and 2023 combined which could add 5% more to the potential return. More importantly, Elementis has been recently the subject of four acquisition offers from two different companies, Mineral Technologies Inc. and Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

The proposals have, in my view, limited the downside risk to about £1.20-£1.30 ($1.70-$1.77), or about 12-20% below where it is currently trading.

Note as well that in their last letter rejecting Innospec offer, the board wrote:

"The Board's assessment is supported by the strong momentum in the business and by an encouraging start to 2021".

This gives further confidence that a very adverse scenario going forward is unlikely.

So even though upside potential is not massive, downside risk seems quite limited as well which might be of interest to more conservative investors.

Risks to investment thesis

1. Debt

At 3.5x net debt to EBITDA (3.6x if we include contingent liabilities), leverage is undoubtedly high. Certainly, above what the conservative investor I mentioned before would like to see.

There are, however, positive developments that might ease the stress.

The first was the agreement reached with lenders in September of last year to relax debt covenants from 3.25x to 3.75x net debt to EBITDA for the rest of 2021, giving plenty of oxygen to the company to get back on track. In fact, net debt was reduced by 10% in 2020 thanks to a variety of measures including the cancellation of the dividend, a more tighter capex spending. Leverage is expected to be further reduced in 2021 as debt is repaid and EBITDA improves.

2. Management

A significant amount of business troubles originates from managements who decide to enter into large and expensive acquisitions in a search for growth they can't get organically.

Elementis troubles over the past few months (significant debt putting the company at risk of a capital raise) could be blamed on covid-19. But the truth is that covid would have had a much smaller impact had the company not gone through two large and rather expensive acquisitions over the last four years that placed it in a position of weakness for what was about to come.

First was US cosmetics additives company Summitreheis, acquired in 2017 at a rather pricey EV/EBITDA of 13x and EV/EBIT of 17x. On top of that the antiperspirants business (the part that truly mattered to Elementis) meant 60% of sales, the other 40% coming from the pharmaceutical and dental divisions.

In one shot the company went from net cash of $78 million to net debt of $286 million and close to 2x net debt/EBITDA.

One year later, Elementis acquired Mondo Minerals, specialized in talc additives (and the basis of its talc division). There it paid 13x EV/EBITDA and 20x EV/EBIT but only after the company had received some backlash from investors Threadneedle Asset Management and APG Asset Management to reduce the offer by $100 million (Elementis to pay less for Mondo after investor backlash). Certainly, it doesn't speak great if management needs to reduce an offer because investors consider it too high.

The acquisition also meant a dilution for shareholders that didn't go to the 1-for-4 rights issue that year plus an additional $260 million in debt which set leverage at 3.5x.

It is clear that the company needed some reorientation after its Energy division suffered dearly from the fall in oil prices since 2014 and its surfactants division didn't really have the scale needed to compete, with sales down 50% from 2012 to 2017. But the transformation process has been such that it could have taken the life of the company.

From what I've heard and read, management is perfectly honest and energetic but they may have lacked the appropriate knowledge or experience to perform such trick (not an excuse though).

Luckily M&A is over for a while as the company has set clear capital allocation goals for the medium term, with acquisitions not in the menu.

Picture 9. Source: Elementis FY2020 results presentation

Debt reduction and selected growth capex (together with some dividend distribution once debt burden decreases) seem to me the right capital allocation choices going forward.

Final thoughts

All in all I think Elementis presents an investment opportunity to capitalize on the (already-happening) opening of the global economy with the participation in various profitable, defensive and growing niches with great competitive advantages while having the downside protected by the increasing interest from potential acquirers.