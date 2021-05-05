Photo by Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the best companies in the world due to its leadership position that is not under threat, while its growth strategy in Services justifies its current valuation.

Business Overview

Apple is one of the largest companies in the world and has the most-valued global brand, according to Interbrand. This is a major competitive advantage over its peers and a situation that is not easy to replicate in the technology sector. The company was founded in 1977, currently has a market capitalization of about $2.2 trillion and trades on the NASDAQ.

Its product portfolio is diversified among smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables plus its services offerings. It has an integrated business model, which means that it offers hardware, the operating system and software in its devices, being another competitive advantage over peers.

As the company is mainly focused on consumers, it does not have any meaningful customer concentration while by geography Apple’s revenues come mainly from the Americas (45% of total revenues), followed by Europe (25% of revenues) and China (14%).

Product Diversification & Innovation

iPhones have represented more than half of Apple’s annual revenues in recent years, while other products had much smaller weights, but the company’s growth strategy is increasingly focused on Services and other products (such as the Apple Watch or the Air Pods), which have increased the weights on total revenues in a significant way over the past couple of years.

Indeed, Apple’s Services segment accounted for close to 20% of revenues in the last fiscal year (2020), while it only represented 15% of total revenue in 2018. Its Wearables, Home and Accessories segment had a similar trend, accounting for 11.2% of total revenue in 2020 compared to just 6.5% in 2018. This increased weight of these two higher-growth segments was made at the expense of iPhone’s weight, which reduced from 62% in 2018 to 50% in the last year.

This is a positive development as it gives Apple a more balanced diversification of revenues by products, even though the weight of iPhone is still quite large. As Services and Wearables, Home and Accessories have been the highest growing segments over recent years, it is expected that iPhone should continue to reduce its weight on total revenues even though it should continue to be the most important product category for the company for some more years.

Regarding competition, Apple operates in an industry that is very dynamic and products have relatively short life cycles, which means that companies must continuously invest in technology and new developments to stay ahead of competitors. This explains why Apple makes significant investments in research and development (R&D) activities (in the fiscal year 2020, it spent nearly $19 billion) and also has performed several acquisitions over the past few years.

However, even though the company is widely recognized for its innovative capabilities and creating new markets (tablets for instance), Apple has not launched a new major product for some years which has led to questions if it still has the capacity to innovate.

There has been some speculation about new products, with the Apple Car being one of the most widely speculated products to be launched in the near future. In my opinion, this is a questionable move because the automotive business is a low margin and capital intensive business, not being particularly attractive from a financial perspective.

Therefore, I would like much more if Apple would push for growth in the Services segment, possibly in Artificial Intelligence and other new technologies, like Microsoft (MSFT) has recently made with its Nuance Communications acquisition. This would reduce Apple’s reliance on hardware and would be complementary to its ecosystem and would certainly justify a higher valuation for the company as a whole than entering into the automotive business.

An Apple-branded car is a strong possibility as the company has been investing in this project for many years, with the company aiming to launch it by 2024 according to Reuters. Most likely this will be a high-end or luxury vehicle, but taking into account that Tesla (TSLA) has gross margins of about 25%, this is a project that will generate below-average profitability for Apple, being, therefore, a questionable path for the company over the long-term.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Apple has a good growth history even though, due to its very large size, its growth has moderated in recent years. Nevertheless, its revenues increased at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2016-2020, which is still quite good for a company of this size.

In its fiscal year 2020, which ended in September, Apple’s revenues increased to $274.5 billion (up by 5.5% YoY), driven mainly by higher sales of Services (revenue up by 16% YoY) and Wearables, Home and Accessories (+25% YoY). On the other hand, its largest product (iPhone) reported a drop of 3% in revenues, decreasing its weight on Apple’s total revenues to 50.2%.

By geography, Europe performed particularly well (revenues +14% YoY), while China’s revenues contracted by 8% and represented less than 15% of Apple’s revenues in FY 2020 (vs. close to 20% in FY 2018).

