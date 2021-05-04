Photo by tarras79/iStock via Getty Images

The biggest question for Camping World (NYSE:CWH) lately is what the investment story looks like when the stay-at-home surge ends. The RV sector was one of the biggest beneficiaries as consumers realized the wide open outdoor spaces were the best places to avoid COVID-19 infections. My investment thesis wants to see the stock cool off before owning Camping World here at all-time highs.

RV Sector Rebound

The March quarter completes the RV sector rebound after the initial slowdown last Q1. Originally, consumers paused on purchases of high dollar items until outdoor activities away from other people were deemed safe.

Camping World has seen sales surge since the rebound began last Q2 leading some concerns about the company having to top tough comps this year. Beginning in the current quarter, the RV sales leader has to top record sales levels of $1.6 billion and face the potential of pulled forward sales last year.

Data by YCharts

For Q1, sales surged 52% to reach $1.56 billion. Analysts are forecasting a quarterly record with Q2 sales topping $1.9 billion, but the number is the peak for the cycle.

The company boosted gross margins by 395 basis points to 33.4% leading to a big boost to profits. Adjusted EBITDA surged $153.3 million over the level from last Q1 to reach $189.3 million.

The bad news is that vehicle inventory levels are down nearly $300 million led by a $339 million hit to new vehicle inventories. Camping World's average dealership has $35 million less new vehicle inventory now.

The bigger story that CEO Marcus Lemonis wants investors to understand is that Camping World has a network of RV related services not requiring new vehicle sales to boost profits. For Q1, new vehicle gross profits were less than 35% of total gross profits for the company.

Source: Camping World Q1'21 earnings release

The RV leader has made investments in used vehicle inventory procurement systems to provide more supply when new vehicles lack supply or used vehicles offer better margins. Currently, shipments of new RVs are lagging market demand. Regardless, the company guided up 2021 adjusted EBITDA targets to $790 million from a previous target of ~$665 million.

The lower inventory has boosted unit margins to record levels, but Camping World won't get as much margin from financing those purchases with lower units sold. Camping World has really built a network, such as with mobile repair services, to collect premium sales and expand the network by removing some of the sticking points that kept people from acquiring RVs in the past.

Growing RV Market

The stock is up 7% as CEO Marcus Lemonis outlined on the Q1 earnings call for a path to higher RV unit sales. His view all along has been that the sector didn't provide the network for younger and less experienced costumers to acquire units.

...the new census data that came out is there's 331 million people in America and who knows if everybody even filled out their form. There's only 500,000 RVs manufactured, and we're sort of raising the roof because we're selling 500,000. We think that this industry is just scratching the surface. We're seeing the demand be so robust that 750,000 units produced we may see not even satisfy that demand.

A fundamental shift in the business pulled forward by COVID-19 and influenced by Camping World's bigger network of service and parts has the business aligned for growth beyond 2020 levels. The company saw Q2/Q3 sales last year surge to $1.6 billion levels nearly matched in Q1. The problem is whether either demand or supply is large enough for robust growth in the near term above the 2020 levels.

With a $4 billion market cap, the stock is cheap now trading at only 5x new adjusted EBITDA targets for this year. Any give back or slump in sales would hurt the stock momentarily, but investors would definitely want to keep holding Camping World for this path forward to higher profits with a stock so cheap.

Remember, Marcus Lemonis discussed the pathway to a bigger RV market, but Camping World already has become a bigger company via adding dealerships to the network from acquisitions and building new dealerships. In addition, the company is constantly adding products and services to the business to grow revenues and profits, even if the annual RV units sold don't grow.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Camping World remains an exceptionally cheap stock despite trading at all-time highs. The biggest issue for the stock in the short term is whether any slump in RV demand or supply hits the business and causes a selloff in the stock. Over the long term, Camping World has far more upside as the business grows along with expansion in the RV sector leading to likely multiple expansion for the stock.