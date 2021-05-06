Photo by wellesenterprises/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of embedded semiconductor products in the United States and over 30 foreign countries. TXN is a buy for the dividend income and total return growth investor. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Their products are used in just about everything electronic, including automotive safety devices, touchscreen controllers, low-voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers, plus many more applications. Texas Instruments has good cash flow, and the company uses some of the cash to enhance and expand its product line. The remainder of the cash is used to increase dividends each year and to buy back their stock, raising the stock price. Texas Instruments is 7.3% of The Good Business Portfolio, being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I will hold this position and let it grow until it is above 8% of the portfolio, then I will consider a slight trim of the position down to 8%.

The Good, Buy

One method I use to compare companies is to look at the total return compared to the market. The great Texas Instruments' total return of 267.91% compared to the Dow base of 88.76% over my 65-month test period makes Texas Instruments a great investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $37,500 today. This gain makes Texas Instruments a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth with increased earnings as the COVID-19 virus is controlled, people return to work and increase their buying. A quick look at the ten-year total return compared to the S&P 500 index shows TXN beating the index at 414% gain compared to 209% for the market index, more than a double.

Texas Instruments is a great investment for the growth investor and dividend income growth investor with 17 years of increasing dividends and great products bought throughout the world. A quote from the 1st quarter earns call by the Vice President, Head of Investor Relations; Dave Pahl sums up the good business expansion as the impact of the COVID pandemic decreases, helping the company get back to normal with consumer spending increasing.

For the first quarter. The company's revenue increased 5% sequentially and 29% year-over-year, driven by strong demand in industrial, automotive, and personal electronics. On a sequential basis, Analog grew 5%, and Embedded Processing grew 7%. On a year-over-year basis, Analog grew 33%, and Embedded Processing grew 17%. Our other segment grew 12% from a year-ago quarter. First, the industrial market was up about 20% sequentially and up almost 30% from the year-ago. The strength was seen across most sectors. The automotive market was about even compared to a very strong fourth quarter 2020 and up about 25% from a year ago. Compared to the pre-COVID-19 levels the fourth of 2019, our shipments to automotive in both the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 were up about 25% as we work to help our automotive customers recover from their supply chain disruptions. We will continue to add incremental capacity in 2021 and the first half of 2022 with additional support from the start-up of our third 300-millimeter wafer fab, RFAB II, that will come online in the second half of 2022.

This shows the feelings of Dave Pahl for the continued growth of the Texas Instruments business and shareholder return via increased earnings and revenues. Texas Instruments has good growth and will continue as the focus of the pandemic gets controlled by the vaccines distributed worldwide. The S&P CFRA Texas Instruments one-year price target is $190.00 with a hold rating of three stars, giving you a possible gain of 5.5% in a year and making Texas Instruments a good buy at this time. The projected one-year PE is above average at 24, which shows that Texas Instruments growth and quality are expected to be good. Texas Instruments is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $167 billion, well above my guideline target of at least $10 billion. The Texas Instruments 2021 projected increase of 16% operating revenue is good for a solid growing income in the semiconductor business.

One of the reasons to own Texas Instruments is to have a company with increasing growth as the COVID virus is controlled and as workers get back to their jobs in the United States, Texas Instruments has an above-average dividend yield of 2.3% and has had increases for 17 years in a row, making Texas Instruments a great choice for the dividend income growth investor that wants growing yearly income. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 48%, which allows cash to remain for increasing the business of the company by increasing the capabilities of existing systems, adding new systems, and buying bolt-on companies that provide company growth that brings value to the stockholder.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter, on April 27, 2021, Texas Instruments reported earnings that beat expected at $1.85 by $0.17, compared to last year at $1.24. Total revenues were higher at $4.29 billion, increasing 28.8% compared to last year, and beat total revenue by $310 million. This was a great report with a bottom-line and the top- line beating expected with a beat compared to last year. The next earnings report, Q2, will be out in July 2021 and is expected to be $1.80 compared to the previous year at $1.48, a good increase.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the increasing dividend for 17 years makes a well-balanced combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles. Still, it concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes TXN interesting is the long-term growth of the world economy and consumer budgets as the COVID virus gets controlled by the vaccines, giving you an increasing growth in revenue and earnings.

This shows the growth that can continue going forward with an increase in top and bottom lines. Texas Instruments has good growth and will continue as the United States and world population grows with the need for more embedded semiconductor applications. The graphic below shows the diversified markets that TXN serves. Almost any major electric product has some embedded chip in it.

Revenue by market

Source: TXN web site

Risks and Negatives of the business

Texas Instruments has great products, and they keep adding new capabilities to existing products and develop new systems that increase their sales. Still, there is always the risk of a new system failing. As consumer budgets increase and people get back to work, TXN's earnings should continue their steady growth unless they are impacted by new varieties of the COVID virus. There is also always the risk of government regulation that could hurt Texas Instruments systems development and cause a decrease in earnings. The last factor is the exchange rate to the dollar since TXN has a worldwide business.

Conclusions

Texas Instruments is a great investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and the total return investor using the good cash flow from their business. TXN expects to have at least $6.3 billion in cash flow to provide growth and shareholder return. Texas Instruments is a full position in The Good Business Portfolio at 7.3% and will be held and watch it grow. TXN will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present TXN entry point is below the target price by 5.5%. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and great total return in the semiconductor business, TXN may be the right investment for you.

The Good Business Portfolio's total return is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to April 30 by 0.78%, which is a gain above the market gain of 10.68% for a total portfolio gain of 11.46%. Each quarter after the earnings season is over, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". So far, this earnings season has been great, with 19 of 20 positions beating expected earnings and revenues.