Its gross margin has been relatively stable at about 38%, even though products gross margin has declined from 34.4% to 31.5% from 2018 to 2020, which was offset by higher margins in services (from 60.8% in 2018 to 66% in the last year). This is another sign that Apple’s growth strategy towards services is the right one and going forward it is likely that Apple will be able to increase its overall gross margin as services increase the weight on total revenues.

Its net profit amounted to $57.4 billion, an increase of 3.9% YoY, while its net profit margin was 20.9%, slightly below the previous year.

During the first six months of fiscal year 2021, Apple achieved impressive results and growth was quite strong, beating easily sell-side estimates. Its revenues amounted to $201 billion, up by 34% YoY, and in the last quarter were up by an impressive 54% YoY to a new March quarter record. This impressive operating momentum was supported by all of the company’s product segments, including the iPhone that had weaker momentum in the recent past. Indeed, iPhone’s revenues were $113.5 billion in the past six months, up by 34% from the first six months of FY 2020, boosted by its 5G product rollout.

Due to this impressive top-line growth and good cost control, Apple’s net profit increased to $52.4 billion in 6M FY 2021, up by an impressive 56% YoY. This clearly shows that demand for Apple’s products continues very strong across its entire product category, reflecting its business strength across many segments. Moreover, this was accomplished during a period of chip shortages that is also reportedly affecting consumer electronics, making this operating momentum even more impressive.

Going forward, according to analyst’s estimates, after a blowout quarter Apple should lower revenues in the next two quarters, but annual revenue growth in FY 2021 should be about 28% YoY to $350 billion. Thereafter, revenue growth should be smoother with revenues expected to reach more than $400 billion by 2024 and net income of about $96 billion, which means that its net income margin is forecasted to be about 24% by 2024.

Beyond its strong recent growth, Apple is also attractive due to its good cash flow generation capacity and rock-solid balance sheet. The company has a net cash position of about $83 billion, being able therefore to distribute the vast majority of its annual profits to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends.

Given this background, it is no surprise that Apple raised its share buyback program to a massive $225 billion from $175 billion in 2020, representing about 10% of its market value. During the last fiscal year, Apple repurchased $72.5 billion of its own shares and distributed dividends in a total amount of $14.1 billion, which was way above its annual net income as the company has an excess cash position.

More recently, Apple increased its share buyback program by $90 billion to its existing share repurchase authorization and increased its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share (up by 7% from the previous quarter). However, at its current share price, Apple’s dividend yield is only about 0.7%, thus its income appeal is quite low.

Major Risks

Apple is a fantastic company with several competitive advantages over its peers, but this doesn’t mean the company is perfect and that there aren’t any risks over the long term.

The first thing that may lead to some issues in the long-term is the fact that most of Apple’s products are manufactured in China, with the company possibly being negatively impacted by political tensions between the U.S. and China. For instance, if China introduces restrictions on the export of finished hardware to the U.S., Apple would be negatively affected and may need to find other manufacturing partners in regions with higher labor costs. So far, there haven’t been major disruptions in the supply chain from the ‘trade war’ with China, but this is a risk that investors should be aware of.

In addition, another significant risk is litigation and antitrust issues as the company is subject to various claims, legal proceedings and government investigations that may lead to fines or changes to its business model and affect negatively Apple’s financial performance.

For instance, Apple is currently facing a trial against Epic Games that may have adverse effects on the App Store business model, something that could hurt its margins in the Services segment that is key for Apple to achieve higher profitability levels in coming years.

Conclusion

Apple is a fantastic company with several competitive advantages over peers, which means that its leadership position in consumer electronics is not expected to change for the foreseeable future. This is a perfect fit for long-term investors and it’s difficult to find reasons not to be long Apple as part of a secular growth portfolio.

Moreover, Apple’s shares are currently attractively valued considering that it is trading at about 24.7x forward earnings, below the level of the S&P 500 index, and slightly above its own 2-year average of around 23.7x. However, I see this valuation as undemanding due to Apple’s superior fundamentals, but more importantly due to its increased exposure to Services that is a higher-margin business and therefore justifies a higher valuation for the company compared to its historical multiples.