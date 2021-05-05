Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported its Q1 2021 results a week ago. While the company is still loss making, the recovery phase started with the first deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX with further support from the revival of Dreamliner deliveries. In this report, I want to have a look at Boeing’s Q1 2021 earnings with a focus on Boeing Commercial Airplanes and the sequential changes in earnings and revenues. While the results seem to have failed to impress investors, I want to have a look at the elements that I did like.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes: Signs of Improvement

For Boeing Commercial Airplanes (referred to as “BCA” after this) expectations have not been high for some time, but we are looking for sequential improvements. During the quarter, BCA delivered 77 aircraft which is an improvement of 18 units compared to Q4 2020 and an improvement of 27 units compared to the same quarter last year. So, we are seeing sequential as well as year-over-year improvements in deliveries.

However, revenues decreased sequentially by almost $0.5B. This was driven by fewer Boeing 747, Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 deliveries partially offset by higher Boeing 767 deliveries.

The TAF Boeing Orders and Deliveries Monitor estimated the BCA revenues at $4.33B. Seemingly Boeing missed expectations by $64 million when looking at the delivery volumes for commercial aircraft. However, included in Boeing’s number was an increase of $30 million in liabilities related to the Boeing 737 MAX which affects Boeing’s topline. Taking that into consideration we can conclude that the revenues were $34 million lower than our Monitor shows. So you can say BCA revenues excluding the liabilities impact were in line with expectations. Compared to a year ago, revenues declined by 31% driven by lower Dreamliner deliveries offset by higher Boeing 737 MAX deliveries.

For BCA earnings, we saw a significant improvement in the loss from operations driven by the absence of a charge on the Boeing 777X program that Boeing recognized in Q4 2020. If we exclude this charge, the loss from operations dropped from $1.16B to $856 million. That marks a significant improvement sequentially, but also year-over-year as the year-over-year loss contracted by $1.2B. BCA is, however, still loss-making. Excluding abnormal production costs, I expected a loss $182 million. The abnormal production costs are nearly impossible to estimate going from quarter to quarter, but when including the cost as reported in the amount of $568 million, the expected loss was $750 million. Boeing ended up reporting a loss from operations of $856 million marking a $106 million difference with our estimate. This was partially driven by a $30 million increase in the liabilities estimate for the Boeing 737 MAX. It’s not a huge miss, but I was hoping to see Boeing making a bit more progress on its earnings recovery.

For Boeing Commercial Airplanes. On a revenue level, the segment performed as expected during the quarter with minor miss compared to my own estimate. On earnings level, BCA did not quite meet my expectations. Sequentially things are improving and that is something I am seeing as a positive for Boeing.

Boeing Defense, Space and Security Earnings Disappoint

First quarter revenues for Boeing Defense, Space & Security (referred to as “BDS” after this) improved by 19% during the quarter. Sequentially, there was a 6% improvement in revenues. So, on revenue level the BDS results were good. However, this was not translated to the bottom line as Boeing recognized a $318 million charge on the VC-25B (Presidential Aircraft Replacement Program). That is disappointing, because I am normally looking for margins around 10 to 11 percent for BDS and due to the charge, the margins were just 5.6%. It still marks a significant improvement over last year when BDS booked a $191 million loss, but sequentially we see a ~$100 million decline in earnings and margin contraction from 7.4% to 5.6%.

For BDS, the same things holds as for BCA: Revenues were good, earnings were not quite what I hoped for.

Boeing Global Services: Settling at a Lower Level

In recent years, Boeing focused on increasing its sales in the spare parts, logistics and services segment. The acquisition of KLX Aerospace fits the long-term objective of growing into this services sphere. However, the pandemic has significantly eroded this business as contract values have fallen or even completely terminated as aircraft are being retired.

Revenues for Boeing Global Services (referred to as “BGS” after this) declined by 19% to $3.7B, which is a similar decline to the one we saw last quarter when the decline was 20%. Sequentially, revenues were stable but earnings were three times the Q4 2020 earnings due to the absence of a $290 million charge.

On revenue level we are seeing stability and stripping off the impairment in Q4, we also see stability on earnings level. Overall, revenues seem to be settling at a level that is 20% lower than pre-pandemic and margins settled 3.5 percentage points lower.

What to Say About Revenues and Earnings?

The big question is what to make out of revenues and earnings. I would say that revenue for BCA and BGS are largely in line with what was to be expected with BDS showing particularly strong revenues. On earnings, level BCA and BDS did not quite impress while Boeing Global Services performed as expected. Overall, I am liking the trajectory but I’d like to see more of the top line improvements being reflected in the bottom line and that was certainly not the case in Q1 2021.

What I'm seeing, however, is a lot of reason to assume that the losses will significantly taper in 2021 despite a challenging path ahead. At the same time, I believe investors should be extremely aware that even if earnings will taper significantly we do have to look at the cash flow.

Cash Flow, Cash and Debt

One thing I return to almost every quarter is the cash flow. Reason being that in the earnings there are non-cash items included and you can basically strip off earnings in any way you want while certain programs such as the Dreamliner program have a positive cash contribution but barely add to Boeing’s earnings due to program accounting method that Boeing deploys.

Cash flow doesn’t really let you play with the numbers in any way you want and that is what makes it so useful to look at and in the end, it is about the cash and not about the paper earnings. Looking at the cash flow, there still was $3.7B negative cash flow and that is significant as Boeing ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with $7.8B in cash. From the current trajectory one would expect 2021 to produce a cash burn of around $10B. However, there is a significant flow of Dreamliner deliveries to steam up in the coming months which should provide billions in final delivery payments while it is still expected that the Boeing 737 MAX pool of undelivered aircraft will be largely used to render compensation.

So, I am expecting significant improvement on top of what the trend over the past few quarters suggests.

By quarter-end Boeing had $21.9B in cash and marketable securities including $7B in cash. We see that marketable securities declined more than the cash balance. With the current cash flow burn Boeing will have enough in cash and marketable securities to sit out 6 quarters and that is when we do not consider improvement in the cash burn. On top of that there is around $14.8B in borrowing capacity. So debt remains high, but I also believe that Boeing currently has what it takes to sit through the quarters of cash burn and it is expected that were the company deems it fit it will refinance debt.

Conclusion

The Boeing results were not extremely impressive but merely showed the improvement one would expect. BCA showed revenues in line of expectations, earnings slightly below expectations while BDS showed strong revenues but disappointing earnings and BGS showed results settling at a lower level.

Overall there still is a significant cash burn, but we are seeing that cash burn taper with sufficient cash and securities as well as borrowing capacity and revival of Dreamliner deliveries should positively impact cash flow. The overall concern remains the significant debt level. It lies in line of expectations that parts of the debt will be refinanced, but the debt is at a level that it will chase Boeing for years.

The road towards recovery remains long, earnings failed to impress me but on cash level I am seeing some of the improvements I want to see.