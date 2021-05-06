Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

In 2018 and 2019, I analyzed several high-quality businesses with a wide economic moat that I considered to be a little too expensive at that point. The series was called "Preparing For The End Of The Cycle" (I linked to my last overview article) as I assumed - based on such silly things as fundamentals and valuation - that we are close to the bull market peak. In the meantime, I had to learn that John Maynard Keynes was actually right (the market can stay irrational much longer than one might assume) and that only 20 years after the Dotcom bubble we would generate an even bigger bubble - this time driven especially by cryptocurrencies.

One of the companies I analyzed was Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and while I was right about Intuit being a high-quality business - an investment would have returned about 100% since then - I was obviously wrong with my cautious view back in January 2019. I was bullish about the long-term potential of the company, but considered the stock overvalued back then. Now, more than 2 years later, I think it is time for an update (but spoiler, I still consider Intuit overvalued).

Quarterly Results

We can start by looking at the last quarterly results, which were not so great, especially considering that we are talking about a high growth company. Total net revenue in the second quarter decreased from $1,696 million a year ago to $1,576 million this quarter, a decline of 7.1%. And diluted earnings per share declined pretty steep, from $0.91 in the second quarter of 2020 to $0.07 in this year's second quarter, a 92.3% YoY decline.

However, when looking at the last six months or the results from fiscal 2020, the picture looks much better. Net revenue for the last six months actually increased from $2,861 million a year ago to $2,899 million this year. Diluted earnings per share still declined, but not as steep - "only" from $1.13 last year to $0.81 this year reflecting a decline of 28.3% YoY. And in fiscal 2020, Intuit could report very solid growth numbers. Revenue could increase 13% and diluted earnings per share (on GAAP basis) increased 17%.

(Source: Intuit Annual Shareholder Meeting)

Intuit is reporting in three segments:

Small Business & Self-Employed : This is the most important segment for Intuit - at least when looking at revenue. In the last few years, it generated a little more than 50% of total revenue and in fiscal 2020 sales were $4,050 million, reflecting a growth of 14.6% YoY. According to the last annual report, this segment had an operating margin of 47.2%, but as the "Total segment operating income" is quite different from the "Total operating income," I don't know if these numbers are helpful (expenses of $2 billion are not included - see chart below).

: This is the most important segment for Intuit - at least when looking at revenue. In the last few years, it generated a little more than 50% of total revenue and in fiscal 2020 sales were $4,050 million, reflecting a growth of 14.6% YoY. According to the last annual report, this segment had an operating margin of 47.2%, but as the "Total segment operating income" is quite different from the "Total operating income," I don't know if these numbers are helpful (expenses of $2 billion are not included - see chart below). Consumer : The second important segment for Intuit was responsible for a little more than 40% of total revenue in the last few years. In fiscal 2020, this segment generated $3,136 million in revenue, reflecting 13.0% YoY growth. The operating income for this segment is even 61.2% (but we are faced with a similar problem as described for the segment above).

: The second important segment for Intuit was responsible for a little more than 40% of total revenue in the last few years. In fiscal 2020, this segment generated $3,136 million in revenue, reflecting 13.0% YoY growth. The operating income for this segment is even 61.2% (but we are faced with a similar problem as described for the segment above). Strategic Partner: The third segment is only responsible for about 6% of total revenue ($493 million in fiscal 2020), and while it had the highest operating margin (67.3%) of the three segments, its growth rates are lagging behind (in 2019 and 2020 year-over-year growth was only about 4%).

(Source: Intuit Annual Report 2020)

Great Business

And although Intuit had to report rather mediocre results in the last two quarters, we are still dealing with a high-quality business for several reasons. Not only is Intuit pretty recession-proof and has a solid balance sheet, but it also has bargaining power over its customers and a wide economic moat leading to high levels of defensibility.

Recession Proof

Despite second quarter results being not so great, Intuit can be described as pretty recession-proof. And this is not surprising as Intuit's services are needed during booms as well as during busts and are not really dependent on the state of the economy. Individuals and small businesses have to do their taxes every single year. Of course, we have to be a little cautious with this statement as businesses will go bankrupt during recessions and might not need the services of Intuit anymore.

