Photo by demerzel21/iStock via Getty Images

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is one of the largest banks in Canada and in the world, with a market capitalization of around $75B. I own several of the largest banks in Canada, such as Scotiabank (BNS) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - and I've looked at investing in BMO as well over the past year, just never gotten around to doing so.

Well, today the bank is at a valuation where investment isn't necessarily all that appealing any longer - despite the fact that the finance sector is a sector filled with companies at fair valuation or undervaluation.

In this article, I'll show you the reason for this.

Bank of Montreal - What does the company do?

The Bank of Montreal is a Canadian multinational banking giant with head offices, as the name suggests, in Montreal, Canada. It's one of the so-called "Big Five" banks in Canada and is the fourth-largest bank in Canada in terms of market capitalization and assets. It's also one of the ten largest banks in all of North America.

Founded over 200 years ago, it's also one of the oldest still-listed stock companies on the planet, and it's the oldest bank in all of Canada. The bank has not missed a single dividend payment in nearly 200 years, making it one of the longest-standing dividend histories in the entire world.

With 12 million customers globally, BMO is a force to be reckoned with. The bank splits its operations into client groups, which include The Personal & Commercial Client Group which is split into US/Canada, Investment Banking/Capital Markets, and Private Client Group/Wealth Management.

The bank carries annual revenues of around $23B, which has been growing steadily since 2015.

(Source: Bank of Montreal)

Aside from its client-based focus, the company also organizes into geographical areas. The largest of these is naturally the North American Commercial franchise, which comprises branches and offices across most of Canada, and a large part of the US.

(Source: Bank of Montreal)

The Bank of Montreal is #11 in commercial lending in the US, and has a #3 spot in terms of deposit market share, with #2 in the core footprint including the Chicago and Milwaukee markets.

Despite COVID-19, the bank has reported absolutely solid earnings across all of its major business lines. BMO reports on a pre-provision and pre-tax basis, and on this basis, all of the business lines reported growth during 2020, with Investment Banking reporting growth of 34% YoY, a near-record for the bank, with a #1 ranking in Canadian equity underwriting performance.

We're used to non-Scandinavian banks carrying a far lower CET-1 ratio than EU/Scandinavian banks, and BMO is no different. While peers like DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF) carry CET-1 ratios of almost 18-19%, BMO is considered strong at 12.1%, and this has gone up to a 12.4% as of 1Q21.

In terms of overall risks during COVID-19, I would argue that BMO is one of the less impaired banks by the crisis. Provisions for losses were never astronomical and never exceeded $500M for a quarter, not even during the worst of the pandemic, which for the bank was 3Q20.

(Source: Bank of Montreal)

Overall, the bank's loan portfolio is mostly residential mortgages, at around 27%, with consumer installments and other personal representing 15%. BMO is a consumer-oriented bank with 44% of its total portfolio in the sector. The largest commercial customer/portion are financials, with 11%, and the service industry, with 10%. Oil & gas, one of the more impacted sectors during the crisis, makes up only 2% of the company loans, making BMO one of the least-exposed banks in Canada to this sector. It has even less exposure to the sector than do some of the Scandinavian peers.

Most of the bank's impaired sectors were things like Hotels, Restaurants, and recreational sectors. However, none of these sectors had more than a 0.9% gross loan and acceptances on a total portfolio basis, making the total of industries under scrutiny by the bank at less than 5% of the total. Even in the oil & gas industry, no more than 4% of the loans in the sector ended up being impaired.

Overall, BMO is one of the better-exposed banks in all of Canada. The bank doesn't carry a high EPS payout ratio and an even lower ~40% NTM payout ratio in terms of its dividend. The bank maintained the dividend during the last recession despite impacted returns, and its current dividend streak is 25 years without a single reduction. EPS has been growing over time...

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

... and other fundamentals show equal solidity or stability, including sales growth and return rates.

Overall, BMO is just what it looks like. It's a solid bank with excellent fundamentals, good safeties, and good overall returns. The history is stellar, and early indications are that the bank has mastered the pandemic in a very positive way, experiencing deposit growth and other favorable trends.

Let's look at the most recent results.

Bank of Montreal - How has the company been doing?

The latest results we have are from 1Q21, with 2Q21 slated to release in about 3 weeks or so. For 1Q21, it's very clear that the bank more or less hit or was close to its overall targets for the quarter, with only marginal variances to forecasts/targets.

(Source: Bank of Montreal)

The bank's returns and capital positions are solid, provisions for credit losses are very low, and the company "hit its marks", so to speak.

These positives trends came in from across the entire board. The US was up 48% YoY, and the US segment contributed to 40% of adjusted overall EPS. The company's CET1-ratio is, as I mentioned earlier, up to 12.4%, and the overall "dip" in performance that could be seen across most segments, and indeed across most banks, has reversed very nicely for BMO.

