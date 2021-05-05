Photo by vchal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Vimy Resources (ASX:VMY) (OTCQB:VMRSF) is an Australian uranium developer with a far advanced and significantly derisked project called Mulga Rock. Vimy will become one of the lowest cost producers with significant leverage to uranium prices, which need to at least double from here to balance supply and demand in the coming years. Vimy's low valuation at around one fifth of NAV, high likelihood of getting into production and excellent management makes it one of my top picks for the upcoming uranium bull market.

Uranium Market

The uranium market consists of the spot market, which is currently thinly traded with prices around $30/lb, and the long term contracting market. Long term contracts are typically priced around 20% higher than spot and for a variety of reasons almost no new contracts have recently been closed between utilities and miners.

Longer term the demand for uranium is expected to grow by about 26% over this decade and the supply-demand imbalance becomes quite severe over this time frame and even more so towards 2040.

Since it takes years or even decades to develop new mines and even longer from grass root exploration, this situation is becoming increasingly unsustainable at current uranium prices. This is reflected in the consensus estimates for spot and contracting prices:

The low current low price environment has led Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium producer, to reduce production and Cameco (CCJ), the other heavy weight in this market, to put its flagship asset McArthur River/Key Lake into indefinite care and maintenance. Cameco's second large asset Cigar Lake was put on hold due to Covid and recently restarted, presumably because Cameco was not confident to be able to cover the substantial delivery commitments from buying in the spot market. The spot market will additionally be strained by Sprott Asset Management, the most well known and connected player in the natural resource space, entering the market via Uranium Participation Corporation. There is no way around it, uranium prices must rise to at least $50-60 per pound and most likely even higher. There is also a chance of a severe overshoot in the medium term when it becomes suddenly apparent that there is not enough mobile inventory available for all the fuel buyers and additionally the physical market is cornered by financial buyers via vehicles like the one Sprott is setting up.

Vimy's Assets

Vimy has two projects, the far advanced Mulga Rock and the Alligator River Project. The latter is a very exciting exploration play that would justify a significant part of the current capitalization alone but I will ignore it for my valuation and see it as additional upside.

Mulga Rock is a very simple open pit project that is significantly derisked by a Definitive Feasibility Study. These kinds of studies are the most advanced in the development of a mining project and go into extensive details in terms of engineering, metallurgical and technical considerations. The confidence can therefore be very high and technical risks are very low for example because of successful testing of a pilot plant and metallurgical studies. The environmental review is also finished and the permits are granted, a significant milestone in any uranium project.

The low all in cost and position on the cost curve make it absolutely clear that Vimy will get into production and the pounds will be needed.

Source: Vimy DFS refresh

The project economics are excellent at $55/lb with an NPV8 higher than the required capex, a payback period of two and a half years and a high IRR of more than 30%.

Even better is the sensitivity to uranium prices. For this bull market I want high torque to the upside and Vimy has that. The IRR is 37% at $60/lb and the NPV is 30% higher than for $55/lb (that difference alone is more than Vimy's current market cap). So every $5/lb step in uranium prices adds more in NPV than the market values Vimy at right now.

Not included in the above numbers are significant credits from battery metals. These would provide additional upside and a final evaluation should be published around June.

Timeline and Contracting

The current indicative timeline is shown below. Early work is scheduled for the second half of 2021 and the only permits missing are three WA Government departmental approvals: the Mining Proposal, Project Management Plan (including Radiation Management Plan), and the Mine Closure Plan, which are expected in June 2021. These are only minor administrative hurdles and the heavy lifting in terms of permits is clearly done (especially the environmental approval).

One aspect that has me attracted to Vimy is that they are the only uranium developer having dedicated people responsible for the relationships to the industry and (US) nuclear fuel buyers, Julian Tapp and Scott Hyman. Especially Mr. Hyman spends his time in the US in talks with utilities.

Why is this important? Any uranium project requires long term contracts to be developed. Without those in place, no investment decision can be made and no bank would ever provide financing. Vimy's presence within the US fuel buyer community, the largest consumers of uranium currently, ensures that they are aware of Vimy and offtakes will be arranged at favourable prices for the company. According to the CEO when talking about offtakes with US utilities: "We are one of the favourite non producing companies"

Valuation

A report by Shaw and Partners shows Vimy to be significantly undervalued right now.

