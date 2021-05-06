Photo by Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

First, an apology. I am a value investor. That to me means patiently waiting with an investment until it reaches my identified valuation. It doesn’t mean making a short-term trading call. Yet that is exactly what I did last week in my Seeking Alpha piece “MGIC: Five Reasons to Buy It Before the May 5 Earnings Report”. And of course, I was wrong. The day before MGIC reported, mortgage insurer (MI) peers Radian (RDN) and National Mortgage (NMIH) did. And their earnings left enough questions that MGIC sold off by 3% on May 5. So no more trading calls. And if I slip and make one, let me have it, within the bounds of the Geneva Convention.

This piece will address the questions that Radian and National Mortgage’s reported earnings raised, using MGIC, since it has now issued its Q1 earnings as well. I remain confident that my basic story about strong MI cash generation is intact but realize that more patience is required to achieve the 30-50% upsides I see from current prices.

“Where is the revenue growth?”

We live in an investment environment in thrall of revenue growth, even revenue growth at seemingly any cost. Recommending stocks with minimal to no revenue growth is almost treasonous, punishable by death by a thousand tweets. So when MGIC reports a 3% decline in year-over-year revenue, many investors are not happy.

Worse, MGIC’s 3% revenue decline came despite a 11% increase in insurance in force (IIF). MGIC is steadily generating fewer revenues per dollar of insurance provided! This is looking worse and worse, right?

Missing from this discussion is MGIC’s, and the other MIs, radical shift to a far safer business model. The MIs are substantially reducing their risk of sharply higher insurance claims payments in two ways:

1. Insuring safer loans. One of many examples is that at the end of 2010, 9% of MGIC’s IIF had below 620 FICO scores. Today it is 1%. A dramatic change.

2. Reinsuring. For example, MGIC routinely reinsures more than 70% of its new insurance written, providing great protection against a housing recession.

Naturally for an insurance company, less risk means less revenue. If you take a higher auto insurance deductible, your premium declines. But MGIC’s lower revenues are offset by three critical benefits:

1. Fewer claims paid. MGIC’s annualized claims paid during Q1 were $60 million. In 1996, 25 years ago, when MGIC was less than half the size, it had double the claims payments. So yes, less revenues. But also far less expenses.

2. More stable future cash flow. MGIC nearly went bust in 2008 because of huge subprime loans and a serious recession. But it insures nearly no subprime loans today (only a few are left from the bad old days before ’08) and its reinsurance really kicks in during a recession. So the odds of a serious decline in cash earnings are a lot lower with this new strategy. More stability should mean a higher P/E ratio.

3. Lower capital needs. MGIC’s required regulatory capital today is $3.4 billion to support its $252 billion of IIF. In 2016, it needed $4.0 billion of capital to support $182 billion of IIF. MGIC’s more active use of reinsurance by itself shaved about $700 million off its capital needs over the past five years. As a result, MGIC has $2.1 billion more in excess capital today than five years ago. $2 billion of capital available to return to shareholders. For a company with a market cap of $5 billion, that’s a lot of excess cash.

“Why didn’t MGIC reverse some of its COVID loss reserves?”

Almost every lender during Q1 reversed some of the large loan loss reserves they set up early last year in response to COVID. For example, Capital One released $1.6 billion of loss reserves during Q1. But MGIC expensed $40 million of loss reserves, $24 million more than its actual claim payments of $16 million. MGIC’s total loss reserve now stands at $913 million, up from $575 million a year ago. And home prices are 10% higher today and unemployment rapidly declining. What gives?

My best guess is income smoothing. MGIC is increasing the odds that it can report steadily increasing operating EPS from the $0.42 it reported for Q1. We investors can assume that, outside of a serious recession, $1.68 of annual EPS is a floor. MGIC is selling at only 9 times that floor EPS, about 40% of the market multiple.

“Why no dividend increase or share buyback?”

As I said above, MGIC is sitting on $2.3 billion of excess capital. Even if MGIC wants to hold a prudent 35% cushion of excess capital to its regulatory requirement, that still leaves it with $1.1 billion of loose cash jingling in its pockets. And more cash is pouring into those pockets every day. MGIC reported $215 billion of operating cash flow for Q1, right in line with my forecast for this year of $2.50 per share. Most of this cash flow will also turn out to be excess capital.

So why not raise the dividend? Why not start up its share repurchase program, as PMI just announced? I don’t have a good answer for this question. The best I can say is the value investor motto – “Patience”. I expected the ramp-up beginning next year, but Radian’s announcement gives me hope that MGIC will do the same during Q2.

Wrapping up - despite the questions, MGIC is one cheap stock

MGIC should generate $2.50 in cash EPS this year, and approach $3.00 by 2023. The increase should largely come from share repurchases. At $15, the stock is selling at a meager 6 times cash EPS. Stable cash flow with steadily declining shares outstanding should be worth at least a 10 multiple, or a $25 stock price - if we wait patiently.