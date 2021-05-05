Photo by solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

Tough Week

Your regular 2020 kind of "buy the dip" note used to go thus: market's a bit jittery, company X missed earnings by a sliver or didn't raise guidance enough, stock's off 10-15%, buy, wait, collect free money as the market lifts all boats, even those with small holes in the hull. But this is 2021, so this isn't that note.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) reported Monday after the close. The stock has been looking somewhat shaky since the company raised equity in February to redeem some expensive junior debt that was itself raised to keep the wolf from the door back in 2019. The price at which the new money was raised, around $40/share, wasn't untoward in our view and when the stock sold off afterward we chalked that up to nothing different to how, say, Twilio (TWLO) reacted when it raised new money lately. But it was not to be. The stock has struggled to get past $40 ever since. And so heading into earnings, we sold our short-term staff account position in MAXR, filling at $39 and change for a modest gain (we bought the dip on the post-equity-raise swoon). Flagged to subscribers ahead of time as always. Kept our long term position in place. Glad we lightened up, as a number of our subscribers said. Because here's what happened.

Maxar Q1 Earnings

The Q1 numbers weren't so good. Here's the progression from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021. First, backlog down to EBITDA.

Source: Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Backlog is down sequentially for two quarters now and in each case it is the funded element that has declined. And revenue growth was just 3% vs. Q1 2020. On the other hand, EBITDA (which for all our covered stocks we calculate as operating income + depreciation & amortization + stock based comp, we ignore company-specific adjustments) was up 22% on the same quarter last year.

Source: Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Unlevered pre-tax FCF was negative for the quarter (capex was low but working capital outflow wasn't) but remains positive on a TTM basis, which is, we hope, the new normal for MAXR.

Source: Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Finally, leverage, MAXR's nemesis these last couple years, was down materially from 6.1x TTM EBITDA as of 31 December 2020 to 5.1x TTM EBITDA as of 31 March 2021. That's still a lot of leverage, particularly when you consider that cashflow is a lot less than EBITDA, but it's going in the right direction. The reduction was funded, of course, by the $400m equity raise that MAXR conducted earlier this year - you see that in the increase in shares outstanding, from 63m to 72m.

So far, so ... so-so. Of all the numbers above it's the backlog that concerns us most. If the backlog is growing you can solve for many problems as the revenue starts to flow through. That's not where MAXR is right now. We suspect that the company will say, absent the launch of the new Legion fleet of observation satellites, we are capacity-constrained and cannot sell so much new work. And that may be true. But falling backlog is falling backlog.

Revenue and earnings were impacted by a $28m charge related to the failure of a satellite built by MAXR and sold to Sirius. Quite why this satellite failed we aren't sure and have seen little discussion of. $28m is more than one-third of this quarter's EBITDA; and if the fault is with MAXR's build of the device, we as shareholders would like to know that, because it impacts on our confidence in their ability to build Legion spacecraft. If the fault lies elsewhere but contractually MAXR has to take a hit even though it was not their fault at all, again, this would speak to our confidence in the Legion build. But we suspect MAXR has disclosed all that it can disclose on this topic so we just have to file it under that familiar refrain, "space is hard".

We Need To Talk About That Call

The market did not like the above, and in particular, we might speculate, the market really did not like further delays to that Legion launch. Supply chain problems lie everywhere in physical industries right now, and that there are supplier problems from Honeywell (HON) and Raytheon (RTX) as the company explained on the call isn't in and of itself surprising. But when the hopes and fears of the stock price have been pinned on a singularity - the Legion launch - for so long, then a further pushback of the event horizon is going to rankle. And rankle it did, as we shall see from the stock chart in a moment.

The earnings call itself was not, in our view, well handled. In a poor or so-so quarter, Corporate PR 101 teaches you, face up and 'fess up to the bad stuff square on, explain why it happened, why it won't happen again due to the process improvements X and Y that your top team has already worked on, and, now, let's talk about some good stuff and ooh look at this bright shiny object over here. That such a call is pure theater matters not - it's the salve the market wants to hear, and it usually works. We didn't get that here. We got too much bravado early in the call wherein the team succeeded in appearing perhaps more worried than they actually are (why are they overcompensating in this way? one wondered) and then the coup de grace for us was right at the end when this happened:

(Source: SeekingAlpha Call Transcript)

Ciarmoli works for a sellside firm called Truist; Biggs Porter is the MAXR CFO.

