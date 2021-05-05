Photo by Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

(Gold) gets dug out of the ground in Africa, or someplace. Then we melt it down, dig another hole, bury it again and pay people to stand around guarding it. It has no utility. Anyone watching from Mars would be scratching their head."― Warren Buffett

I have been actively looking for some potential "inflation plays" given I think the huge amount of stimulus being provided by Congress and the Federal Reserve will trigger a significant uptick in inflation. This already is showing up in the price of copper, lumber, house prices, etc., and I believe this will be a major investment theme in the months and years ahead. Today, we do a deep dive on a small-cap resource play that should benefit from higher prices for precious and industrial metals and is priced near its 52-week lows. A full analysis is provided below.

Company Overview:

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) is a Denver, Colorado-based producer of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc with proven and probable reserves of 270,800 gold equivalent ounces [GEO]. The company's assets consist of six properties, two operating underground mines, one open pit mine, and a processing facility all located in the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico. Gold Resource was formed in 1998 and went public in 2006, raising net proceeds of $4.4 million at $1.00 per share. The stock now trades just south of three bucks a share with a market cap just north of $200 million.

Although named Gold Resource, the company derives more of its revenue from other metals. Before accounting for base metal treatment and refining charges (which are deductions from revenue, not expenses), zinc sales accounted for 36% of its top line for the period 2018 - 2020; gold 25%, silver 19%, lead 12%, and copper 8%. Net of those treatment and refining charges, gold's share increases to 28% and silver to 22% during that same period.

Approximately 90% of the company's production comes from its Arista underground mine, with the Aguila open pit mine accounting for the preponderance of the balance. These mines and its currently dormant - at least in 4Q20 - Mirador mine are collectively known as the Don David Gold Mine, which is considered a Tier 2 property, as compared to Tier 1 mines that are rated as such for their large size, long production life, and low-cost to produce. Tier 2 mines generally have a shorter production life and are not as economic as Tier 1s but are considered profitable all the same. To round out the categories, Tier 3s are smaller and are usually developed at the top of the business cycle with an NPV < $200 million, whereas Tier 4s are uneconomic deposits.

Nevada Mine Spinoff:

Gold Resource controlled a Tier 1 property in Nevada (Isabella Pearl Mine) but elected to spin it off at YE20 to unlock value - i.e., so shareholders could receive a Tier 1 premium. Owners of the company's stock received one share of Fortitude Gold Corporation (OTCQB:FTCO) for every 3.5 shares of GORO. Some of the c-suite and board of directors at Gold Resource joined Fortitude and a new management team led by CEO Allen Palmiere and three new directors was ushered in at the onset of 2021. The move to unlock value seems to have paid off, with shares of FTCO closing the April 2, 2021, trading session at $4.62, which translates to a 17% increase in value for holders of GORO shares when the deal was announced on Oct. 5, 2021, despite gold prices falling 9% during the same period.

Difficult 2020:

Factoring out Isabella Pearl, Gold Resources had a challenging 2020, owing to a government-mandated, two-month suspension of operations in Oaxaca due to the pandemic in 2Q20, which the company believes cost it gross sales of ~$14 million. For the year, its net sales were down $29.6 million (25%) to $90.7 million, 2020 vs. 2019, as gold volumes decreased 28%, silver 24%, lead 18%, zinc 18%, and copper 10%. This production falloff was further debilitated by an 81% increase in concentrate treatment charges from $403 per metric ton (tonne) in 2019 to $729 in 2020. Also contributing to the poor results were the 12% decline in zinc prices and 10% fall in lead prices during 2020. These declines were partially offset by higher gold (27%), silver (29%) and copper prices (5%).

Also of concern is what would appear to be the depleting nature of the resource, which has fallen from 346,600 GEO at YE18 to 270,800 at YE20. Although the pandemic halted meaningful exploration activity in Mexico in 2020, the real cause of the drop was a prior focus on proving up the Isabella Pearl Mine in Nevada and progressing it to operational status during the past four years. Not surprisingly, shares of GORO had a terrible 2020, falling 47% to $2.90.

With that said, underground mines tend to have a much longer life of mine (LoM) than other proven deposits, owing to the fact that it's difficult to determine the extent of the resource in those facilities, leading to a lower LoM stats when the reality is much different. Gold Resource is Exhibit A with ten years of production from its Arista mine that has perpetually held four-to-six-year LoM deposits. On top of that reality, less than 2% of its 560 sq. km. property has been explored. With its Nevada mine now disposed, Gold Resource can pivot back to its only (and until recently, relatively neglected Oaxaca) asset.

