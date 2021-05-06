Photo by Hanna Sova/iStock via Getty Images

Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) recently reported disappointing Q1 earnings with a big miss on EPS and revenue. The company presented a strong case for progress; however, the lack of guidance and sustained cash burn has the Street turning on the ticker. Consequently, the share price is trading down around 30% (5/5/2021), and analysts downgraded their expectations. As a result, I am going to have to alter my investment thesis and change my position management strategy.

I intend to review the company’s earnings report and conference call. In addition, I update my investment thesis and discuss why I am bullish at these prices. Finally, I reveal my sell-off strategy and how I plan to manage my ESPR position for the rest of 2021.

Q1 Overview

Esperion made some significant progress across their global business during Q1 and continued to work their U.S. commercial initiatives. Esperion’s Q1 revenue was about $8M, with U.S. net product revenue coming in at $6.4M and roughly $600K came from partnership royalties.

Figure 1: Script Growth (Source: ESPR)

NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET prescriptions grew 46% over Q4 despite seasonal and COVID-19 headwinds. In fact, NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET averaged weekly growth of 3%, which outperformed ezetimibe, statin, and PCSK9 during the same period. The company did see statin new-to-brand prescriptions up 8% in Q1, with 24% growth in March.

In terms of expenses, the company reported their R&D expenses totaled around $28M, which was down 33% from Q4 and 19% compared to Q1 of 2020. SG&A expenses came in around $61M, which included a one-time charge of $13.3M from a 2016 lawsuit. Adjusting for the settlement, SG&A expense was about $48M, which is up 15% year-over-year.

At the end of Q1, the company’s pro forma cash was around $300M, due to a $30M upfront payment from the Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) expansion and $50M from Oberland Capital.

What is more, there is some data that revealed that CV patients are returning to their physicians’ offices.

Global Initiatives and Expansion

Cardiovascular disease is a global health concern and Esperion is making moves to get NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET on the market in additional territories. Esperion recently announced that they advanced their global reach by expanding their partnership with Daiichi Sankyo. Now, Daiichi has the exclusive rights to commercialize the company’s drugs in hand-picked territories in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This is in addition to Daiichi’s efforts in Europe, where they have launched in Germany, with plans to launch in other European countries later this year and 2022. Furthermore, the company’s Japanese partner, Otsuka, enrolled their first patient in their Phase II study in April.

It is important to note that the company still retains full rights in China and other ex-U.S. territories, so we could see additional partnerships in the future.

Some Concerns

The company mention that their net U.S. revenue was adversely impacted by first-quarter net pricing. The economic climate has been challenging during the pandemic; therefore, the company has been employing $10 prescription in co-pay cards to get patients onboard. It is unclear if patients will stay on NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET if the company discontinues the program, but the moderated revenue is not helping either.

Listening to the conference call, I got the indication that NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET have step-throughs and/or prior authorizations for a patient to get the thumbs up from payers. Obviously, a patient is going to need to have a certain lipid profile or BP to be eligible for most CV drugs, but we don’t know at what point payers are giving NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET the thumbs up. It is possible that a patient might go months before getting their NEXLETOL or NEXLIZET prescription. Again, I understand this is common in branded drugs but this could be an issue that hinders growth for a prolonged period of time.

The company’s financials are another concern with it expecting full-year 2021 R&D expenses to come in between $120M and $130M, and SG&A expenses to be between $200M and $210M. Remember, the company’s pro forma cash was around $300M, so the company’s expected expenses are greater than its cash position. Indeed, the company’s revenue growth should offset this cash burn, but I can’t imagine it will be significant enough to thwart a fundraising event this year or in 2022.

Figure 2: Financial Data (Source: ESPR)

In addition, the company is not providing any revenue guidance for 2021. Yes, I realize it is in the early stages of a commercial launch in a terrible environment. However, the lack of guidance doesn’t instill any confidence. It is possible that the current payer landscape and the need for a co-pay program is going to have a negative impact for the remainder of the year.

Looking Forward

Regardless of my concerns, the reality is the company did record some growth and reported some noteworthy commercial developments during the pandemic. I believe NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET will continue to have commercial challenges over the next year but will ultimately gain a foothold in the CV market around the globe. It is important to understand that cardiovascular disease is still the number one killer around the globe. A convenient, oral, LDL cholesterol-lowering medicine could grow that foothold into a prominent position in that arena and generate blockbuster level revenue.

What Needs To Happen?

Well, I think the company is going to have to go on a payer win-streak over the remainder of 2021 to secure preferred tiers on numerous formularies and secure additional Medicare Part D contracts. Hopefully, this will help improve gross to net and reduce the need for a co-pay program.

Esperion is not alone; they have their global partners who could deliver over $1.2B in future milestone payments. These payments along with U.S. sales could lead to substantial revenue growth in the coming years. Looking at Figure 3, we can see the Street expects the company to report robust revenue growth with the potential to cross $2B in annual revenue by the end of the decade.

Figure 3: ESPR Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, these projections might change in the coming days and weeks as analysts update their targets; however, these estimates do illustrate how a CV product can experience a drastic sales ramp in a short period of time.

Considering the sector’s average price-to-sales is 5x, we can see that ESPR could be undervalued compared to the sector in a couple of years.

My Plan

The drastic sell-off has forced me to change my ESPR strategy from buy, after positive earnings, to trade my way to the green. I already decided to add to my ESPR position around $18.50 per share in anticipation of a solid bounce in the share price. I will look to take some profits once I see the momentum fade or before the share price hits resistance around $25 per share (Figure 4).

Figure 4: ESPR Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Once I book some profits, I will look to reapply a portion below my cost average. I anticipate repeating this process numerous times over the remainder of 2021 and into 2022. Admittedly, I will most likely make a few mistakes and potentially miss a big breakout but I am not willing to simply buy and hold a large position in hopes the company is going to run the table for 2021. I expect the stock to remain volatile and will provide several opportunities to generate profits until it becomes a long-term sock drawer investment.

Overall, I still plan to hold a core position for a long-term investment, except it will be financed by house money.