It's not great when the CFO of a $4bn EV company doesn't know the quarter's bookings numbers, on the earnings call. Porter is usually better than that. His style borders on the somnolent but he is usually all over the numbers. So we can write it off to a bad day, but again, doesn't help confidence in the stock on a shaky call.

The culmination of all of this was:

Source: TradingView

Oh dear.

The Next Chapter

So, now we enter into a new part of the MAXR stock story. Here's how we see the chapters thus far. We have documented all this at length but here's a mercifully short precis: In prehistory before 2019, too much debt from too many poor acquisitions, edifice cracked and ready to crumble, satellite fails (nb, not one built by MAXR, so there are no echoes in the Sirius fail), whoops there goes the cashflow, leverage does the levering thing and crushes the equity down to $5, $6/share. CEO duly fired. January 2019, in rides the new king, the current CEO Dan Jablonsky. A lawyer by training. That's a good thing in a company where the biggest threat is the balance sheet and the participants therein. Jablonsky proceeds to do a grade-A-star job keeping the wolves and barbarians from the door. Debt reparceled, repackaged, maturities kicked down the road, big slug of equity raised from a huge disposal in the teeth of the Covid crisis, backlog growing, and, glory of glories, by Q4 2020 the company is actually cashflow positive on an unlevered pretax basis, per our note linked above. Stock closes 2020 at around $38. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what good looks like in restructuring. DJ take a bow.

2021 brings overexuberance wrought by the pending launch of an Ark Invest space-sector ETF, ARKX. Stock shoots up and drops back again. Nothing to see here. Iridium (IRDM) did the same. You can pin the MAXR drop on it not being included in ARKX if you like, but since IRDM is an ARKX holding and it, too, dropped back, that analysis cannot be correct. Space investors just got a little overexcited, that's all. Happens. The company then raised $400m of new equity from institutional investors in order to redeem some of that pricey can-kicked-down-the-road debt. Management caught a lot of grief for that (see all stock boards everywhere on the topic) but we thought, smart move. Buy some time, cut your cash interest costs. Stock's up, that's the time to do it. What was notable about the raise was the choice of underwriters, which was the combined might of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Not just one of Wall Street's finest, but both. Now, not only do these folks not come cheap - other banks are also available - but they have more work than they can handle right now, and so the only reason we think their business review committees would have taken on a measly $400m raise from a "sorry, who?" kind of company like Maxar, was that old chestnut, the prospect of more business ahead. And since MAXR is already traded publicly, we can think of only one sufficiently juicy piece of business ahead, which is, a nice 2-3% of EV payday to sell the business. So, the bootcamp trainees at everyone's favorite investment banks get to work dialing for dollars. And do a great job. Money raised, debt redeemed, job done.

Oops. Bunch of unhappy investors who bought in at $40/share or thereabouts, having been sold a very happy story by their friendly private placement agent, now looking at a $30-or-less-stock just five minutes later. Their first call? Not Jablonsky, Porter, nor MAXR IR. Their first call is to messrs. Goldman, Sachs, Morgan and/or Stanley. And one can only speculate as to the tone and choice of language of such a call.

Now, for this reason we say: buy the dip. You see - not your 2020 buy the dip. Very much a 2021 buy the dip. Because we now have an admixture of (1) very annoyed new institutional shareholders holding a big ol' bag (2) very annoyed tier-1 investment banks who no doubt only agreed to do the placement as a way to curry future favor for that bright shiny object known as an M&A process (3) rattled management team who clearly did not enjoy the prospect or reality of the earnings call and therefore bringing it all together (4) one of the more tetchy kinds of board calls following all of this soap opera. If all this sounds bad for shareholders, it isn't. Read on.