Management's 2021 Outlook:

This was discussed in more detail when the company announced its FY20 earnings on Feb. 24, 2021. For the year, Gold Resource lost $0.09 a share from continuing operations (GAAP) on the aforementioned net sales of $90.7 million as compared to a $0.09 gain on net sales of $120.3 million in FY19. More concerning was the 16% decline in tonnes milled in 4Q20 (149,762) vs. 4Q19 (177,490). The production drop off was blamed primarily on subsequent lost workdays related to pandemic protocols and safety measures to protect its work force. Despite the exogenous headwind, Gold Resource generated cash of $21.2 million from continuing operating activities.

After a year of poor production that could rightfully be attributed to the pandemic, the guidance from the new management team indicated that gold production levels would remain at 2020 levels, with gold output projected at 20,500 oz. after production of 20,473 oz. in 2020, owing to narrow vein structures currently being exploited within the Arista mine. Silver production was guided to 1.75 million oz. after 1.19 million oz. of output in 2020, representing an increase of 47%. Lead, copper, and zinc byproducts were expected at 8,000 tonnes, 1,800 tonnes, and 21,000 tonnes after output of 7,725 lead tonnes, 1,593 copper tonnes, and 19,696 zinc tonnes in 2020, representing increases of 4%, 13%, and 7%, respectively.

Although remaining at depressed 2020 gold production levels at a Tier 2 property may not appear to be very exciting on the surface, there were several positive takeaways from the subsequent conference call. First, management's assumptions for cash costs after byproduct credits and total all-in sustaining cost (AISC) per precious metal GEO were significantly lower than in 2020. In the prior year, Gold Resource's cash costs and AISC were $784 per oz. and $1,365 per oz., respectively. Owing to an expected uptick in production in silver and other base metals as well as an anticipated 26% drop in concentrate treatment charges to $537.5 per oz. (based on a range midpoint), cash costs after byproduct credits per ounce are forecasted to fall to $217.50 per oz. while AISC after byproduct credits is projected to decrease to $850 an oz., based on range midpoints.

Second, a gold regrind is expected to come online in 2021, which should increase gold recovery by 6%-10%. Third, the assumed prices for lead, copper, and zinc byproduct credits are based on very conservative pricing assumptions. Lead pricing was assumed at $0.80 per pound (or a 9% discount to the current market price), while copper was $2.80 (30% discount), and zinc was $1.04 per pound (17%), providing significant upside to the after-byproduct credit assumptions.

Fourth, after dedicating less than $3 million per annum to exploration in Oaxaca in the past four years, Gold Resource is budgeting $7.1 million to replenish its resource. Fifth, along these lines, the company produced drill results in February 2021 confirming vein structures with intercepts that were among the highest recorded on its property for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. These findings should add significantly to proven and probable reserves and extend the company's LoM. Additionally, Gold Resource has identified a magnetic anomaly, which it will likely start to explore near YE21, which could also add significantly to its reserve stats. Based on these factors, management projects production north of 100,000 GEO "within the next couple of years." It's projecting 41,500 (based on a range midpoint) for 2021.

Lastly, G&A costs should decrease ~$2 million to a range of $6.0 to $6.5 million in 2021.

On April 28, the company reported first quarter results. An article just came out on Seeking Alpha that goes into granular details on the quarter, so I will stick with the quarterly highlights of note.

Gold Resource Corporation swung to a profit as sales increased 23% from a year ago period to $27.5 million. The increase in sales was primarily due to increased average realized prices for gold, silver, copper, and zinc. Cash from operating activities came in at just under $7 million in the quarter and free cash flow overall was $2.5 million.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

Gold Resource exited 2020 with cash of $25.4 million and no debt. CEO Palmiere stated that he believes the Don David Gold mine could generate ~$50 million of pre-tax cash flow in an interview with BMO Capital Markets. That amount will easily cover the company's $0.00333 monthly dividend, for a current yield of 1.4%.

Gold Resource seems to be actively is followed by only one Street analyst: Heiko Ihle at H.C. Wainwright. He raised his price target from $4.50 to $5.50 and reiterated his buy recommendation after the company reported it FY20 results and then reiterated the same Buy rating and price target after first quarter results hit.

Board members Ronald Little and Alex Morrison were active in March, collectively purchasing 77,900 shares between $2.60 and $2.75.

Verdict:

After a brutal 2020 and with a new management team onboarded, there's a "show me" nature to Gold Resource. However, the company possesses a strong balance sheet with plenty of positive catalysts that should generate plenty of cash flow in 2021. And with its polymetallic mine and conservative assumptions, it's somewhat insulated from a bear market in one of its metals. With that said, after the money printing of 2020 and 2021, it's difficult to envision a scenario where prices for its precious and base metals enter a bear market. The company has produced more than $27 million in free cash flow now over the trailing 12 months. As such, following the insiders and establishing a small stake in GORO seems warranted.

Gold is the world's least understood asset class. Confusion arises because gold is traded like a commodity, yet gold is not a commodity, it is money." - James Rickards

