Introduction

There has been much ado about the most recent Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) earnings and the subsequent drop in the stock price. The stock is down more than 16% since the earnings were released last week.

And this is not a recent development for Teladoc. The stock price action has been disappointing for shareholders over the last year, a year in which the stock market had really great returns:

As you can see, the stock price of Teladoc underperforms the S&P 500 by 55% and the Nasdaq by even 62%. Ouch.

I think most of the negative reactions you see now are completely linked with this stock price performance. America is slowly coming out of its Covid-related lockdowns and a lot of people seem to think that this will take all wind out of Teladoc's sails and even some of the most vocal bulls seem to capitulate a bit.

I can already say that I see nothing in the earnings report that makes me worried or that makes me want to sell my position. I have even added a little bit to my position. But I also think that patience will be required. It has rewarded me nicely a few times before already.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that Teladoc has such a period. This is from July 2015 to February 2018, 2 years and 6 months, or 30 long months, about 900 days. At a certain moment, it was down 75%. Would you have held?

In that same year, 2018, another frustrating period begins for Teladoc shareholders, which lasts to January 2020, another year and 3 months or 15 months or about 450 days. At the bottom, the stock price was down almost 50%:

And if you see what's going on now over the last year, 12 months, 365 days (and counting), that's the third time this happens for Teladoc's stock price:

But at the same time, if you would have taken a position on the first date of this blacklist (July 2015) and you held all the way through, this would have been the result:

A six-bagger over six years, even at these depressed prices, or a CAGR of about 35%. Not too shabby, right? That would mean a 20 bagger over the course of a decade.

These periods of underperformance are the entrance price for great returns. It's not just typical for Teladoc if you would think that. You see it in a lot of great stocks.

This is Square (SQ), for example, from September 2018 to March 2020, 18 months, about 900 days:

When I wrote a bullish article on Square near the bottom in March last year, when the stock price hit $41, I got several negative comments - like this one, for example:

I got similar negative comments on my recent Peloton article and there will probably be negative comments, mostly not in the most refined style possible. I'm used to this and I don't care but I want to share this with investors who have a hard time holding on because of the sometimes harsh negative comments. Nothing against critical thinking or taking the other side of the spectrum and being bearish, of course. The multitude of opinions is what makes this platform so valuable. But don't let derogatory comments distract you from the fundamentals.

Back to Square. Even if you look at the return before the big crash in March of 2020, it was a big underperformer versus the market indexes, losing 49.5% versus the S&P 500 and more than 50% versus the Nasdaq:

And then these are the next 11 months since that point:

This is the chart of Nvidia (NVDA), another great stock to hold. From April 2018 until March 2020, one year and eleven months, 23 months, about 700 days:

Again, looking without the March 2020 crash, it really underperformed the indexes by a wide margin too:

This is the return in the next six months:

I could go on and on and on giving example after example and chart after chart. But the bottom line is as simple as it is important: temporary underperformance is part of getting to multibaggers.

I always emphasize a long-term outlook of at least three years. If you look at a huge majority of these examples, 3 years will give you satisfactory or even great returns, 2 years sometimes not.

Teladoc's earnings: revenue

Now, let's turn our attention to the most recent earnings release. Revenue was very much along the lines of the expectations. Revenue of the first quarter came in at $453.68M, up 150.9% YoY. If you compare to the revenue of Teladoc and Livongo (LVGO) last year (and so not just Teladoc as a standalone company), revenue grew 82% YoY and if you also exclude the InTouch acquisition, organic revenue for Teladoc was 69% YoY. That $453.68M of revenue means a small beat of 0.4% versus the consensus.

US revenue was $416M, up 175% YoY, while international revenue was $38M, which means just 8.7% of the total revenue. International revenue is almost exclusively through acquisitions but I think there still is a huge opportunity there for Teladoc, not just because the contribution to revenue is still so small but also because international revenue only grew by 29%. And Teladoc is in more than 175 countries worldwide. But I get it that Teladoc focuses on the US first. It's the biggest healthcare market by far. I see the international card Teladoc can play as a great opportunity for the future.

Most of Teladoc's revenue comes from access fee revenue, which was up 183% YoY to $388M and which is responsible for 86% of total revenue. That's quite a big jump from 76% last year and that's mostly because Livongo and InTouch Health are for the biggest part subscription services and that goes in the books under access fee revenue.

12% comes from visit fees. Those were up 24% YoY to $54M but they halved their contribution to the total revenue from 24% last year. This will probably go down further, as there are 2 million members on a temporary basis here.

There were 51.5M members in the US, up 20% YoY. At the end of the previous quarter, Q4 2020, there were 51.8M members, which could make you believe that Teladoc couldn't add any new members and even lost 300,000.