Further, according to the company it is one of the cheapest developers with a price to NAV ratio of only 0.17.

The company is currently doing a financing so that there will be ca 1B shares outstanding for a current market cap of roughly $100M. The cash received should be enough to fund early works and the majority if not all of the capital cost will be funded by alternative methods like offtakes and debt funding. There could be a small equity component as well, but if so, it will happen at significantly higher uranium prices and therefore also at a much higher stock price than it is now. So any further dilution will be very modest. As shown above, at $55/lb the NPV8 is almost $400M so a rerating to NAV would be a 300% increase from today's stock price. Even if it takes 3 years to get there (the mine should be fully producing by then), that would be a 59% IRR. Taking into account a slight discount to NAV and some additional dilution, this is roughly in line with Shaw's estimates above. However, I am personally much more bullish on uranium and expect at least $60/lb. Since the marginal producer determines prices and the supply gap is so large, it is not inconceivable to see prices of $70/lb and more though. At $60/lb the prospective return would be 400% and every $5/lb higher would present another 100% in potential return if a rerating to NAV were to occur. Altogether the stock is clearly undervalued here with multiples in upside and high leverage to uranium prices.

Risks

Investing in resource developers is clearly extremely risky. Cost overruns and technical difficulties are one set of risk, but the advanced nature of the Mulga Rock project and definitive feasibility status (recently updated!) together with thorough work on technical aspects such as a pilot plant give me confidence that those risks are fairly limited here. CEO Mike Young likes to tell the anecdote that they even shipped water from the mine location to Perth for the testing circuit.

Another risk is the commodity price. Clearly if you are not a bull on uranium, Vimy is not the right investment for you. I happen to be extremely bullish since the supply demand imbalance is so severe, the spot market is thinly traded and on the verge of being sucked dry:

Major mines are not operating at all or not at full capacity. What would the oil price do if Saudi Arabia stopped producing oil citing too low prices?

On top of that utilities are rapidly losing coverage of contracts. No miner or developer will contract at current prices and since it takes 1-2 years from digging uranium out of the ground to loading it into a reactor, fuel buyers need to become active very soon.

Funding and potential dilution is another risk for developers. With the recent equity financing this is already mitigated and management's plan of funding the project via mostly alternative means is credible and well thought out.

Permitting risk is probably the number one risk of any uranium project. Especially environmental permits are extremely hard to get and can take many years in certain jurisdictions. Vimy however has all that already, the only approvals still needed are merely administrative in nature ("ticking the boxes") and expected within two months. Permitting risk is therefore basically off the table. Mulga Rock also does not affect any indigenous population and will be a source of high quality jobs so that social aspects are secured as well. Vimy is not subject to any mining bans or other jurisdictional risks.

The metallurgical viability of the deposit is secured as well. Extensive tests have been done on that front including a pilot plant and test mining.

Finally, a common risk is getting into production at all. In the last cycle extremely few assets found their way into actually producing anything except disappointed shareholders. I cannot remember the source but I have read that it was only 2 out of 500 projects being successful. For this reason I wanted to invest a company where I am absolutely sure that the project will shortly be fully developed and reach full production. Vimy's low cost project and advanced nature of Mulga Rock make it clear that those pounds will be needed in the not too distant future. Previous projects have failed due to their high cost nature and the failure to reach long term contracts with utilities. Vimy's excellent relationship to fuel buyers makes me so convinced that the company will be successful in getting those contracts.

Summary

Vimy Resources shines with its a far advanced and significantly derisked Mulga Rock project in a friendly jurisdiction. Vimy's low valuation provides prospective returns of 300% with an IRR beyond 50% in the base case of $55/lb, while providing high leverage to further uranium price appreciation. The bull case for uranium is indeed very strong. Mulga Rock exhibits an extremely high likelihood of getting into production as one of the lowest cost producers and due to its extensive network within the fuel buyer community and dedicated people for those relationships.

There might other companies that are even cheaper or with more leverage to uranium than Vimy, but the combination of low valuation and high likelihood of success is what makes Vimy special. This is not a bet on the elusive buyout by a greater fool or playing the "pounds in the ground" game but instead a high odds bet on continued execution and the actual underlying business - a producing mine. The Alligator River Project provides additional exploration upside.

Add to that an excellent management team and Vimy is one of my top picks for the upcoming uranium bull market.