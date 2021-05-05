Photo by lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is one of the last million-ounce producers to report its results. While the company had a softer quarter operationally, higher metals prices more than offset the weakness, with gold prices (GLD) up 12% year-over-year, and copper prices soaring by more than 80%. This helped the company to report 9% growth in revenue despite Porgera being offline and a softer quarter from the Nevada Gold Mines [NGM] Joint-Venture. At a free cash flow yield of nearly 10% and a forward dividend yield of ~3.50%, I would expect any pullbacks below $20.20 to provide low-risk buying opportunities.

Barrick Gold released its Q1 results this week and reported quarterly gold production of ~1.1 million ounces, and copper production of ~93 million pounds. This translated to an 11% decrease in gold production and a more than 22% decrease in copper production year-over-year, with gold production affected by lower output at Veladero, its NGM Joint-Venture, and Porgera being on care and maintenance. In terms of copper production, all three operations saw lower output year-over-year, but Lumwana should have a much better second half, with this mine responsible for more than 50% of total copper production. Despite the softness operationally, the company had an exceptional quarter financially. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown above, Barrick Gold had a much higher-cost quarter in Q1 with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] coming in at $1,018/oz, up from $954/oz in the year-ago period. This was driven by higher costs at many of its operations, mostly due to the lower gold sales in the period. At Veladero, AISC jumped to $2,104/oz up from $1,428/oz last year, and costs came in at $1,203/oz at Cortez, up from $906/oz in the year-ago period. The higher costs at Cortez were driven by higher capital expenditures and 12% less gold sold, with just ~102,000 ounces of gold sold in the period. Finally, North Mara had a high cost quarter as well, with costs of $1,038/oz vs. $816/oz in the year-ago period.

The one star performer on costs was Turquoise Ridge with costs of $741/oz, down from $806/oz in the year-ago period. In addition, Pueblo Viejo's costs were up but remain at industry-leading levels at below $700/oz (Q1 2021: $689/oz). Barrick's costs are currently tracking above the guidance mid-point of $995/oz on a consolidated basis, but this is to be expected with H2 expected to be much stronger which should drag costs much lower.

Fortunately, despite the higher costs, Barrick's AISC margins were up in the period, soaring from $635/oz in Q1 2020 to $759/oz this quarter. The increase in margins was driven by a higher average realized gold price of $1,777/oz (Q1 2020: $1,589/oz), which allowed the company to report solid growth in margins year-over-year. This increase in margins combined with higher revenue helped Barrick to report an 81% increase in quarterly earnings per share, with quarterly EPS up from $0.16 to $0.29.

If we look at the chart above, Barrick's revenue grew 9% year-over-year, with higher metals prices more than offsetting the decrease in gold sales. It's worth noting that copper sales were actually 3% higher at ~113 million pounds despite much lower production, which did help the Q1 results. However, this was still a solid quarter for revenue with higher copper and gold prices picking up the slack during a slower period of the year, combined with the additional headwind of Porgera being offline. As shown above, revenue came in at ~$2.96 billion, translating to ~$2.72 billion in the year-ago period.

While the higher gold price certainly didn't hurt, the real story in the quarter was copper, with Barrick's copper margins increasing by more than 80% from $0.19/pound to $1.86/pound. This was driven by a massive increase in Barrick's average realized copper price to $4.12/pound, up from $2.23/pound in the year-ago period. This 85% increase in Barrick's realized copper price helped copper revenue to increase by more than 30%, and offset the slight increase in AISC year-over-year from $2.04/pound to $2.26/pound. Assuming the copper price can remain above $4.25/pound, Barrick should have a nice extra and surprise boost to revenue and cash flow this year.

So, how does the valuation look?

As shown above, Barrick has seen a tremendous increase in free cash flow, with Q1 free cash flow coming in at ~$760 million, up from $438 million in the year-ago period. This has helped to push trailing-twelve-month free cash flow from below ~$1 billion to above ~$3.3 billion and has pushed Barrick into a net cash position, with net cash of ~$0.52 billion to end the quarter. At an enterprise value of ~$39.0 billion at $22.20 per share, Barrick is sitting at an 8.6% trailing-twelve-month free cash flow yield, which is a decent valuation. However, as we roll off the weaker Q2 2020 results, trailing twelve-month free cash flow should jump to above ~$3.6 billion next quarter, leaving Barrick at a free cash flow yield that's just above 9.5%.

If the company's free cash flow yield of ~9.5% as of Q2 2021 isn't enough, Barrick has confirmed its special dividend, with $0.14 to be paid out to shareholders as of the close on May 28th. This special dividend that's set to be paid out in three tranches ($0.42 total) combined with a quarterly dividend yield of $0.09 ($0.36 annually) gives Barrick an attractive ~3.50% forward yield that's nearly triple the yield of the S&P 500 (SPY), and well above the ~2.30% average dividend yield for million-ounce producers currently. In summary, the valuation here remains quite compelling, even with the stock off its lows. It's important to note that this dividend yield of ~3.50% applies to 2021 only unless the company chooses to pay out a special dividend as well. In the case it does not pay special dividends in FY2022, the yield could drop to ~1.65% based on solely the $0.09 quarterly dividend.

So, is Barrick a Buy?

From a technical basis, Barrick has strong support in the $19.80 - $20.20 zone, with its quarterly moving average (white line) catching up to the price during the violent 8-month correction for the stock. While the stock offers a compelling valuation here, this is the lowest-risk area to buy the stock and would line up with a more than 10% free cash flow yield and closer to a ~3.80% forward dividend yield. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock dips to these levels, but this is what I would consider to be the lowest risk entry point. Assuming copper prices remain elevated, it's certainly possible the stock trades higher from here, given that this is an additional tailwind, as is the positive news about Porgera coming back online later this year.

Barrick Gold had a softer quarter operationally which was largely expected, with production expected to be much stronger in H2. This stronger production profile should get an additional boost from Porgera resuming operations, and copper prices will provide a nice boost to revenue if they remain above $4.00/pound. At a nearly 10% free cash flow with a forward dividend yield near ~3.50%, Barrick remains very reasonably valued here, especially if the gold price holds the $1,700/oz level. Given the added tailwind from Barrick's copper revenue relative vs. most million-ounce producers that are purely gold-focused, I would view any pullbacks below $20.20 as low-risk buying opportunities.