(Source: Bank of Montreal)

My initial stance was that this pandemic would turn out to be no more than a blip on the radar in the long term for most established, well-diversified companies, and this has turned out to be the truth for all of the banks I own, and all of the banks on my watch list.

Some of the bank's geographical segments even saw less of an overall dip than you see in the trends here, such as US banking...

(Source: Bank of Montreal)

... with far stronger, YoY-beating reversals. Expenses are down due to lower employee-related costs and focus on expense management, which has been a very common trend for all sectors and all companies I look at during the course of COVID-19.

For some of the bank's segments, the dip was indeed extreme. Take a look at the 2020 history when it comes to the Capital Markets segment.

(Source: Bank of Montreal)

But again, the reversal here has been strong.

So, not seeking to make any segment here necessarily verbose or expansive, I consider 1Q21 to be a solid quarter for the bank. BMO hit its targets, and its recovery has been as expected. Investors in BMO did very well by buying the bank at undervaluation, and have enjoyed the fruits of a return to normal.

Let's look at the company's valuation here, and see why I, despite these results, consider it unwise to invest in BMO at this particular point.

Bank of Montreal - What is the valuation?

The Bank of Montreal, like other of its banking peers, typically commands a valuation discount of around 10-12X P/E, landing at around 11X P/E on a 10-year basis. The current valuation for the bank here based on an average weighted perspective is 12.66X, and more specifically a 15.95X P/E on the basis of 2020 results. These results are slated to improve significantly during 2021, which puts the bank at exactly 11X P/E for 2021E results, according to FactSet.

However, given that the bank is already at what we could consider close to fair discount value even for 2021E, the expected growth rate from here on out even to these positive results is bound to be rather limited. Indeed, if we look at where the bank is expected to go in the mid-term, with single-digit EPS growth following 2021, you'd be investing at a valuation where the fair discount of around 11X would result in 4% returns in 2 years.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Could the bank go higher? Of course, it could. But the history here is extremely obvious over the past 15-20 years. Any time that this bank has gone to valuations above 12X P/E, that valuation has never persisted for more than a few months before dipping back down to 11X P/E. Over the past 20 years, BMO has never traded at a 15X+ P/E valuation on an average basis for any length of time, and the current yield of 3.61% is also comparatively low to the history.

While there is solid EPS growth over time, this bank also faces periods of stagnation that can last for 1-3 years. This isn't a problem in itself, but it's a problem if you invest in the company when the climb reflecting the bank's expected EPS growth has already materialized. As I argue, it has here.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The adage is that past performance is no indication of future performance. In the case of a bank like this, I will argue that it is indeed an indicator, and by investing here, you risk seriously hampering your RoR for the next few coming years.

The highest NTM normalized P/E ratio recorded for the past 8-10 years is 13.2X P/E, with a mean of around 10.89X. That makes the current valuation for the bank's overall cash flows not cheap, and actually above where you'd want to buy it.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The same is, unfortunately, true for the bank when looking at the book value.

(Source: TIKR.com)

So while this bank has generated some really excellent returns over the past few years, and has recovered nicely, the recovery that's been ongoing for months now has pushed the bank towards a valuation where I would argue that there's very little potential market-beating upside left.

Analyst targets for the bank are as follows, note that these are in CAD.

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

Even positive analyst targets consider this bank to be merely 2% undervalued here, and I would point to that this indicates these analysts are either accepting low rates of return or expecting the bank to outperform in terms of its valuation - which would be going against the historical grain here.

Because of this, I view BMO as a "HOLD" with an overall fair-value 5-year average 11X P/E PT of $81.44 for the NYSE listing.

While you may view this as excessively conservative, it matches the risk-adjusted returns I'm looking for when investing.

Thesis

I don't consider any of the options a good play here either - the puts are too high in their strikes for any meaningful capital exposure and returns, and if you own BMO at a good entry, you don't want to put the position at risk at what even I say is a slight premium to its fair value - not worth selling at.

That leaves investors on the outside of BMO, such as myself, with very little recourse except to "wait", which is what I intend to do here.

BMO is a superb bank, and one of the "Big 5" I wish I had invested in during the crisis - but I did not. My focus was on Toronto Dominion (TD) as well as Scotiabank (BNS), both of which are now solid positions with excellent returns in my portfolio. If we see another turn downward, I will most certainly be making capital available for this bank.

For now, however, I believe that the outlook for this bank promising meager returns on a risk-conservative basis warrant a "HOLD" here, and valuation-oriented/conservative income investors should take care investing here.

Thank you for reading.