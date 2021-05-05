Auto Sales Hit Highest Level Since 2005

May 05, 2021 12:20 AM ETCARZ2 Likes
American Institute of Economic Research profile picture
American Institute of Economic Research
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Sales of light vehicles totaled 18.5 million at an annual rate in April, above the 18.0 million pace in March.
  • Breaking down sales by origin of assembly, sales of domestic vehicles rose to 13.9 million units versus 13.6 million in March, a gain of 1.7 percent, while imports rose to 4.7 million versus 4.3 million in March, a rise of 7.2 percent.
  • Breaking down by size of vehicle, April light truck sales totaled 14.4 million at an annual rate versus a 14.0 million rate in March, a gain of 2.4 percent.

New cars at dealer showroom
Photo by deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

By Robert Hughes

Sales of light vehicles totaled 18.5 million at an annual rate in April, above the 18.0 million pace in March. The April result was the first month above the 16 to 18 million range and the fastest pace since July 2005. Unit sales plunged in March and April 2020 to 11.4 million and 8.7 million annual rates, respectively (see chart). The pace of sales in April 2020 was the lowest on record since this data series began in 1976 and follows a run of 72 months in the 16 to 18 million range from April 2014 through February 2020. Recent strength is a positive sign for consumer spending but may also be partially attributed to a potential chip shortage with consumers looking to accelerate purchases before inventories decline and prices rise.

Breaking down sales by origin of assembly, sales of domestic vehicles rose to 13.9 million units versus 13.6 million in March, a gain of 1.7 percent, while imports rose to 4.7 million versus 4.3 million in March, a rise of 7.2 percent. The domestic share came in at 74.8 percent in April versus 75.8 in March.

Breaking down by size of vehicle, April light truck sales totaled 14.4 million at an annual rate versus a 14.0 million rate in March, a gain of 2.4 percent. Car sales were 4.1 million at an annual rate versus 3.9 million in March, a rise of 5.3 percent (see chart).

The light truck share stood at 77.7 percent for April, completely dominating the car share of 22.3 percent. The dominant share of light trucks continues a long-term trend. As recently as March 2013, the split between cars and light trucks (SUVs and pick-up trucks) was about even, with both segments selling about 7.8 million at an annual rate.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

American Institute of Economic Research profile picture
American Institute of Economic Research
1.33K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.