But so far, the company has demonstrated that it can grow its revenue even during times of economic uncertainty. Since 1998, Intuit could increase its revenue every single year (with the exception of 2015) and this includes the years during the bear market that followed the Dotcom bubble, the Great Financial Crisis and also the 2020 pandemic (at least so far).

Balance Sheet

Aside from being a recession-proof business, Intuit has also a solid balance sheet. On January 31, 2021, the company had $325 million in short-term debt as well as $2,033 million in long-term debt on its balances sheet. Compared to a stockholders' equity of $8,868 million, we get a low D/E ratio of 0.27. When comparing the outstanding debt to the annual operating income Intuit can generate (using fiscal 2020 numbers of $2,176 million), it would take a little more than one year to repay the total debt - also a rather low number. Intuit also has $1,952 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as well as $786 million in short-term investments, which can also be seen as rather liquid. And these assets are already enough to pay down the total debt.

At this point, we should neither worry about liquidity nor about solvency. Only the amount of goodwill ($5,598 million) and acquired intangible assets ($3,384 million) can be seen as a little problematic as almost 40% of total assets is goodwill.

Bargaining Power

Intuit also has bargaining power over its customers. With about 57 million customers (data from annual shareholder meeting in January), the customer side is extremely fragmented. These are millions of individuals or small businesses and they hardly have any bargaining power over Intuit. Not only will the high switching costs and rather sticky products (we will get to that) make it rather difficult for customers to switch, Intuit also doesn't care if one out of 57 million customers (or a few hundred or thousand customers) will switch to a competitor.

None of these small businesses has bargaining power over Intuit as every single one is only responsible for a fraction of revenue. Not only is it quite difficult for individuals or small businesses to negotiate any discounts, but Intuit can also actually raise prices without losing (m)any customers.

Wide Economic Moat

And not only has Intuit bargaining power over its customers, but the company has also a wide economic moat around its business helping to defend themselves against competitors. In my last article, I already described the wide economic moat, which is based on two different sources: network effects on the one side and switching costs on the other side.

We start with the network effects, which are contributing to the economic moat:

Intuit is targeting the small-businesses and individual people on the one side and professional accountants on the other side. This creates a kind of two-sided network and if one side is using QuickBooks (for example the professional accountants) it becomes much more likely the other side (the clients of that professional accountant) start using QuickBooks too. This can become a very powerful network and even lead to QuickBooks reaching the status of "industry standard" like Microsoft Office (meaning that every accountant should be able to use QuickBooks, but I don't see that yet for QuickBooks.

And while the network effects alone would probably not be enough for Intuit to create a competitive advantage, especially switching costs are creating a wide economic moat, which is making it rather easy for the company to defend itself against competitors. In my last article I wrote:

Intuit's business model is generating high switching costs for the customers and making it difficult to switch to a competitor even if the software should be better or the price significantly lower. First of all, customers have to put all the relevant data into QuickBooks and it probably takes a lot of time to transfer the data to some other application or software. Therefore, QuickBooks created a "data trap" for its customers. Aside from the data trap, we are also dealing with a learning curve trap. For many software applications it takes time to learn a new software (and maybe even train your own staff to use the software). Switching to a new application or software might lead to hundreds or thousands of additional hours necessary to learn the new software (for small businesses maybe a bit less). Additionally, one gets better and better over time with an existing system, and it takes a lot of time to build up a knowledge base (for example if you use a software over years) and many people will think hard before they switch to a new system where they have to begin from scratch.

And we can also "prove" this economic moat by looking at several metrics. First of all, we can look at the stock performance in the past. Since the IPO of Intuit in 1993 the S&P 500 (SPY) could increase 792%, while Intuit increased 11,090% in the same time frame. And even when comparing Intuit to the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) which might be the more suitable index, we still have a clear outperformance as the Nasdaq 100 could increase only 3,300%.

Data by YCharts

And although an outperformance over almost 30 years is a strong hint for an economic moat, the performance of a stock can be deceiving. When just looking at the outperformance, right now hundreds of stocks and other (in my opinion worthless) assets might have a wide economic moat (which is of course not true). Hence, we also have to include other aspects into our analysis - like the company's margins and return on invested capital.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at the company's margins, we can state that gross margin was pretty stable during the last decade - fluctuating between 81.7% and 86.2% - which is indicating pricing power. Operating margin was also stable (when excluding 2015). And especially return in invested capital is pretty impressive. Not only was RoIC above 10% every single year during the last decade, aside from 2011 and 2015 RoIC was not lower than 24% in any year. And the average RoIC was 31.26% during the last decade, an extremely impressive number.