But last quarter, the company already had warned that 1.5 million temporary members would roll-off in this quarter. That means that Teladoc could add 1.2 million members in this quarter, which is really good. That is 2.39% new members in a quarter, or 9.54% on a yearly basis without temporary members. After Q4 2020, the company guided for 52M to 54M US members. After Q1, when 1.5 million temporary members have already fallen off, it's almost at the lower range of the estimate. I would not be surprised to see 55 million US members at the end of the year, although Teladoc still has to replace temporary members that pay per visit only in the next quarters, as I already mentioned.

So, while on the surface, this looks bad, if you know the context, this is actually quite good. One of the reasons is Teladoc's chronic care enrollment, which comes from Livongo. 658,000 members were enrolled in the first quarter, a growth of 66% versus Livongo's first quarter of 2020.

The main reason that Teladoc could grow its revenue so much, also organically, is its PMPM or an abbreviation of Per Member Per Month, which stands for the total healthcare cost per member per month.

The average PMPM in this quarter was $2.24, up from just $0.87 in Q1 2021 and $1.76 in Q4 2020, the previous quarter. This means 27% growth in just a quarter, although about half of that was from an extra month of Livongo. In Q4 2020, Livongo only counted in 2 months (November and December). This again shows how important Livongo is for Teladoc.

The annualized utilization rate was 19.6% in the first quarter, 6.2% higher than last year and 1.9% higher than Q4 2020:

This utilization shows that people are still discovering telehealth and despite what some loud voices scream, I think this will only go up more, even if we fully go back to normal. Especially younger people like telehealth solutions better than the old way. If they can choose between calling for an appointment, sometimes waiting for weeks before they can go, having to take a day off, driving through traffic, having to bring the children to grandparents, losing precious time in a waiting room before they can finally see a doctor for a routine visit or, on the other hand, a digital consultation of 15 minutes between working from home or with the kids before the TV, I think a huge majority will choose for the second option.

Profitability

If we look at profitability, we see adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangibles, come in at $308M, up 184% YoY, which means an adjusted gross margin of 67.8%, compared to 60% in Q1 2020. Teladoc's CFO Mala Murthy added on the conference call that this higher gross profit margin was almost completely because of Livongo. The adjusted EBITDA grew to $56.6M versus $10.7M in Q1 of last year.

One of the things that might scare you is the big EPS miss. The Q1 2021 EPS came in at -$1.31, missing the consensus by a huge $0.72. In total, the net loss is $199.6M, versus $29.6M in Q1 2020. These numbers are GAAP numbers, which are not always the best representation of what is really going on.

There was a deferred income tax valuation adjustment of $0.57. This is purely an accounting liability where the bottom line is the difference between the GAAP rules and the IRS rules. It doesn't mean anything negative or real loss, it's just accounting and it has to do with the Livongo acquisition.

There was also the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.30. Again, this is based only on accounting rules and linked to the acquisition of Livongo, which had intangible assets such as patents and its trademark. When these intangibles have a useful end date on them, like with patents, then a company is required to amortize these over time if it has acquired another company. But this doesn't cost Teladoc anything, just like all other elements for the miss.

There was also a stock-based compensation expense of $0.57. That's quite high, but the higher level is probably also part of the deal with Livongo and InTouch. But again, this doesn't really cost the company any cash.

Without these three non-cash expenses, the EPS would be $0.13 on a sort of adjusted non-GAAP base that Teladoc doesn't provide but that I have calculated here for you. There is often a big difference between a company that seems to lose money on a GAAP basis and reality. Don't worry, Teladoc doesn't lose money with its operations, although it looks like it does on the surface.

I think that the seemingly big miss on EPS might have triggered a part of the sell-off. Don't forget that a lot of algorithms decide to buy or sell based on a few programmed words or patterns. I'm pretty sure that 'big EPS miss' while revenue is more or less in line with the consensus will make several algorithms sell immediately. And because a lot of investors base their investment decisions on price, more sellers will follow.

Smarter investors, like Ark (ARKK), for example, know better and Ark has been buying a ton of shares on the big dive in the stock price after the earnings - 716,269 shares on the day following the earnings, to be precise, worth about $122M. All Ark funds together now own about 10% of Teladoc.

Guidance

Teladoc slightly raised its guidance, both for Q2 and for the full year 2021. For the current quarter, Q2 2021, Teladoc raised the guidance to between $495M and $505M versus the previous midpoint of $495.82M. It expects that new US members will come in at 52 million to 53 million.

For the full year 2021, the company now projects revenue between $1.97B and $2.02B, raising the range by $20M. The reasons named were the higher PMPM and the higher utilization, both of which we already discussed. Teladoc expects adjusted EBITDA between $255M and $275M.

