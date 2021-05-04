Grove Aims For $15 Million IPO
Summary
- Grove has filed to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm produces and sells hemp-derived CBD products.
- GRVI has grown quickly from a small revenue base. I'll provide an opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Quick Take
Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm produces and sells a variety of products related to cannabidiol, i.e., "CBD."
GRVI is still an early stage operating company seeking to go public despite a lack of significant revenue or historical results.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the firm’s IPO pricing and capitalization assumptions.
Company and Technology
Henderson, Nevada,-based Grove was founded to create and sell industrial hemp-derived CBD products to various end markets in North America.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Allan Marshall, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously a serial entrepreneur in the technology and cannabis industries.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Botanicals
Beauty care
Pet care
Functional food
Grove has received at least $10 million in equity investment.
Customer/User Acquisition
The firm pursues customer relationships through direct sales efforts with wholesale and retail sales channels.
Grove creates white label product versions and sells direct-to-consumer for its proprietary solutions.
Additionally, in 2021, it launched the CBD.io market platform "for brands that manufacture" for the company and management expects "this high margin business should be a driver for future growth in all segments of the business."
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
11.6%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
18.5%
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
7.3%
(Source)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, increased to 4.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
4.1
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
3.8
(Source)
Market and Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cannabidiol products was an estimated $2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $13 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in state legalizations in the U.S. and related demand for cannabis' perceived health and wellness properties.
Also, the chart below shows the historical and future projected CBD U.S. market size by channel:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
3CHI
Spring Creek Labs
Kazmira
Global Cannabinoids
Triangle Trading Company
Harbor City Hemp
Others
Financial Performance
Grove’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Increasing topline revenue
Growing gross profit but uneven gross margin
Variable operating and net losses
Fluctuating cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ 7,102,336
|
91.0%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 7,412,860
|
235.7%
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
$ 2,208,052
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ 3,248,869
|
210.9%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 2,569,963
|
148.0%
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
$ 1,036,197
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
45.74%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
34.67%
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
46.93%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ (1,003,381)
|
-14.1%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ (4,838,330)
|
-65.3%
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
$ (589,053)
|
-26.7%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ (706,553)
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ (5,384,872)
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
$ (587,040)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ (669,321)
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ (4,164,746)
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
$ (1,194,439)
(Source)
As of Dec. 31, 2020, Grove had $1.2 million in cash and $7.7 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020, was negative ($1.1 million).
IPO Details
Grove intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may vary.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering (including the additional net proceeds that we would receive if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares) for working capital and general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions. (Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Kingswood Capital Markets (division of Benchmark Investments).
Commentary
Grove is seeking public market funding while still very early in its company development.
The firm’s financials show strong revenue and gross profit growth, but fluctuating operating and net losses. Free cash flow for 2020 was a negative ($1.1 million).
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have also been uneven; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose to an impressive 4.1x in 2020.
The market opportunity for CBD products in North America is large and expected to continue to grow as a result of increasing legalization of such products for sale on a state by state basis.
For example, the state of New York recently became the 15th U.S. state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, increasing the potential addressable market size for firms such as Grove.
Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (20.4%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook will be its ability to create brand recognition for its proprietary products while operating in a capital efficient manner.
Grove is one more firm in a line of early stage operating companies in the cannabis space that has sought to go public in the U.S.
When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and capitalization assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.