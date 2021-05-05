Photo by Designer_things/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Taking The Long View

I love being a dividend growth investor.

In my view, while the DGI philosophy has lots of overlap with value investing, it is more fundamentally rooted in growth investing. That's because the price one pays for a stock doesn't matter as much as the long-term growth of the company.

Let me illustrate. What market price could you have paid for online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) ten years ago that would have made a bad investment?

Looking at the chart above, you might be tempted to say, "Well, if I'd paid close to $250 for it, I would have lost 30% of my money by the end of the year!"

But that is such a short-term view! Because of Amazon's rapid growth, the stock has been nearly a thirteen-bagger (13x return on invested money) since that ~$250 stock price in October 2011.

Investing in a company with a long growth runway ahead tends to be very forgiving. Maybe you pay more than you needed to for it at any given time, but in the long run, it doesn't make much difference because of the company's high growth rate.

Of course, it is crucial that the stock (1) must have sustainable growth and (2) be bought at a somewhat reasonable valuation. During the dot com bubble mania in 2000, Cisco (CSCO) reached a staggering price-to-earnings ratio of 200x, and the stock still hasn't returned to its previous highs two decades later.

This is an example of buying a stock at a totally unreasonable valuation, expecting the company to achieve unreasonably high growth.

However, if you have identified a company with strong, sustainable growth that is trading at a valuation multiple somewhere within the realm of reason, you will more than likely make out well by investing in it. Even if the valuation is a little bit on the high side, growth will supersede valuation in the long run.

In my view, dividend growth investing is basically just growth investing, but with the added element of a growing dividend. This differs from income investing, which bears more overlap with value investing because of the emphasis on beaten down or otherwise neglected, high-yielding names. But the cousins of DGI and income investing both have their merits, and I would advocate doing both for anyone interested in either one.

In my opinion, even retirees and near-retirees looking for income should have some lower-yielding, higher growth stocks in their portfolio. They may not provide the same income today, but eventually, the yield-on-cost (i.e. income generated per dollar invested) will surpass stocks with lower growth profiles because of the superior dividend raises.

Of course, one need not settle for a 1-2% starting yield to find growth. There are plenty of rapidly growing stocks, including in the world of real estate investment trusts, that offer 3-4% (or higher) starting yields as well as attractive growth profiles.

Let's take a look at five such REITs.

1. Agree Realty (ADC)

Dividend Yield: 3.66%

Price to AFFO: 20.4x

ADC owns single-tenant, net lease properties across the US. Leases are structured such that the tenant is responsible for building maintenance, real estate taxes, and insurance.

The REIT now owns 1,213 properties across 46 states. The portfolio is 99.4% leased, has a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.8 years, and generates 67.2% of rental income from investment grade tenants. Its tenant roster includes only the best of the best retailers in the nation, such as Walmart (WMT), Dollar General (DG), Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and TJX (TJX).

What's more, 11.4% of its properties are ultra-conservative ground leases, which I highlighted in "Agree Realty's Secret Weapon."

Operating income rose 34.5% year-over-year, and adjusted funds from operations increased 41.1%. While AFFO per share increased only 2.3%, that is largely because of a hefty equity offering completed in the first quarter. Once those funds are deployed into accretive investments, per share AFFO growth should spring up to the mid to upper single-digits.

In their Q1 earnings press release, management raised their 2021 acquisitions guidance from a range of $800 million to $1 billion to a new range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion. I'm experiencing a little deja vu, as last year ADC raised its acquisition guidance three times over the course of the year. Needless to say, ADC is an external growth machine.

In April, ADC declared a monthly dividend of $0.217 per share, which represents an 8.5% year-over-year increase. That payout represents a mere 75% of expected AFFO this year.

Analysts expect 8% AFFO growth this year and 6.9% growth next year.

2. Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Price to AFFO: 21.5x

CHCT owns primarily rural and small town outpatient medical facilities across the United States, with heavy concentrations in Texas, Illinois, Ohio, and Florida. Why small markets, you ask? Because that's where the best deals are to be had.

CHCT has not made any investments for less than a 9% cash yield. Many have been in the low double-digits. Comparing that to the REIT's weighted average cost of capital around 3.5% to 4%, it's clear that the business model is extremely profitable - as long as rent can be collected. Fortunately, CHCT was very successful at collecting rent throughout COVID-19, and though it did agree to rent deferrals with 18 tenants, the vast majority of that deferred rent has already been repaid.

As of the end of 2020, CHCT owned 141 properties worth $738.8 million that were 88.8% leased and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.1 years. The REIT's market cap is a mere $1.18 billion, which means that it has plenty of room to expand market share. CHCT targets acquisitions of $120 million to $150 million per year.

