Time For Businesses To Get Back To Real Investing

Photo by NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images

More and more it looks as if economic analysts are realizing that the government needs to change the way it does business. It needs to change the way it does business, because it causes businesses to invest in the wrong things, like stock buybacks.

Daniel Alpert, founding managing partner of Westwood Capital and an adjunct professor at Cornell Law School, writes in the New York Times,

"The United States has suffered for decades from low levels of private and public investment in innovative plants and equipment and in public goods." As a result, instead of assisting in organizing needed capital for such investments, U.S. markets have devolved into self-described investors trading existing shares of companies among themselves."

Mr. Alpert states that this has been going on for "roughly" forty years...

And, this has extended into the present as you pair this behavior

"with the creation of buzzy markets for SPACs, blockchain tokens, digital artworks and more…"

and you divert investment spending into financial engineering that fails to accomplish what the government had set out to do.

Credit Inflation

I argue that the misdirection has been going on for closer to sixty years and that the misdirection of monies aimed at producing corporate investment in real plant and equipment really began to take off in the late 1960s.

The particular approach to the government's economic policy evolved through the Kennedy-Johnson years as economic policymakers designed programs aimed at keeping the country's unemployment rate at as low a rate as possible without creating inflationary problems.

The statistical relationship behind these efforts was called "the Phillips Curve" which purported to show the negative association of higher inflation rates and low levels of the unemployment rate. The hypothesis was that the government could achieve lower rates of unemployment if it generated modestly higher rates of inflation.

And, so the policymakers in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations set off to pursue such a policy, a policy that I have called "credit inflation" because its foundation was government deficit spending accompanied by supportive expansionary monetary policy.

In 1968, Richard Nixon, running for the presidency, claimed that we were all "Keynesians" now and, when elected, followed the same path initiated earlier in the decade by Democratic administrations.

And, so it has been ever since. The basic economic policy of the government, whether led by a Democrat or a Republican, was to follow this kind of approach based upon the Phillips Curve.

Investment Practices Changed

By the late sixties or early seventies, investment practices began to change. The era of financial engineering came into existence. The reason for this change was that people came to see that they could get as much return on their money… and with less risk… if they put their funds to work in acquiring assets, rather than purchasing real capital, like plant and equipment.

So, by the early 1970s, more and more "credit" was going into houses, gold, and other assets whose price was tied to rising inflation and not to rising economic output.

By the end of the 1970s, inflation was getting out of hand, and Fed chair Paul Volcker had to step in and stop it, which he did. But, "credit inflation" continued. Now, however, the financial engineering became much more subtle and financial engineering continued to spread funds into the financial circuit of the economy, diverting them away from expenditures on real goods.

Published price inflation, the inflation that the Federal Reserve was most interested in, ceased to be a real problem. The fact that corporations used their cash flows to buy back their own stock did not seem to be a problem.

And, this has continued up to the present day.

Are Things Changing?

Mr. Alpert, in his New York Times article, is advocating that the government's approach to economic policy needs to change. He supports the move to build up America's infrastructure. Note that he does expand the definition of infrastructure "beyond the need to repair, replace, expand and maintain the nation's physical backbone..."

This seems to be exactly what the Biden administration is attempting to do. I have written about this earlier this week. The politics in America have changed and the building of the government's economic policy based upon the "trickle-down" approach to spreading economic benefit to the middle class is not working anymore. So, something new needs to be tried.

This is what the Biden administration is working at. And, this is what Mr. Alpert is calling for.

The model that is being used to support Biden's approach is that of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who stated in 1932,

"The country needs… the country demands bold, persistent experimentation."

Mr. Alpert concludes his article:

"Today a long-term program to rebuild, expand, and maintain public infrastructure, in the broadest of senses, is within reach. It could fuel U.S. competitiveness and improve household living standards for decades to come."

Consequences

The approach of the Biden administration represents a major shift in the government's economic policy. The effort of the Biden administration will work out to be related to the individual projects that the government decides upon. Mr. Alpert states that the new government effort must apply "one of the government's underused levers of power: direct federal procurement, the ability of the government to buy, directly, whatever goods and services it desires for as long as it wants."

That is, this is not the "trickle-down" exercise we are talking about. And, it can be seen as a "buy America" business plan.

The idea here is to directly impact the middle class, the focus on education and training, to direct resources to areas that need to be built up to assure American competitiveness, and to keep the production of American companies in America.

And, this is why, in my previous article I argued that investors must start to look at their investment strategies. The times are changing. What worked over the past ten years when we were working with the government's efforts at credit inflation, certain investment strategies were more successful than others.

It is not altogether clear that these same investment strategies will work when the government is directing resources in another way. Passive investment strategies may be out and strategies aimed to identify individual investment opportunities, value investing, may become more important again.