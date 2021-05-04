Photo by skodonnell/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm produces and sells a variety of products related to cannabidiol, i.e., "CBD."

GRVI is still an early stage operating company seeking to go public despite a lack of significant revenue or historical results.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the firm’s IPO pricing and capitalization assumptions.

Company and Technology

Henderson, Nevada,-based Grove was founded to create and sell industrial hemp-derived CBD products to various end markets in North America.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Allan Marshall, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously a serial entrepreneur in the technology and cannabis industries.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Botanicals

Beauty care

Pet care

Functional food

Grove has received at least $10 million in equity investment.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm pursues customer relationships through direct sales efforts with wholesale and retail sales channels.

Grove creates white label product versions and sells direct-to-consumer for its proprietary solutions.

Additionally, in 2021, it launched the CBD.io market platform "for brands that manufacture" for the company and management expects "this high margin business should be a driver for future growth in all segments of the business."

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 11.6% FYE June 30, 2020 18.5% FYE June 30, 2019 7.3%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, increased to 4.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 4.1 FYE June 30, 2020 3.8

(Source)

Market and Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cannabidiol products was an estimated $2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $13 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in state legalizations in the U.S. and related demand for cannabis' perceived health and wellness properties.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and future projected CBD U.S. market size by channel:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

3CHI

Spring Creek Labs

Kazmira

Global Cannabinoids

Triangle Trading Company

Harbor City Hemp

Others

Financial Performance

Grove’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Variable operating and net losses

Fluctuating cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ 7,102,336 91.0% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 7,412,860 235.7% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 2,208,052 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ 3,248,869 210.9% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 2,569,963 148.0% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 1,036,197 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 45.74% FYE June 30, 2020 34.67% FYE June 30, 2019 46.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ (1,003,381) -14.1% FYE June 30, 2020 $ (4,838,330) -65.3% FYE June 30, 2019 $ (589,053) -26.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ (706,553) FYE June 30, 2020 $ (5,384,872) FYE June 30, 2019 $ (587,040) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ (669,321) FYE June 30, 2020 $ (4,164,746) FYE June 30, 2019 $ (1,194,439) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of Dec. 31, 2020, Grove had $1.2 million in cash and $7.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020, was negative ($1.1 million).

IPO Details

Grove intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering (including the additional net proceeds that we would receive if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares) for working capital and general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Kingswood Capital Markets (division of Benchmark Investments).

Commentary

Grove is seeking public market funding while still very early in its company development.

The firm’s financials show strong revenue and gross profit growth, but fluctuating operating and net losses. Free cash flow for 2020 was a negative ($1.1 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have also been uneven; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose to an impressive 4.1x in 2020.

The market opportunity for CBD products in North America is large and expected to continue to grow as a result of increasing legalization of such products for sale on a state by state basis.

For example, the state of New York recently became the 15th U.S. state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, increasing the potential addressable market size for firms such as Grove.

Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (20.4%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook will be its ability to create brand recognition for its proprietary products while operating in a capital efficient manner.

Grove is one more firm in a line of early stage operating companies in the cannabis space that has sought to go public in the U.S.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and capitalization assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.