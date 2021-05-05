Photo by BeyondImages/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and rating thesis

At a market cap of $191 billion, NYSE:BHP Group (BHP) is an Australian mining behemoth which is globally diversified and has stakes in various commodity assets, including Copper, Iron Ore, Nickel, Coal, Petroleum and Potash. However, its core assets are in iron ore and copper. The "bullish" rating on BHP is based on:

Potential upside surprise to earnings on record Iron Ore and Copper prices.

Concerns on the Australia-China relationship are much smaller in reality and is unrelated to BHP's commodities.

Megatrends in decarbonization infrastructure set a positive secular backdrop for BHP.

Forward dividend yield which is expected to exceed 5%.

However, BHP falls short of a "very bullish" rating due to valuation and industry risks:

A rich valuation by P/E, P/B and EV/EBITDA standards.

The risk of a decline in iron ore and copper prices following the recent sharp rise, which can be triggered by a return of Brazilian supply which was affected by the tragic dam collapse.

Iron ore matters most for BHP, and its price is rising!

Majority of BHP's EBITDA is attributable to Iron Ore. Much has been written on how BHP earns multiple income streams from several countries and commodity assets. However, it is important to focus on an analysis of the "right" commodity so as to avoid obfuscating the industry analysis. For example, while copper is the darling commodity at present, BHP's primary earnings contributor comes from iron ore: 69% of EBITDA in 1H FY 2020 is attributable to iron ore, and this has increased from 58% in 1H FY 2019 (see table below). Contribution from copper has also increased, from 20% in 1H FY 2019 to 25% of EBITDA in 1H FY 2020. Proportionately, contribution from the hydrocarbons, coal and petroleum, has declined to make way for increased metals production.

Whether intended or accidental, the rising share of production in iron ore and copper is strategic as prices in these metals outperform the hydrocarbons, riding on tailwinds such as global electrification, while avoiding headwinds to hydrocarbons caused by decarbonization. BHP appears to have an existing portfolio mix which benefits from these megatrends.

BHP's main commodity asset is Iron ore, followed by Copper which have seen improving EBITDA margins as prices rise

1H FY 2020 EBITDA 1H FY 2019 EBITDA 1H FY 2020 EBITDA share 1H FY 2019 EBITDA share 1H FY 2020 EBITDA margin 1H FY 2019 EBITDA margin Iron ore 10.2 7.1 69% 58% 73% 69% Copper 3.7 2.4 25% 20% 60% 47% Metallurgical coal 0.1 1.1 1% 9% 3% 37% Petroleum 0.8 1.6 5% 13% 49% 65% Total 14.8 12.2 100% 100%

Note: "FY" refers to financial year, ending June.

Source: Author's compilation from BHP's company website

At 25% of 1H FY 2020 EBITDA, copper is the second most important commodity for BHP after iron ore. There are many popular reasons why copper, the "green metal", is doing well, due to reasons such as the Paris Agreement on climate change, Biden's green policies, infrastructure spending, electrification and electric vehicles. To get a sense of the colossal scale of future demand, the following comments from Vandita Pant, the Chief Commercial Officer of BHP Group, sheds some light:

If you look at the Paris-aligned 1.5-degree world, the scenario analysis we have done on our portfolio can sound counterintuitive, but that is the narrative. If we look at the demand dynamics in a 1.5-degree world, demand for copper in the next 30 years has to be around double what it was in the last 30. For nickel, demand in the next 30 years has to be four times what it was in the last 30. Perhaps a little counterintuitively, in the 1.5-degree world even steel goes up 1.8 times in the next 30 years compared to the last 30."

- Vandita Pant, the Chief Commercial Officer of BHP Group, at the Exane BNP Paribas Basic Materials Conference in Mar-2021.

As I have written about the bright prospects of copper in the past, I will now spend more time focusing on the prospects of iron ore, BHP's main EBITDA contributor.

Capacity expansion for steel production remains healthy in BHP's key export market, China, while iron ore supply is expected to remain constrained. As the chart below shows, iron ore and its primary derivative, steel, has approached its record high last seen in 2011. The rise in iron ore prices should not be a surprise, since it is benefitting from positive correlationships within the industrial metals complex, similar to the price trend of copper.

The rise in steel prices (which has directly benefitted iron ore) rose due to a net increase in steel production in China as old and polluting facilities were kept offline for several years. This was due to the new emissions standards which required the replacement of old steel production facilities by newer ones following the hazardous levels of pollution in China.

While there has been political posturing to reduce steel production facilities in major steel-producing and polluting cities such as Tangshan in China, there is nothing to stop the production facilities from being geographically dispersed within China. This would kill two birds with one stone, to ensure that production at new steel facilities continue in line with the government's infrastructure plans while reducing the locational concentration of pollution. Looking forward, iron ore mining is expected to remain limited, with little new supply coming onstream over the next five years.