In 2020, revenue increased 26.9% year-over-year, while operating income increased 127.8% and FFO per share rose 21.6%. That while diluted shares outstanding increased YoY by 15.7%!

An interesting fact: Each executive officer of CHCT has elected to take all compensation in the form of restricted stock that doesn't vest until eight years have passed. Every employee of CHCT is also a shareholder. It's hard to find better long-term shareholder-alignment than that!

CHCT has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive quarters. That's right. The REIT is growing so fast it makes sense to raise the payout quarterly rather than annually. And yet the payout ratio is still only about 75%.

Analysts expect 11.3% AFFO growth this year and 11.5% growth next year.

3. CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

Dividend Yield: 4.57%

Price to AFFO: 15.9x

CTRE primarily owns skilled nursing centers (i.e. "nursing homes") but also has exposure to multi-service campuses and independent/assisted senior living housing. Crucially, like ADC, all of CTRE's leases operate under a triple net structure.

This is important because many skilled nursing and senior living home operators have weak financials due to low occupancy and high operating expenses. Both of these issues were exacerbated by COVID-19, but CTRE's leases obligate tenants to pay the same rent regardless of the tenants' operating performance. This is very different from senior housing operating portfolio leases, in which the landlord shares in both the upside and the downside faced by operators.

Like CHCT, CTRE enjoys a huge spread between its weighted average cost of capital (the low 4% area) and its high-yielding acquisition cap rates (average of 9%). What's more, leases typically feature 2-3% annual rent escalations.

As I wrote in my recent article on CTRE, the REIT is not without risks, but management are shareholder-aligned and skillful at preventing these risks from coming to fruition. And with a modest payout ratio of about 70%, there is some margin of safety built into the dividend.

Analysts expect 5.8% AFFO growth this year and 6.2% growth next year.

4. QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

Dividend Yield: 3.11%

Price to AFFO: 21.4x

QTS, which stands for "Quality Technology Services," is not one of the larger or most well-known data center REITs, but it should be on dividend growth investors' radar. It is a hybrid and hyperscale colocation data center REIT concentrated in heavy cloud data storage areas like Northern Virginia.

Like many other technology businesses, QTS got a boost from COVID-19. But there are multiple tailwinds for data storage, as more and more businesses move to the cloud and an increasingly amount of digital data comes into existence.

In the first quarter, revenue rose 18% year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA bounced 22%, and operating FFO per share increased 15%. And with a low payout ratio of around 66%, there's plenty of room for dividend growth.

QTS's backlog of signed but not yet commenced data storage is 50% higher than it was in the year ago quarter. Over 80% of development activity scheduled for 2021 is already leased. And with $493 million of undrawn forward equity proceeds, the REIT has plenty of capacity for future investments without increasing leverage.

Analysts expect 5.6% AFFO growth this year and 8% growth next year.

5. VICI Properties (VICI)

Dividend Yield: 4.17%

Price to AFFO: 16.3x

VICI owns a number of world-class casinos, including the famous Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, from which the REIT derives its name (Julius Caesar: "Veni. Vidi. Vici."). The property portfolio spans 28 casinos, over 200 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, and four golf courses across the United States.

The portfolio is 100% occupied and triple-net leased with 1.5% to 2% annual rent escalations. Perhaps best of all, the weighted average remaining lease term is 34.4 years! The irreplaceable nature of these assets, in addition to such long remaining lease terms and the stability of gaming revenues across economic cycles (50% less downside during recessions than S&P 500 revenue), makes cash flows remarkably secure and predictable.

VICI is the fastest growing of the three public gaming REITs. The most recent transformative acquisition was of the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Prior to this acquisition, 31% of VICI's portfolio was concentrated on the Las Vegas strip, with the remainder at regional gaming hotspots around the nation, but the Venetian will increase exposure to Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is by far the REIT's largest tenant, at 83% of rent, but the portfolio has steadily become more diversified by tenant since the IPO.

As states continue to reopen and normalize coming out of the pandemic, VICI's resorts are likely to benefit from a wave of vacationers. What's more, VICI has a number of growth opportunities in the form of put/call options and right of first refusals on other casinos, as well as some developable land off the Las Vegas strip.

Analysts expect 11.4% AFFO growth this year and 6.2% growth next year. The dividend has been hiked by an average of 8% per year over the last three years.

Bottom Line

The thing about high-quality and shareholder-aligned growth stocks is that you'll probably never be able to buy them cheap. They will almost always trade at some degree of what appears to be expensive. But what exactly constitutes "expensive"? In most cases, I would rather by a REIT trading at 21x FFO that is growing at 8% per year than a 12x FFO stock with flat or declining earnings as far as the eye can see.

In any case, these are five dividend growth REITs that I find attractive and buyable for long-term DGIers. There are far worse places to put one's money in today's market.