Photo by Aquir/iStock via Getty Images

While the industrial industries are not looked upon particularly favorably these days in America, the fact remains the space is large and continues to grow. Naturally, this would welcome the entrance of firms, many of them REITs, that are seeking to benefit from this opportunity. By acquiring assets that fall under the industrial label and leasing them out to industrial companies, REITs are left with attractive cash flow generation capabilities. One interesting player in this space is First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR). With a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, the company's not particularly large, but it is not terribly small either. The enterprise has a significant foothold in some U.S. markets and its growth in recent years has been reasonable and consistent. Admittedly, shares in the business are trading at fairly high multiples. This could definitely limit upside for investors buying in today, though continued long term growth of the firm should generate at least some upside if held long enough.

A look at First Industrial

First Industrial has a fairly large physical footprint. According to management, the company owns 183 bulk warehouse properties. It also owns 127 light industrial properties. Plus, it controls 14 R&D/flex properties. Combined, these assets work out to 62.4 million square feet and they are spread across 20 U.S. states. Management's primary focus in building this portfolio has been toward emphasizing the 15 most attractive industrial real estate markets available. And its biggest market has been around Southern California.

Source: First Industrial Realty Trust

To get to where it is today, First Industrial has had to make a lot of investments. Consider just its recent activity. In 2020, the company acquired eight different industrial properties, plus 128.8 acres of land. Combined, this cost the firm $224 million. But it is not only about acquiring properties. It also commissions the construction and redevelopment of them. During the year, management moved 10 of its development properties to being ‘in-service’. These projects cost the business $221.7 million and added 2.53 million square feet to the company's portfolio. In addition, the firm engaged in two redevelopments costing about $19 million and accounting for nearly 145 thousand square feet of space. This is not to say, however, that management has not sold certain assets as it sees fit. Last year, as an example, the business sold 29 properties amounting to 1.9 million square feet. This brought in for it $153.6 million.

Generally speaking, the properties that First Industrial owns appear to be high quality in nature. This is evident by the fact that the company boasts a 95.7% occupancy rate for its properties today. However, not everything is perfect. According to management, leases representing 8.2% of its annualized base rent are due to expire this year. Through 2025, this figure aggregates to 60.2%. This is not particularly uncommon for industrial properties, but it always does expose the firms in question to certain risks.

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the business. In 2016, the company generated revenue of $378.02 million. This figure has grown every year, including during the difficult 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and in that year, revenue totaled $448.03 million. Management has not given any indication as to what revenue should look like for 2021, but given the recent acquisition activity entered into by the firm, it is safe to assume some growth should occur.

On the bottom line, we have seen similar results to what we saw on the top line. FFO, or funds from operations, has grown consistently, rising from $167.81 million in 2016 to $234.96 million in 2020. EBITDA Saw similar trajectory, rising from $239 million in 2016 to $295.99 million in 2020. This does imply a net leverage ratio on the firm of about 4.8. That's not terribly high by any means. The only area where First Industrial saw a bit of a stumble during the year was with operating cash flow. This figure grew from $173.89 million in 2016 to $245.53 million in 2019. It did dip modestly in 2020, falling to $240.43 million for the year. However, that is a small move down and, given the other revenue and cash flow figures provided by management, it is likely nothing more than a bump in the road.

Financial performance has continued through the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. According to management, revenue rose by 5.4% compared to the same period a year earlier. FFO managed to climb by 4.3%, rising from $57.01 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $59.47 million the same quarter this year. And operating cash flow ticked up a bit, by about 2.8% from $40.29 million to $41.41 million.

When it comes to pricing the business, the process is fairly simple. First Industrial is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 26.7. Its price to FFO multiple is slightly higher at 27.4. And its EV to EBITDA multiple works out to 26.5. To put this in perspective, I decided to look at the five highest rated REITs that are similar to First Industrial as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. What I found is that the five firms traded at a price to operating cash flow multiple of between 14.1 and 32.3. Three of the five firms were more expensive than First Industrial is today. On an EV to EBITDA basis, they ranged from a low of 12.6 to a high of 43.9. And, once again, three of the five companies were priced higher than First Industrial.

Takeaway

Taking all of the aforementioned data and combining it together, it seems clear that First Industrial has had a robust operating history. The company has steadily grown revenue and cash flow and the market understands and values that consistency highly. Relative to its peers, the business seems to be trading at an appropriate level, but on an absolute basis, shares look very expensive. In time, its growth will push shares up higher, but that could be a long wait for investors. So long as management can continue to steadily grow the enterprise, though, the business does appear to be a decent prospect. But I would make the case that, from a valuation perspective, investors could find something that is more appealing.