In 2021, iron ore and steel prices rise to record levels, benefiting BHP which has a large share of segmental EBITDA from iron ore

Source: S&P Global Platts

Strong demand trumps poor diplomatic relations between Australia and China. While naysayers have pointed to icy diplomatic relations between Australia and China, China's iron ore imports rose 18.9% year-on-year to 102.11 million tonnes in March, and was higher by 8% for 1Q2021, while the value of imports rose 38.1% (US dollar terms) due to the record iron ore price.

Fortunately for BHP, China did not target iron ore but has targeted Australian barley, beef, wine, lobsters and coal over the past year after the Australian government alluded to China as being the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. It is obvious from this episode that China would not risk important capital investments for geopolitical posturing and has strategically allowed the continuation of iron ore imports from Australia.

Rising demand for iron ore and copper must be seen in the context of global demand and should reflect more than Australia-China relations. Comments from Vandita Pant, the Chief Commercial Officer of BHP Group, highlighted two additional demand drivers stemming from decarbonization and the recovery demand beyond China.

The positive China demand story in the first half is now continuing from here on. The positive constructive outlook remains, and the tailwind from rest-of-the-world demand is picking up and coming in as well. From where I sit, in the short term and medium term there is really positive momentum and a constructive outlook. The megatrends around not just the traditional demand drivers but decarbonisation, which play very well into our portfolio, give us a positive outlook for the long term as well."

- Vandita Pant, the Chief Commercial Officer of BHP Group, at the Exane BNP Paribas Basic Materials Conference in Mar-2021.

Greater than 5% dividend yield is sustainable

A major attraction of BHP is its consistent dividend policy, and in its 2020 annual report, it states that they would "reward our shareholders by paying out at least 50 percent of our underlying attributable profit in dividends". Usually, BHP pays more dividends than the stated policy, and in 2020, BHP had a generous 86.4% payout ratio. This translates to a dividend yield of more than 5% which is expected to be sustainable since cash flows have been robust, supported by EBITDA of more than $20 billion over the last three years.

There is material upside risk to EBITDA in 2021, which is important for sustaining dividends. In fact, EBITDA margin at a superb 59% in FY 2020 was BHP's highest in the last two decades, and momentum is likely to continue northwards given the rally in metal prices. Of note, iron ore futures are already trading close to $180, which is about $10 above end-Dec 2020 and about $70 higher from BHP's FY2020. Based on the EBITDA sensitivities, this could translate to an additional $16 billion in EBITDA or a massive +38% to FY2020 EBITDA of $22.1 billion, on just the iron ore segment. This is not to mention copper prices which are also setting new records, and copper remains important to BHP at 25% of EBITDA.

The improvements in cash flows through rising EBITDA would maintain BHP's strong balance sheet, and net debt declined from $15.1 billion in June 2020 to $13.9 billion in Dec 2020. Hence, BHP has an excellent gearing ratio of just 18.7% in FY2020, and even though this has increased slightly from 15.4% in FY2019, it is within the company's target net debt of $12-17 billion.

BHP's consistently rising net operating cash flows will support dividends

Relative valuations: BHP's quality does not come cheap

As shown in the below table, BHP commands a steep premium over its South American peers VALE and RIO. The table compares the relative valuation ratios of the largest iron ore producers. As we can see, Australian companies such as BHP and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCQX:FSUMF) command price premiums which reflect Australia's lower country risk premium. I would also reckon that BHP is accorded a scarcity premium for its focus on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) concerns, attracting funds with ESG mandates.

My preferred measure for commodity companies would be the P/B ratio since it primarily evaluates the value of a company's assets. Based on this measure, the two Australian miners command an average 30% premium over its South American peers.

It is also worth noting that the present valuation ratios of BHP does not capture its expertise in mining and that it has created options for future revenues in Nickel and Potash. These two commodities are areas which BHP deems as benefitting from megatrends caused by rising income levels, changing consumption patterns and heightened demand for "green metals".

Relative valuation table, comparison with peers

6M Performance Market cap (NYSE:B) P/E (NYSE:TTM) P/E (FWD) EV/EBITDA (TTM) EV/EBITDA (FWD) P/B (TTM) BHP 49.6% 171.8 26.6 16.1 8.24 5.61 3.77 VALE 82.8% 102.7 9.4 4.6 4.15 3.02 2.79 RIO 49.8% 139.9 14.0 6.3 1.91 1.15 2.88 OTCQX:FSUMF 41.6% 53.69 8.45 - 5.01 3.58 3.57 Average 55.9% 117.01 14.59 9.00 4.83 3.34 3.25

Source: Seeking Alpha; author's compilation

Conclusion

Apart from a sustainable dividend yield of greater than 5%, BHP's prospects are riding on secular tailwinds of decarbonization infrastructure with metals being the mainstay of its commodities portfolio. Upside options have been created by BHP with likely demand growth in other "commodities of the future" such as Potash and Nickel which are linked to rising global income levels and the need for green metals.

While BHP is expensive on relative valuation, this is likely due to lower country risk and an ESG compliance premium. Although iron ore and copper prices may normalize at some point in the future, megatrends in green infrastructure driving demand for the next couple of decades will ensure demand for BHP's commodities are both cyclical and structural.