Photo by Victoria Popova/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Oatly AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has disclosed plans to increase production volume which should be a strong indicator for sales growth. Our calculations show that FY12/2021 sales should grow around 99% YoY, implying a price to sales multiple of 11.9x on a company valuation of $10 billion. An IPO at this valuation is likely to be successful given ESG themes, but investors may not see much upside for the medium term as the company invests for growth.

Quick primer

Oatly AB was founded in 1994 specializing in sustainable nutritional health products based on oats, such as milk, ice cream, "oatgurts" and chilled drinks. The technology was originally developed by scientists at Lund University in Sweden.

Our objectives

On April 19th 2021, Oatly filed its preliminary prospectus (subject to completion). In this piece we want to highlight the following:

Look at historical sales and production volume growth, and plans for production capacity hikes in the future to see what type of growth Oatly management is aiming for.

Assess the shares at IPO if we take on board media reports of a $10 billion valuation.

We will take each one in turn.

Details on planned production volume

One thing we need to highlight is Oatly's disclosure of historical sales growth. In the preliminary prospectus the company cites 106.5% growth YoY for FY12/2020, an acceleration from 72.9% YoY from FY12/2019. This differs from our understanding - we calculate FY12/2019 growth at 88% YoY and FY12/2020 at 78% YoY - a deceleration.

Sales growth YoY comparison - F1 prospectus and our calculation

Source: Oatly F-1, Havre Global AB accounts, created by author

Our calculation for FY12/2019 sales growth YoY is based on accounts filed by Havre Global AB reported in Swedish Krona (SEK), the name of Oatly before it changed in March 2021. For FY12/2020 sales (disclosed only in USD) we have converted the USD sales figure to SEK at the CY2020 USD/SEK average spot rate for the calendar year (SEK8.22785, courtesy of Refinitiv).

There is probably a logical explanation for this difference. However, we highlight this now as we believe historical sales growth ties in well with the historical trend in production volume growth. The underlying assumption here is Oatly can only drive sales with more manufacturing capacity, and both sales and production volume growth are closely linked as days sales of inventory were a fairly short 49 days during FY12/2020.

First we see production volume growth from FY12/2016 to FY12/2020. The implied CAGR is 67% YoY.

Oatly production volume

Source: Oatly sustainability report, F-1, created by author (*note figures estimated from chart with no actual numbers)

We now reference sales growth (from original Havre AB accounts in SEK) with production volume increases - they both trend in a similar fashion. Logically sales growth slightly lags production volume growth as capacity needs to come online first.

Oatly sales growth versus production growth

Source: Oatly sustainability report, F-1, created by author (*note production figures estimated from chart with no actual numbers)

What makes production volumes so interesting is that Oatly has disclosed its production volume plans for the next three years. The aim is to have 1,400 million liters capacity by 2023.

Oatly production volume targets

Source: Oatly sustainability report, F-1, created by author (*note figures estimated from chart with no actual numbers)

When we "superimpose" these production volume targets, assuming that there are no material price hikes to Oatly products we get an indication of sales growth going forwards. This implies 99% growth in sales into FY12/2021 (acceleration YoY here), followed by 67% growth YoY into FY12/2022 and 40% YoY into FY12/2023.

Implied sales growth from production volume targets

Source: Oatly sustainability report, F-1, Havre Global AB accounts, created by author (*note figures estimated from chart with no actual numbers)

Such boost to production volume will not come cheap. Oatly will have heightened capital intensity for the next 3 years, as highlighted by the rise in capex/sales in FY12/2020 to 34%. Significant negative free cash flow will be expected for the medium term.

Historic capex to sales trend

Source: Oatly F-1, Havre Global AB accounts, created by author

Why would Oatly want to scale so quickly? The demand does appear to be there on a global basis. However, Oatly is still a relatively small operation - we compare Oatly FY12/2020 sales with Danone's (OTCQX:DANOY) sales volume of plant-based revenues.

FY12/2020 sales volume comparison - Oatly versus Danone's plant-based sales (including Alpro and other brands)

Source: Oatly F-1, Danone, created by author

From the above we surmise that Oatly will intensify production volume growth in order to drive sales growth for the next three years and gain market share. Growth rate will peak in FY12/2021 and decelerate thereafter, and capex will be significant whilst the company aims to grow.

Next we tackle the potential valuation at IPO.

Valuation

In our initial piece there was speculation of an IPO valuation at $5 billion - this was in September 2020. Press speculation currently is of $10 billion valuation. If we assume sales growth of 99% for FY12/2021 as per production volume targets for some time in 2021, the implied price to sales multiple is 11.9x.

Oatly's growth rate is high and this would attract a premium. Such a high price to sales multiple is akin to a high-growth SaaS business with recurring revenues and high marginal returns. Oatly may have a growing global fanbase but its gross margins are only 30% and profitability is inherently limited.

However, Oatly fits the bill as an ESG name similar to Beyond Meat (BYND) and the market is currently supportive of these businesses. Beyond Meat shares are currently trading on consensus price to sales multiple of 13.5x, and the company is expected to burn cash for the medium term. Growth in the addressable market, current low market penetration and sustainability seem to provide support for such valuations.

Risks

Upside risk comes from the shares being significantly oversubscribed. The IPO price may be lifted as a result, but if investor sentiment is positive and ESG themes win the day, the shares could rally.

Downside risk comes from a US listing being potentially curtailed as a result of part-Chinese ownership. Not as many Western retail investors may be involved, and the general tone of the IPO may suffer if the listing switched to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Any major delays to how Oatly is planning to increase production capacity will have a negative impact on sales growth. The valuation premium may not be sustainable in such instances.

Conclusion

Oatly ticks a lot of boxes that investors currently look for - high growth, sustainability and ESG. With this backdrop we believe an IPO valuing the company at $10 billion will be successful, but investors may not see much upside in the short to medium term as the company invests for growth - we are therefore neutral at this valuation, but would be more positive at a lower valuation. Management has done a good job scaling the business, but balancing this with being a listed business with many stakeholders will be a challenge.