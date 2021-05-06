Photo by ty cgi stock/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) reported unimpressive guidance for Q2 2021. Even if Fastly raised its full-year 2021 by guidance by $5 million to $390 million at the high end, investors are now throwing in the towel.

Not only is Fastly pointing towards a top-line deceleration at 32% y/y, but its bottom-line is moving in the wrong direction.

It's difficult to admit, but I called this investment wrong.

Dealing With Reality

Many of you reached out to me, asking for my thoughts on Fastly. Rather than answering each of you individually with an off-the-cuff comment, I felt that you deserve that I sit down and think this one through.

As a reminder, I was bullish Fastly at much higher valuations than it trades for presently:

So, what actually happened? Why did I call this investment so wrong?

On the surface, the first aspect of it is that Fastly's guidance for Q2 2021 is pointing at the high end to come in at $87 million, which is substantially lower than consensus.

But, to understand the after-hours reaction, a little more context is required.

Accordingly, Fastly came out of the March 2020 lows with a huge following amongst the investment community. It was widely viewed as a crowd-favorite and I too fell prey to its allure.

Then, its first serious trial came on the back of its usage-based revenue and the fact that so much of its revenue was being driven by TikTok (BDNCE). This happened back in October.

Having said that, investors had come to terms with this, and by late January, this was viewed by many as old news and priced into its stock.

Next, starting mid-February Fastly started to take a hit together with the rest of tech, as interest rates started to act like gravity on all high-flying stocks. Any Fastly shareholder knows exactly what I'm talking about and this requires no further explanation.

Finally, the straw that ultimately broke the camel's back was that its pesky net retention rate ("NRR") started to normalize back down and was 107% in Q1 2021.

What's NRR? And Why Does it Matter?

The net retention rate is a well-followed indicator by investors. It factors in the company's ability to upsell to existing customers. This KPI reflects the value proposition of the platform.

In plain English, a high NRR, closer to 120%, such as the 119% reported by Cloudflare (NET), is great. And even higher are obviously better. This works quite well up to a certain extent, when we get too high, such as with Agora (API) that brings other problems too.

Essentially, Fastly's 107% NRR shows investors that it's only managing to upsell to its existing cohort by 7% compared with the same period a year ago while factoring for churn, too.

So even though it was onboarding new enterprises, it was in a position of struggling to upsell to older cohorts.

And this goes to the heart of the bearish thesis. Indeed, bears proclaim that Fastly was spiking customers' bills with large charges based on usage and that customers would be dissatisfied with paying unexpectedly large bills each month for using Fastly's platform.

Indeed, bears have long argued that content delivery networks ("CDNs") are commoditized offerings responsible for ensuring fast delivery of content over the internet and that, to a certain extent, Cloudflare or Limelight Networks (LLNW) are similar for what they do, making the online experience faster.

Valuation - Very Difficult to Find Upside

Thus far, we have to come to terms with the inevitable reality that Fastly's growth rates for 2021 are pointing towards an increase of 32% y/y and that this will be its slowest revenue growth rate as a public company.

One may be forgiven for mentioning that Q2 2020 poses such a difficult comp for Fastly and that the second half of 2021 should lead towards a seasonal ramp-up.

Yet, the truth of the matter points out that Fastly's growth rates are slowing down, but its non-GAAP losses are expected to increase from negative $17 million in 2020 to approximately negative $45 million at the midpoint in 2021.

This combination of slowing growth rates on the top line and mounting losses on the bottom line truly confound the investment thesis here as we search for Fastly's upside potential.

Even accounting for the after-hours sell-off, investors are still being asked to 14x forward sales for Fastly.

The Bottom Line

Typically, I am very happy about large multiple to sales provided the company is moving in the right direction, gaining market share, and improving its path towards sustained profitability, even during this difficult market environment we find ourselves in right now.

And while investing is not personal, and I understand that embracing losses unemotionally is what's required to be a great investor, this result caught me off-guard. Simple, but not easy, right?