Photo by PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) has filed for a direct listing of its Class A common stock offered by selling shareholders only, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides an online platform for users to easily build and maintain an online website.

SQSP is growing quickly and at a share price of $70.00 or enterprise valuation of around $10 billion, the direct listing is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

New York, NY-based Squarespace was founded to create a range of website related products and services for businesses and individuals worldwide.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Anthony Casalena, who previously earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's 7.1 version:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

Website

Domains

E-commerce

Marketing tools

Social media tools

Scheduling capabilities

Squarespace has received at least $630 million in equity investment from investors including Accel, General Atlantic and Index Ventures.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm pursues customers from individuals to small and medium sized businesses worldwide via primarily online advertising, word of mouth and social media.

As of March 31, 2021, SQSP had 3.8 million unique subscriptions for its service.

Marketing and Sales expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing and Sales Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 54.5% 2020 41.9% 2019 38.0%

(Source)

The Marketing and Sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing and Sales spend, dropped to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Marketing and Sales Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.4 2020 0.5

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory.

SQSP’s most recent calculation was 27% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm needs to improve per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 31% EBITDA % -4% Total 27%

(Source)

Notably, the firm has not disclosed its dollar-based net revenue retention rate, an important efficiency metric for subscription software businesses.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for web hosting services was an estimated $56.7 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $180 million by 2027.

This represents a forecast strong CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing number of individuals and companies seeking a web presence and an increased desire to perform more business functionality in the cloud.

Also, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has generated strong growth in Internet-based activity, providing a boost to the industry.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Automattic

Wix

Weebly

Shopify

BigCommerce

GoDaddy

Mailchimp

Mindody

Others

Financial Performance

Squarespace’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating and net loss

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 179,646,000 31.2% 2020 $ 621,149,000 28.1% 2019 $ 484,751,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 152,238,000 34.6% 2020 $ 522,812,000 29.8% 2019 $ 402,841,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 84.74% 2020 84.17% 2019 83.10% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (7,261,000) -4.0% 2020 $ 40,220,000 6.5% 2019 $ 61,340,000 12.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (1,146,000) 2020 $ 30,588,000 2019 $ 58,152,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 50,131,000 2020 $ 150,030,000 2019 $ 102,333,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Squarespace had $183.3 million in cash and $918 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $143.6 million.

Direct Listing Details

Squarespace intends to effect a direct listing of its Class A common stock offered by selling shareholders only, registering 40.4 million shares.

The company has three classes of stock:

Class A common stock offered by selling shareholders only - one vote per share

Class B shares - ten votes per share

Class C shares - no voting rights (No Class C shares issued yet)

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

The firm will not receive any proceeds from the sale of stock by selling shareholders in the direct listing.

The company investor day presentation is not yet available.

Advisors to the direct listing selected by the firm were Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Citigroup, BofA Securities, William Blair & Company, Raymond James & Associates, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Sandler & Co., Mizuho Securities, Fifth Third Securities and Citizens Capital Markets. It is usual to select at most two advisors for a direct listing and the first time I've seen numerous advisors selected.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at listing $9,310,408,455 Enterprise Value $9,663,231,455 Price / Sales 14.02 EV / Revenue 14.55 EV / EBITDA 213.28 Earnings Per Share $0.28 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 29.69% Last Private Valuation Price per Share $68.42 Net Free Cash Flow $143,597,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.54% Revenue Growth Rate 31.25% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

The firm’s last private market valuation was approximately $10 billion, or $68.42 per share.

Commentary

Squarespace is seeking a direct listing for its existing shareholders and employees but is not raising capital as part of the listing.

The company’s financials show strong topline revenue and gross profit growth, a swing to operating and net loss but increasing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2021 was an impressive $143.6 million.

Marketing and Sales expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen markedly as revenues have grown; its Marketing and Sales efficiency rate dropped in the most recent period.

The market opportunity for providing an ‘all-in-one’ web hosting and related services platform is significant and expected to grow in the near term as more individuals and businesses invest in a more capable online presence.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the significant fragmentation of the online hosting and related services markets into different ‘buckets’ of offerings. This may also be a source of the firm’s value proposition to smaller businesses and individual creators by combining these elements into a single source, simplifying the process of running an online presence.

As for valuation, compared to partial competitor Wix.com (WIX) on a revenue multiple and growth rate basis, the most recent private valuation at $68.42 is reasonably priced.

However, much higher than that price and the listing would be elevated above that comparable without justification.

$70.00 per share or an enterprise value of around $10 billion appears to be a fair price to pay for SQSP on its first day of trading.

Expected Direct Listing Pricing Date: May 19, 2021