Teladoc will increase its spending to capture as much growth as possible and more particular with the launch of new products, expansions in new markets, the further integration of Livongo, and the integrated data platform it has been working on. Despite the very difficult comps of the extreme Covid year 2020, Teladoc expects between 12.5M and 13.5M visits, up 18% to 27% YoY, very impressive in my book.

The vision

I think a lot of people just think of Teladoc as a video platform between doctors and patients. Last week, Teladoc's stock dropped more when it was shared everywhere, also on Seeking Alpha, that the former head of Pepsi's Benefits department had said that telehealth is a commodity. But the full sentence, from the Wall Street Journal article, shows more context.

Telemedicine is a fantastic medium, but if it's just late-night urgent care, it's kind of a commodity.

I totally agree with this. Of course, I do. Anyone saying that this is not a commodity doesn't know what is going on. That's why Livongo is so important to Teladoc. It could be the App Store that makes Teladoc stand out from the commodity solutions.

But only looking at video calls between doctors and patients is like thinking of the iPhone as a device that can only call and send messages. A lot of people really thought like that back then, not even 14 years ago. Several analysts didn't believe that Apple (AAPL) would sell 10 million iPhones in 2008, but in the meantime, 2.2 billion iPhones have been sold over the years.

The reason why I mention this is because a lot of people focus on the short term only and don't look out further to see the potential of a certain development. Telehealth will see a revolution in the next decade, I think. The sector is ripe for disruption, as so many people are unhappy with how healthcare works and telehealth really will take off in the next few years. The pandemic was an accelerator, not a temporary patch. These numbers were shared by Teladoc at the time of the merger with Livongo:

38% growth in the telehealth market over the next 5 years, that's incredibly high. That's also the reason why I don't worry too much about competition for Teladoc. The market is more than big enough for multiple winners. Right now, though, Teladoc is the clear leader and, especially, it's the only one with a full end-to-end solution, as you can see from this chart:

Teladoc wants to bring whole-person care to everyone in an accessible and easy way:

Livongo is a very important element in that vision. Teladoc calls the combination of the two companies the "world’s first integrated, proactive virtual delivery system."

By combining Teladoc's huge data and Livongo's insights via AI, the two can bring something that nobody else can at this moment.

Teladoc will spread more and more devices and robots that interact with patients and give doctors insights.

Teladoc has shown one of its most exciting capabilities in South India. In the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC), which seems to be one of South India’s leading hospitals, Teladoc has put 16 mobile robots to work "for clinical examinations, diagnosis, and monitoring of health parameters of both out-patients and in-patients."

These robots are the preferred choice of the world’s top six hospitals. MMHRC is the only healthcare institution in India to deploy these. (source)

Dr. S. Gurushankar, the Chairman of the hospital said about Teladoc's robots:

They have empowered our doctors to treat patients anywhere and anytime. We can now get expert opinion from a specialist anywhere in the world. Doctors from different disciplines can come together to treat a patient. They can also monitor patients 24/7. This capability has helped us save many lives during the times of the ongoing pandemic.

I think that this is just the tip of the iceberg and that we will see a lot more healthcare deployments where AI, ML, and IoMT (artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Medical Things) come together and Teladoc will be a leader there too. I don't hear many investors talking about this. They only focus on the video aspect but Teladoc is much more, especially in combination with Livongo.

Over the longer term, Teladoc could even completely turn around the system by working on a subscription basis, which means that it would be incentivized to make the number of patients as low as possible by providing health nudges, as Livongo does for diabetes. But that would lead to another article. I'm just pointing out the potential.

Financial future

At the time of the merger between Teladoc and Livongo, these were the numbers that were projected:

That $500M in synergies comes from these opportunities:

I'm pretty sure that Teladoc will easily hit its 30% to 40% revenue growth. It has said that it will invest the synergy savings back into the company to continue growing. As Teladoc's CFO Mala Murthy said on the earnings call:

Overall, we've continued to have a high degree of confidence in our ability to achieve our multi-year revenue and cost synergy targets.

If you combine 30% to 40% growth and gross margins around 70%, Teladoc's forward price to sales ratio of just a bit above 10 looks really cheap in my book. That doesn't mean there is no more downside, as the market can be very unpredictable. But it means that there is a good ton of upside if Teladoc keeps executing well.

Conclusion

There is a lot of negative sentiment around Teladoc now. When I look under the hood, I think that this bearishness mainly has to do with the stock price drop and that it is not based on long-term fundamentals because these look good.

Although we never know how the stock price will react over the short term, it's often easier to predict it over the longer term. I'm pretty sure that if the fundamentals stay intact, as they have up to now, you will be rewarded for your patience in the next few months or years.

In the meantime, keep growing!