The pressure is on. The operational challenges ahead are significant and the management team now has to prove that they can not only restructure (which, again, they have delivered with bells on and pixie dust sprinkled on top) but also grow. Those two tasks are very different and it is rare indeed that one management team can do both. And the institutional shareholders and board of directors and, indeed, the managers themselves at MAXR know that. So everyone will likely be getting a little itchy right now about who will be the CEO and CFO in due course. And if the track record so far of this team is anything to go by, we think that means these guys will get up even earlier in the morning, chow down the bircher, do the sun salutes and get to work before anyone else. As it should be. And we think this pressure can deliver good things. Like, a lot more than $40 good things.

MAXR Is Undervalued Versus Its Most Direct Comparable

MAXR right now is valued in the region of 2.4x TTM revenue and 10.2x TTM EBITDA.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

That is frankly peanuts. If you compare to Iridium which went through many similar travails (remember - space is hard), you find the following:

Source: YCharts.com

The above numbers are just pulled from the public datafeeds. We would argue with the definitions of EBITDA used and if it was us we would be getting into the delta between cashflow and EBITDA being different across the two stocks. So the comparison isn't perfect. But we are talking here about a 4x difference in revenue multiple and a nearly 2x difference in EBITDA multiple between two companies growing at much the same rate in much the same industry. Yes, IRDM handles your phone calls and MAXR your Google Maps but zoom out people, they both lob comms devices in the sky and run services over them. Not so different. MAXR unfortunately builds the things too so it deserves a discount on multiple but again, we are talking a 4x delta in revenue multiple here.

It wasn't always thus for IRDM. When the company was betwixt and between satellite fleets, as MAXR is now, when nobody believed it could ever generate real cashflow and pay down its debt, which, er, is where MAXR is now, IRDM carried a much more measly set of multiples. Look:

Source: YCharts.com

You see that big step up during 2018? That's when the new birds flew and worked and started raining cashflow on they heads over there in McLean, VA. And that is where MAXR is headed, if they can loft Legion and get it working. Not easy, delayed yes, but who said anything worthwhile was ever easy? If it was easy, it wouldn't pay well, would it?

How Well Might It Pay?

So. We see two ways of making very good money from here in MAXR stock. Either the current team gets their groove on and delivers, in which case, 6x revenue and above isn't at all out of the question, or, they decide, too hard, call their new Wall Street buddies and sell the business. Which isn't, in our humble opinion, likely to sell for much less than 4x revenue.

Let's not get overexcited. Let's say the company is sold for 3.6x revenue by the end of 2021 and let's say revenue is flat from now till then. 3.6x TTM revenue = 3.6x $1.73bn = $6.2bn enterprise value.

Let's say no net cash is generated from here to the end of the year and say the balance sheet looks the same then as it does now. Net debt of $2.1bn right now, per the tables above. So, $6.2bn enterprise value minus $2.1bn net debt gives you $4.1bn equity value. Now pay the fees. Let's call it $250m worth of fees. Yes we know. Yes. You're right. But that's what it costs, more or less. OK, so after we've paid the investment banks and accountants and lawyers and everyone else who came out of the woodwork, we have $4.1bn - $250m = $3.85bn of equity value left. We have 72m shares outstanding, call it 73m for the sake of argument since there will be all kinds of comp plans and convertible this that and other floating around, 1m shares ought to cover that eventuality. So, $3.85bn / 73m = $53/share. And as you can see we've dialed down the ambition in most every level of that calculation. If we said a range of $45-60/share we think that will stand up to any inspection. If you call Goldman and Morgan Stanley now, early May, this thing can be sold by Q4 no problem. Probably close in Q1, Q2. Buyers? Some you would think of, like Northrop Grumman (NOC) which has delivered an awesome job with the Orbital-ATK buy announced back in 2018. Some you may not, like L3Harris (LHX) which is quietly moving into space big style and as you know is a serial M&A shop.

Concluding Remarks

So in conclusion, we say, and indeed in staff accounts have actually done, and will likely continue to ... buy the dip. 2021 style. Because either the team here gets to work and gets the job done themselves, or they get Wall Street to do the job for them. Jablonsky, Porter and co don't look like losers to us. They look like winners. And winners have a habit of keeping on winning, any which way they can. So whether they stay independent, or find a bigger friend, we think there's a win in the offing here, for shareholders too.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 5 May 2021.