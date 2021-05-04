Q1 Easing Credit Conditions Support Further Expansion Into 2022

Photo by wutwhanfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction



The Fed’s Senior Loan Officer survey includes data that's a long leading indicator and gives us a good if somewhat dated look at credit conditions.



Let’s take a look.



Credit to firms is easing



Although the Survey is only 30-years-old, whether banks have been tightening or loosening standards for commercial lending has generally predated recessions by about one year (Note: in the first two graphs, negative values are “good”):







The survey also confirms the longer-tenured Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Activity Index (gold in the graph below):







That banks loosened standards for commercial lending in the last quarter suggests both that the Pandemic Recession has officially ended, and that positive economic conditions are likely to continue for at least the next 12 months.



Another measure in the survey that has turned negative well in advance of recessions since the survey started is whether there's increased or decreased demand for commercial loans. The news here is improving as well:







Demand was decreasing at an accelerated pace prior to all three of the last recessions. For smaller firms demand increased last quarter, and the pace of decrease abated almost entirely for larger firms.



Consumer mortgage demand is increasing, standards are easing



While data about loans to consumers does not have as lengthy are records as that to firms, we can cobble together some useful information.



Mortgage application data has only been continuously reported since the beginning of 2015. The fall-off in demand as rates increased in 2019 is apparent, as is the surge in demand due to super-low rates last year:









In Q1 of this year, demand continued to increase although at not quite so torrid a pace.



Meanwhile banks eased mortgage lending standards at a rate not seen in at least the past five years (Note: Negative values are “good”):







We can cobble this together with two previous, discontinued series from the survey to give a longer-term view of mortgage lending standards by banks (again, negative values are “good”):







There's no evidence at present of banks tightening standards to mortgage applicants, despite very high demand and record-high house prices.



Conclusion



Several quarters to a year or more before recent recessions, banks have tightened credit, while demand has slipped. The data for Q1 of this year supports the reverse: Banks have eased credit, and both consumer and some commercial demand has increased.



This adds to the information that the economic expansion, if not necessarily a boom, will continue into the first part of 2022 at least.