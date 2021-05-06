Photo by sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

We recently started adding weight to our crypto portfolio and we're using the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:BLOK) as our "S&P 500". A traditional investment portfolio is recommended to have 25%-30% of the portfolio invested in an index/indices. By adding an index to your portfolio you'll be able to use it as a tracker and add passive gains to the portfolio. In this article, we're showcasing our findings with regards to correlations and outperformance of BLOK with both traditional indices and various blockchain assets.

The ETF & Holdings

BLOK is an actively managed ETF which seeks to provide absolute returns to investors by investing in companies that develop or/and utilize blockchain technologies. To better describe the investment mandate, BLOK invests in companies that:

Are actively engaged in the R&D or implementation of blockchain.

Benefit from the demand in data-sharing applications.

Partner with or invest in blockchain companies.

Act as a member of multiple data-sharing consortiums

The fund still has the freedom to invest 20% of its portfolio as it wishes to. This will usually be based on market sentiment.

The fund is well-diversified both geographically and in terms of industry. We've summarized a few recent events which might drive value.

Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) is making significant inroads in the fintech world with institutional partnerships. They have recently acquired BitGo, which is the leading digital asset infrastructure provider. Galaxy Digital should benefit from recent synergies and add value to the ETF in the long term.

Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) that provides a turnkey solution to investors to invest in crypto has recently announced that they'll be forming an online brokerage platform along with Rebellion for stocks, options, and futures.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) recently missed their Q-1 EPS by -$10.39, but the stock is still running strong indicating investor confidence in cloud-based software.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) announced its latest bitcoin mining operations. The company produced 354 newly minted coins during 2021. April has been its largest month in production with a 162.1 BTC produced.

Square (SQ) has now allowed for alcohol to be sold through its on-demand delivery feature. This comes at a convenient time as consumer goods are in high demand. Organic growth would support the stock's price should Square beat Q-1 earnings. Analysts expect Square to have a positive EPS by the end of 2021 versus its current EPS of -$0.24.

Correlations

Here we have two figures. The first table shows us how BLOK has a close correlation to the total stock market with returns being positively correlated. A correlation above 0 means that the assets generally move in the same direction as market circumstances changes. A correlation of 1 means that the assets are perfectly correlated and a negative value shows that they move in opposite directions. The standard deviation shows that BLOK is nearly twice as volatile as the broader stock universe.

Based on our findings it can be concluded that the stock moves in line with the stock universe but with larger upsides and largest downsides.

The second figure is a chart, which illustrates the correlation of the two items. This shows that during a tech downturn (there's been a tech sell-off since the start of May) correlation reduces.

Now tracking a few more correlations. The first table shows how traditional assets and cryptocurrencies are positively correlated at this stage whilst the second shows Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) rising correlations with the broader index (We used Bitcoin because it's trading with the lowest volatility and is the most broadly tracked crypto by retail investors). So what we can conclude from this data is:

There is a rise in the correlation between blockchain assets and traditional stocks, this might be due to the integration of blockchain into the corporate space.

The correlation of large cryptocurrencies is positive with traditional assets but not as positive as BLOK, and this is why we recommend BLOK as an S&P 500 like investment for a blockchain portfolio.

Investors should note that many of the earlier stage cryptocurrencies will have a negative correlation due to maturity. These options are brilliant to further diversify your portfolio.

Why We're Bullish

Blockchain Universe

The blockchain universe is much broader than just currencies. Retail investors seem set on the fact that the potential for investment gains is bound to cryptocurrencies. Blockchain as smart contracts resembles a form of ownership. The efficiency gained from using smart contracts means that every asset in our universe can be part of the blockchain. A few examples of ownership includes/could include: deeds, commodities, art, employment contracts, stock options, fiat currencies, etc.

Our argument is that the integration of blockchain will be the norm for most businesses at some point in the future and the broad application allows for BLOK to invest in many companies undergoing transformational processes.

It's Actively Managed

The ETF is actively managed, meaning that the managers buy and sell stocks. We think this is important as you ideally want to rotate out of growth stocks once they've reached their potential for absolute returns. Another plus is that market downturns can be mitigated. There are times when tech stocks suffer due to stock rotations, but the good thing about BLOK is that it's not restricted to tech stocks, the fund's mandate allows for the fund's managers to invest in any sector as long as the company it invests in applies blockchain data sharing.

Cryptocurrency Diversification Instrument

Retail and institutional investors such as ARK Invest are investing heavily in cryptocurrency. There will be a sell-off at some point as with any asset class facing regulatory obstacles. BLOK diversifies into other blockchain markets and this will help manage portfolio drawdowns.

Transformational Year

The past year to 18 months has been transformational for tech and blockchain in particular. BLOK has gained in the past year and there's no sign that its momentum is stopping.

By looking at the moving average above, it should be noted that the stock's price has mostly traded above the moving averages, which has caused a continuous uptrend. The uptrend will be amplified as the ETF is actively managed, drawdowns will be mitigated and absolute returns will be achieved by tactical asset allocation.

Risks

Its holdings include a few mid- to large-cap tech stocks which might struggle towards the back end of 2021.

The ETF underperformed the S&P 500 prior to the pandemic, which might question whether actively managed funds are superior to passive funds.

The ETF is comprised of high Beta assets. These assets have volatile price moves that will cause BLOK to be riskier than a traditional index.

Blockchain is in a speculative space at the moment and one can't really place a valuation on the ETF. Short term trades are very risky and aren't suggested.

Final Word

We bought the ETF to replicate the index of a traditional portfolio. BLOK has a growing correlation with the S&P. It however still trades at a low correlation to many cryptocurrencies and provides a hedge against drawdown. The asset is actively managed with exposure to the full universe of blockchain assets. BLOK is a buy based on our metrics and diversification in a field we think will continue growing exponentially!