Growth

In case of Intuit, the growth potential in the years to come is also extremely important and almost everybody seems to expect Intuit to grow with a high pace. Market participants seem to expect high growth rates as otherwise the current stock price cannot be justified (we will get to that).

Analysts also seem to be extremely optimistic and expect earnings per share to grow between 14% and 17% in the years to come.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates)

And finally, management has also pretty ambitious targets for the long term. For the consumer business segment, Intuit is expecting long-term annual revenue growth to be between 8% and 12%.

(Source: Intuit 2020 Investor Day Presentation)

For the small business and self-employed group, long-term annual revenue growth targets are even more ambitious. Management is expecting revenue to increase between 10% and 15% annually.

(Source: Intuit 2020 Investor Day Presentation)

Management also renewed its confidence about long-term targets and its ability to grow in the double digits during the last earnings call:

Turning to our financial principles, we remain committed to growing organic revenue, double-digits and growing, operating income dollars faster than revenue. As I've shared before, as we lean into our platform strategy, we're starting to see the opportunity for faster margin expansion over time. And I'm proud of the progress that team is making. We take a disciplined approach to capital management, investing the cash we generate and opportunities that yield an expected return on investments greater than 15%.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at simple valuation metrics, Intuit doesn't seem cheap at all. The stock is currently trading for a rather high P/E ratio of 62. Additionally, to the P/E ratio, we can also look at the much more important (at least in my opinion) price-cash-flow ratio. And while the P/FCF ratio is lower than the P/E ratio right now, a ratio of 45 is still not cheap and Intuit is also trading for the highest ratio during the last decade.

Data by YCharts

To back up our assessment that Intuit is not really cheap at this point, we can use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for the stock. When taking the free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis ($2,408 million), Intuit has to grow 6% till perpetuity (the growth rate I always use for companies with a wide economic moat) and between 14% and 15% annually during the next 10 years in order to be fairly valued (assuming a 10% discount rate).

The important question we have to answer now is the following: How realistic is a growth rate of 15% for the next decade? When looking at the different factors that could contribute to bottom line growth, we can start with share buybacks. Intuit used share buybacks in the past and considering the solid balance sheet, buybacks are definitely an option (although I don't think it would be a wise move considering current stock prices). But share buybacks could add 2% growth to the bottom-line growth.

A second factor that could contribute to bottom-line growth are margin improvements. I already mentioned above gross margin and operating margin were both pretty stable during the last decade, and while we don't have to expect declining margins, I also don't see many hints that Intuit can significantly improve its margins (especially as gross margin is quite high already). Nevertheless, management is quite confident that its AI-driven expert platform strategy will enable new drivers of operating margin expansion (see 2020 Investor Day Presentation). And Intuit could improve its net income margin during the last decade and hence betting on margin improvements might not be so absurd and could maybe contribute to bottom line growth as well.

But these are all only small contributions to bottom line growth. The biggest contribution comes from top line growth. As mentioned above, management is expecting 8%-12% growth for consumer and 10%-15% growth for small business and self-employed, which would result in about 12-13% annual revenue growth. The combination of top line growth, margin improvements as well as share buybacks makes 15% growth seem realistic.

Despite 15% annual growth not being completely unrealistic, I consider this as the "perfect scenario" in which everything has to work according to plan. Instead, I would calculate with more realistic growth rates of 12% for the next decade and 6% growth till perpetuity. This would lead to an intrinsic value of $344.55 for Intuit. And one can certainly argue that 6% growth till perpetuity seems a little low considering the fact that Intuit has grown at a much higher pace for several decades. While this might actually be true, I consider it a dangerous bet to assume high growth rates for several decades to come (might happen, but only a few companies can actually achieve that).

Conclusion

As I already spoiled above, I consider Intuit still to be overvalued. The business is great with a strong economic moat, a solid balance sheet and bargaining power over its competitors. We can also assume double-digit growth for several years to come. Nevertheless, the current stock price is not reflecting the fundamental business in my opinion and we need at least a 20-25% pullback to make Intuit fairly valued.